IBPS RRB 2020: Notification, Application, Exam Date, Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Off, Vacancy

IBPS RRB 2020 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 9638 vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Office Assistant in regional rural banks. Check here IBPS RRB exam date, eligibility, vacancy details, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers here. Candidates can apply for two or more posts as well.

Jun 30, 2020 14:09 IST
IBPS RRB 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 9638 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Office Assistant and Officer Cadre. Interested candidates, who are looking for a stable Government job or wish to join the Regional Rural Banks, should register for the IBPS RRB 2020 exam on the official website - ibps.in from 1 July 2020. The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Office Assistant and Officer Cadre in Regional Rural Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. Here are the important details about the exam – Registration process, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, admit card, result and much more. The 2020 IBPS RRB notification calls for the recruitment of Group “A” Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The online examinations for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs will be conducted tentatively in August and September 2020. The interviews for recruitment will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS tentatively in November 2020.

Candidates can also download the Official IBPS RRB 2020 Notification by clicking on the link mentioned below in this article.

IBPS RRB Notification 2020 - Download PDF

This year, the IBPS has announced over 9000 vacancies for recruiting candidates for Officer cadre and Office Assistant posts. Candidates can apply for two or more posts. If you are interested in applying for both the posts, here are the details for you:

  • A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer.
  • However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.
  • Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post.

Table of Contents

IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Dates (or Dates of Important Events)

IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Pattern (Prelims + Mains) - Office Assistant & Officer Scale I, II and II

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020

IBPS RRB Cut-Off 2020

IBPS RRB 2020 Interview

IBPS RRB 2020 Eligibility Criteria [Post-wise]

IBPS RRB 2020 Educational Qualification & Experience [Post-wise]

IBPS RRB 2020 Syllabus

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis (Previous Exams)

IBPS RRB 2020 Result

IBPS RRB 2020: Number of Vacancies (State-Wise)

IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment – List Participating RRBs

IBPS RRB 2020: Exam Centres

 

Candidates who apply for IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment must read all the information given here carefully.

IBPS RRB 2020 Important Dates

The tentative dates of IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment are here:

Event

Tentative Dates

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

1 July - 21 July 2020

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

1 July - 21 July 2020

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

12 August 2020

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training

24 - 29 August 2020

Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary

August 2020

Online Examination – Preliminary

1-2 August, 8-9 August & 16 August 2020

Result of Online Exam – Preliminary

October 2020

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single

October - November 2020

Online Examination – Main/ Single

October - November 2020

Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III)

October - November 2020

Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III)

October - November 2020

Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III)

November 2020

Provisional Allotment [For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant. (Multipurpose)]

January 2021

IBPS RRB 2020: Exam Pattern

The recruitment for the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be conducted in two phases: Preliminary and Main.

  • Candidates, applying for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), need to qualify in Preliminary Examination and will be shortlisted for Mains Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them.
  • Candidates, applying for the post of Officers Scale I, need to qualify in Preliminary Examination and will be shortlisted for Main Examination and  subsequently for a Common Interview that will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS.
  • Candidates, applying for the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, will appear for Single Online Examination and the shortlisted candidates will be called for a Common Interview.

IBPS RRB 2020 Preliminary Examination (Online):

IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam )

No. of Questions (Max. Marks)

Duration

Reasoning (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Composite time of 45 Minutes

Numerical Ability (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Total

80 Questions (80 Marks)

 

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam )

No. of Questions (Max. Marks)

Duration

Reasoning (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Composite time of 45 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Total

80 Questions (80 Marks)

 

Note: Candidates need to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category (depending upon requirements) will be shortlisted for Main Examination (Online).

IBPS RRB 2020 Mains Exam (Objective)

IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)

No. of Questions (Max. Marks)

Duration

Reasoning (English/Hindi)

40 (50)

Composite time of 2 Hours

Numerical Ability (English/Hindi)

40 (50)

General Awareness (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)

40 (20)

(a)# English Language (English)

40 (40)

(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)

40 (40)

Total

200 Questions (200 Marks)

 

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)

No. of Questions (Max. Marks)

Duration

Reasoning (English/Hindi)

40 (50)

Composite time of 2 Hours

Quantitative Aptitude (English/Hindi)

40 (50)

General Awareness (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)

40 (20)

(a)# English Language (English)

40 (40)

(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)

40 (40)

Total

200 Questions (200 Marks)

 

IBPS RRB 2020 Single level Examination (Objective)

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)

No. of Questions (Max. Marks)

Duration

Reasoning (English/Hindi)

40 (50)

Composite time of 2 Hours

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi)

40 (50)

Financial Awareness (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)

40 (20)

(a)# English Language (English)

40 (40)

(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)

40 (40)

Total

200 Questions (200 Marks)

 

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale - II (Specialist Cadre)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)

No. of Questions (Max. Marks)

Duration

Reasoning (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Composite time of 2 Hours and 30 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Financial Awareness (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Professional Knowledge (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)

40 (20)

(a)# English Language (English)

40 (20)

(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)

40 (20)

Total

200 Questions (200 Marks)

 

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale - III (Specialist Cadre)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)

No. of Questions (Max. Marks)

Duration

Reasoning (English/Hindi)

40 (50)

Composite time of 2 Hours

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi)

40 (50)

Financial Awareness (English/Hindi)

40 (40)

Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)

40 (20)

(a)# English Language (English)

40 (40)

(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)

40 (40)

Total

200 Questions (200 Marks)

 

# Candidates can opt either (a) or (b).

Negative Marking

Penalty for Wrong Answers (applicable to all – Preliminary, Main and Single Level Examinations)

• There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Exams.

• For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate (1/4) or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

• If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

IBPS RRB Cut-Off 2020

The IBPS will release the official IBPS RRB Cut-Off 2020 after the announcement of IBPS RRB 2020 result. There are certain rules related to IBPS RRB Cut-Off that candidates should need to know.

You can learn about expected IBPS RRB Cut-off 2020 from the link given below:

IBPS RRB Cut–off 2020 (Expected): Learn More

Some facts related to IBPS RRB Cut-off 2020:

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose):

  • Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
  • Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

For Officers Scale I:

  • Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.
  • Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability.
  • Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.

For Officers Scale II and III:

  • Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Single examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.
  • Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies shall be called for interview, subject to availability.
  • Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.

Just passing in individual tests may not be sufficient as candidates should also score sufficiently high on the total score in order of merit to be called for interviews / provisional allotment. IBPS reserve all the rights in short-listing and calling numbers of candidates for Common Interview / provisional allotment.

IBPS RRB 2020 Interview - Officers (Scale I, II and III)

Interview for the post of Officers (Scale I, II and III) will be conducted by Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. Important points related to the complete interview process is given below:

  • Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III under CRP- RRB-VII will subsequently be called for an Interview to be co-ordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.
  • Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in.
  • Please note that any request regarding change in date, centre etc. of interview will not be entertained. However the conducting agencies reserve the right to change the date/ venue/ time/ centre etc. of interview or hold supplementary process for particular date / session / venue / centre set of candidates at its discretion, under unforeseen circumstances, if any.
  • The total marks allotted for Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks / scores in interview for Officers Scale I, II and III will not be less than 40% (35% for SC / ST/OBC/PWD candidates). The relative weightage (ratio) of CWE and interview will be 80:20 respectively for the Officers cadre. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination  for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III under CRP for RRBs-VII and Interview. Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed.
  • A candidate should qualify both in the online examination (main / single) and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on authorised IBPS website.
  • While appearing for the Interview, the candidate should produce valid prescribed documents given below. In the absence of documents candidature of the candidates shall be cancelled. IBPS/ Nodal RRB/ RRBs take no responsibility to receive/ connect any certificate/remittance/ document sent separately.

List of Documents to be produced at the time of interview / joining (Download PDF) and refer Page Number (Pg 11 and 12)

IBPS RRB 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Post-wise eligibility criteria for IBPS RRB 2020 is given below:

Post

Age-Limit

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager)

Above 21 years - Below 40 years

Officer Scale- II (Manager)

Above 21 years - Below 32 years

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager)

Above 18 years - Below 30 years

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Between 18 years and 28 years

Age Relaxation:

Category

Age Relaxation permitted

OBC

3 years

SC/ ST

5 years

Persons affected by 1984 riots

5 years

Persons With Benchmark Disability as defined under “The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016”

10 years

Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Actual period of service rendered in the defence forces + 3 years (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to a maximum age limit of 50 years

Widows, Divorced women and women legally separated from their husbands who have not remarried

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

9 years

For Ex-servicemen commissioned officers, including ECOs/ SSCOs, who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of the assignment

(for the post of Officers)

5 years

Persons ordinarily domiciled in Jammu & Kashmir during the period 1-1-80 to 31-12-89

5 years

IBPS RRB 2020 Educational Qualification & Experience

No experience is required for Office Assistant & Officer Scale I Posts. But, relevant work experience is necessary for applying to Officer Scale-II & Scale – III Posts.

Educational qualification for Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale - III Specialist Officers (Managers), Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager):

Post

Educational Qualification

Experience

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent

(a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*

(b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

---

Officer Scale - I (Assistant Manager)

(i). Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy;

(ii) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*

(iii) Desirable: working knowledge of Computer

---

Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer (Manager)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

Officer Scale - II Specialist Officers (Managers)

Information Technology Officer

Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Desirable:

Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc.

One year (in the relevant field)

Chartered Accountant

Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

One Year as a Chartered Accountant.

Law Officer

Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years

Treasury Manager

Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution

One Year (in the relevant field)

Marketing Officer

MBA in Marketing from a recognized university

One Year (in the relevant field)

Agricultural Officer

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

Two Years (in the relevant field)

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions

(More details on Page 7 of official notification)

IBPS RRB 2020 Syllabus

Some of the important topics from which questions have been frequently asked in IBPS RRB exams are given below:

Reasoning:

  • Odd man out   
  • Analogy
  • Syllogism        
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Blood Relation
  • Alphabet Test
  • Series Test
  • Number
  • Ranking and Time
  • Causes and Effects
  • Direction Sense Test
  • Sitting Arrangements
  • Decision Making
  • Statement and Assumption
  • Figure Series
  • Assertion and Reason
  • Statement and Conclusion
  • Word Formation
  • Statement and Arguments
  • Statements and Action Courses
  • Figure Series Test

Quantitative Aptitude:

  • Number System          
  • HCF and LCM
  • Decimal Fraction        
  • Profit and Loss
  • Simple Interest
  • Compound Interest
  • Time and Work           
  • Time and Distance
  • Averages
  • Simplification
  • Partnership      
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion   
  • Averages
  • Case Studies   
  • Charts and Graphs
  • Permutation and Combination
  • Probability

English Language:

  • Spotting Errors
  • Commonly Misspelled Words
  • Jumbled Words
  • Phrase Substitution
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Jumbled up sentences
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Cloze Tests
  • Comprehension
  • One word Substitution

Hindi Language:

  • Vyakaran
  • Spoting Errors
  • Paragraph Based Questions
  • Vilom & Paryayvachi shabd

Computer Knowledge:

  • Fundamentals 
  • Basic Abbreviations
  • Software & Hardware Fundamentals  
  • Shortcut Keys
  • Networking
  • Basic Knowledge of Internet
  • MS Office       
  • History of Computers
  • Database         
  • Security Tools
  • History and Future of Computers
  • Virus, Hacking, Trojans

Financial Awareness

  • Latest Topics in News in Financial World Monetary Policy
  • Budget and Economic Survey
  • Overview of Banking and Banking Reforms in India 
  • Bank Accounts of Special Individuals
  • Organisations Deposits Credit 
  • Loans
  • Advanced Non Performing Assets      
  • Asset Reconstruction Companies
  • NPAs  
  • Restructuring of Loans
  • Bad Loans      
  • Risk Management
  • BASEL I         
  • BASEL II
  • BASEL III       
  • ACCORDS

We will add some more important topics shortly.

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis of Previous Exams

Jagranjosh.com will provide the complete analysis of IBPS RRB Exam 2020 as soon as exam will finish. Candidates preparing for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 can refer analysis of previous exams.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018: A Detailed Exam Analysis

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains 2018: A Detailed Exam Analysis

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Mains Exam Analysis held in 2018

IBPS RRB 2020 Admit Card: Here's How to download

An eligible candidate can download his/her Admit Card or call letter from the official website ibps.in by entering necessary details (i.e. Registration Number & Password/Date of Birth). No hard copy of the call letter/ Information Handout etc. will be sent by post/ courier.

The exam centre (venue address), date and time for exams (Preliminary / Main / Single) and interview shall be intimated in the respective call letter. However, candidates need to check the official website from time to time for updates.

Call letter for Scribe in the Examination: There will be an additional call letter for Scribe for the Main Examination for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I and for the post of Officer Scale-II & III in single examination.

IBPS RRB 2020 Result

The final IBPS RRB 2020 Result is expected to be released in October 2020. Candidates should note these important points regarding IBPS RRB 2020 result and scorecard.

Rules for Calculating Score:

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized (using equipercentile method).

  • Scores upto 2 decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.
  • For the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for Final Merit Listing.
  • For the Post of Officers Scale I – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.
  • For the Post of Officers Scale II (Generalist & Specialist) and Scale III – Marks obtained in the Single Level Examination will be considered for shortlisting for Interview and final merit listing.

IBPS RRB 2020: Number of Vacancies (State-Wise)

This year, IBPS RRB 2020 announced approximately 8,000+ posts. Details about post-wise vacancy is given below:

  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 3688
  • Officer Scale-I - 3381
  • Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer) - 106
  • Officer Scale-II  (Marketing Officer) - 45
  • Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) - 11
  • Officer Scale-II (Law) - 19
  • Officer Scale-II (CA) - 24
  • Officer Scale-II (IT) - 76
  • Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) - 893
  • Officer Scale-III - 157

IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment – List of Participating RRBs

State-wise complete list of participating bank is given below:

State

RRB

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank

Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank

Saptagiri Grameena Bank

Arunachal

Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank

Assam

Assam Gramin Vikash Bank

Bihar

Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank

Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank

Gujarat

Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank

Saurashtra Gramin Bank

Haryana

Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank

Himachal

Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank

Jammu & Kashmir

Ellaquai Dehati Bank

J & K Grameen Bank

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank

Karnataka

Karnataka Gramin Bank

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank

Kerala

Kerala Gramin Bank

Madhya

Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh  Gramin Bank
 

Madhyanchal Gramin Bank

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Gramin Bank

Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank

Manipur

Manipur Rural Bank

Meghalaya

Meghalaya Rural Bank

Mizoram

Mizoram Rural Bank

Nagaland

Nagaland Rural Bank

Odisha

Odisha Gramya Bank

Utkal Grameen Bank

Puducherry

Puduvai Bharthiar Grama Bank

Punjab

Punjab Gramin Bank

Rajasthan

Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank

Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Grama Bank

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank

Telangana Grameena Bank

Tripura

Tripura Gramin Bank

Uttar Pradesh

Baroda UP Gramin Bank

Aryavart Bank

Kashi Gomti Samyut Gramin Bank

Prathama UP Gramin Bank

Purvanchal Bank

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Gramin Bank

West Bengal

Paschim Banga Gramin Bank

Uttar Banga Kshetriya Gramin Bank

Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank

IBPS RRB 2020: Exam Centres

Important exam centers across the country where IBPS RRB 2020 will be conducted are given below:

State/UT

Prelims Exan Centres

Mains Exam Centres

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur

Chirala

Guntur

Hyderabad

Kakinada

Kadapa

Kurnool

Nellore

Rajahmundry

Srikakulam

Tirupati

Vijaywada

Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram

Guntur

Kurnool

Vijayawada

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh

Guwahati

Jorhat

Silchar

Tezpur

Guwahati

Silchar

Bihar

Arrah

Aurangabad

Bhagalpur

Darbhanga

Gaya

Muzaffarpur

Patna

Purnea

Samastipur

Aurangabad

Bhagalpur

Gaya

Muzaffarpur

Patna

Purnea

Samastipur

Chattisgarh

Bhilai

Bilaspur

Raipur

Raipur

Gujrat

Ahmedabad

Anand

Gandhinagar

Rajkot

Jamnagar

Mehsana

Surat

Vadodara

Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar

Haryana

Ambala

Gurgaon

Hissar

Karnal

Kurukshetra

Yamuna Nagar

Ambala

Karnal

Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi

Bilaspur

Hamirpur

Kangra

Kullu

Mandi

Shimla

Solan

Una

Baddi

Hamirpur

Shimla

Solan

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

Samba

Srinagar

Jammu

Srinagar

Jharkhand

Dhanbad

Hazaribagh

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

Bokaro

Dhanbad

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

Karnataka

Bangalore

Belgaum

Bidar

Davangere

Dharwad

Gulbarga

Hubli

Mandya

Mangalore

Mysore

Shimoga

Udupi

Bangalore

Belgaum

Davangere
Dharwad

Gulbarga

Hubli
Mandya

Mysore

Shimoga

Udupi

Kerala

Alappuzha

Kannur

Kochi

Kollam

Kottayam

Kozhikode

Malappuram

Palakkad

Thiruvananthapuram

Trichur

Kochi

Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Gwalior

Indore

Jabalpur

Sagar

Satna

Ujjain

Bhopal

Gwalior

Indore

Jabalpur

Maharashtra

Amaravati

Aurangabad

Chandrapur

Dhule

Jalgaon

Kolhapur

Latur

Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai

Nagpur

Nanded

Nasik

Pune

Ratnagiri

Aurangabad

Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune

Manipur

Imphal

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong

Shillong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

Kohima

Odisha

Balasore

Berhampur(Ganjam)

Bhubaneshwar

Cuttack

Dhenkanal

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Bhubaneshwar

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Amritsar

Bhatinda

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Mohali

Pathankot

Patiala

Sangrur

Jalandhar

Mohali

Patiala

Rajasthan

Ajmer

Alwar

Bikaner

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Sikar

Udaipur

Ajmer

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai
Nagercoil

Namakkal

Salem

Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli

Tirunelvelli

Vellore

Virudhunagar

Chennai

Madurai
Tiruchirapalli

Coimbatore
Tirunelveli

Telangana

Hyderabad

Karimnagar

Khammam

Warangal

Hyderabad

Khammam

Tripura

Agartala

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

Aligarh

Allahabad

Banda

Bareilly

Faizabad

Gonda

Gorakhpur

Jhansi

Kanpur

Lucknow

Mathura

Meerut

Moradabad

Muzaffarnagar

Varanasi

Allahabad

Kanpur

Lucknow

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Haldwani

Haridwar

Roorkee

Dehradun

West Bengal

Asansol

Bardhaman

Berhampur

Durgapur

Hooghly

Kalyani

Greater Kolkata

Siliguri

Greater Kolkata

Siliguri

This is a golden opportunity for those who want to make their career in banking sector. Candidates who are preparing for IBPS RRB 2020 can take help from resources provided by Jagranjosh.com, free of cost.

Download Link for IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020

 

