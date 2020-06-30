IBPS RRB 2020: Notification, Application, Exam Date, Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Off, Vacancy

IBPS RRB 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 9638 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Office Assistant and Officer Cadre. Interested candidates, who are looking for a stable Government job or wish to join the Regional Rural Banks, should register for the IBPS RRB 2020 exam on the official website - ibps.in from 1 July 2020. The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Office Assistant and Officer Cadre in Regional Rural Banks.
Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. Here are the important details about the exam – Registration process, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, admit card, result and much more. The 2020 IBPS RRB notification calls for the recruitment of Group “A” Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The online examinations for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs will be conducted tentatively in August and September 2020. The interviews for recruitment will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS tentatively in November 2020.
Candidates can also download the Official IBPS RRB 2020 Notification by clicking on the link mentioned below in this article.
IBPS RRB Notification 2020 - Download PDF
This year, the IBPS has announced over 9000 vacancies for recruiting candidates for Officer cadre and Office Assistant posts. Candidates can apply for two or more posts. If you are interested in applying for both the posts, here are the details for you:
- A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer.
- However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.
- Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post.
Candidates who apply for IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment must read all the information given here carefully.
IBPS RRB 2020 Important Dates
The tentative dates of IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment are here:
Event
Tentative Dates
On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
1 July - 21 July 2020
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
1 July - 21 July 2020
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
12 August 2020
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training
24 - 29 August 2020
Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary
August 2020
Online Examination – Preliminary
1-2 August, 8-9 August & 16 August 2020
Result of Online Exam – Preliminary
October 2020
Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single
October - November 2020
Online Examination – Main/ Single
October - November 2020
Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III)
October - November 2020
Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III)
October - November 2020
Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III)
November 2020
Provisional Allotment [For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant. (Multipurpose)]
January 2021
IBPS RRB 2020: Exam Pattern
The recruitment for the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be conducted in two phases: Preliminary and Main.
- Candidates, applying for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), need to qualify in Preliminary Examination and will be shortlisted for Mains Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them.
- Candidates, applying for the post of Officers Scale I, need to qualify in Preliminary Examination and will be shortlisted for Main Examination and subsequently for a Common Interview that will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS.
- Candidates, applying for the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, will appear for Single Online Examination and the shortlisted candidates will be called for a Common Interview.
IBPS RRB 2020 Preliminary Examination (Online):
IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam )
No. of Questions (Max. Marks)
Duration
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Composite time of 45 Minutes
Numerical Ability (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Total
80 Questions (80 Marks)
IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam )
No. of Questions (Max. Marks)
Duration
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Composite time of 45 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Total
80 Questions (80 Marks)
Note: Candidates need to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category (depending upon requirements) will be shortlisted for Main Examination (Online).
IBPS RRB 2020 Mains Exam (Objective)
IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)
No. of Questions (Max. Marks)
Duration
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
40 (50)
Composite time of 2 Hours
Numerical Ability (English/Hindi)
40 (50)
General Awareness (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
40 (20)
(a)# English Language (English)
40 (40)
(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)
40 (40)
Total
200 Questions (200 Marks)
IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)
No. of Questions (Max. Marks)
Duration
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
40 (50)
Composite time of 2 Hours
Quantitative Aptitude (English/Hindi)
40 (50)
General Awareness (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
40 (20)
(a)# English Language (English)
40 (40)
(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)
40 (40)
Total
200 Questions (200 Marks)
IBPS RRB 2020 Single level Examination (Objective)
IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)
No. of Questions (Max. Marks)
Duration
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
40 (50)
Composite time of 2 Hours
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi)
40 (50)
Financial Awareness (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
40 (20)
(a)# English Language (English)
40 (40)
(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)
40 (40)
Total
200 Questions (200 Marks)
IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale - II (Specialist Cadre)
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)
No. of Questions (Max. Marks)
Duration
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Composite time of 2 Hours and 30 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Financial Awareness (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Professional Knowledge (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
40 (20)
(a)# English Language (English)
40 (20)
(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)
40 (20)
Total
200 Questions (200 Marks)
IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale - III (Specialist Cadre)
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)
No. of Questions (Max. Marks)
Duration
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
40 (50)
Composite time of 2 Hours
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi)
40 (50)
Financial Awareness (English/Hindi)
40 (40)
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
40 (20)
(a)# English Language (English)
40 (40)
(b)# Hindi Language (Hindi)
40 (40)
Total
200 Questions (200 Marks)
# Candidates can opt either (a) or (b).
Negative Marking
Penalty for Wrong Answers (applicable to all – Preliminary, Main and Single Level Examinations)
• There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Exams.
• For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate (1/4) or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.
• If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.
IBPS RRB Cut-Off 2020
The IBPS will release the official IBPS RRB Cut-Off 2020 after the announcement of IBPS RRB 2020 result. There are certain rules related to IBPS RRB Cut-Off that candidates should need to know.
Some facts related to IBPS RRB Cut-off 2020:
For Office Assistant (Multipurpose):
- Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
- Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
For Officers Scale I:
- Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.
- Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability.
- Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.
For Officers Scale II and III:
- Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Single examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.
- Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies shall be called for interview, subject to availability.
- Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.
Just passing in individual tests may not be sufficient as candidates should also score sufficiently high on the total score in order of merit to be called for interviews / provisional allotment. IBPS reserve all the rights in short-listing and calling numbers of candidates for Common Interview / provisional allotment.
IBPS RRB 2020 Interview - Officers (Scale I, II and III)
Interview for the post of Officers (Scale I, II and III) will be conducted by Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. Important points related to the complete interview process is given below:
- Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III under CRP- RRB-VII will subsequently be called for an Interview to be co-ordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.
- Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in.
- Please note that any request regarding change in date, centre etc. of interview will not be entertained. However the conducting agencies reserve the right to change the date/ venue/ time/ centre etc. of interview or hold supplementary process for particular date / session / venue / centre set of candidates at its discretion, under unforeseen circumstances, if any.
- The total marks allotted for Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks / scores in interview for Officers Scale I, II and III will not be less than 40% (35% for SC / ST/OBC/PWD candidates). The relative weightage (ratio) of CWE and interview will be 80:20 respectively for the Officers cadre. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III under CRP for RRBs-VII and Interview. Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed.
- A candidate should qualify both in the online examination (main / single) and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on authorised IBPS website.
- While appearing for the Interview, the candidate should produce valid prescribed documents given below. In the absence of documents candidature of the candidates shall be cancelled. IBPS/ Nodal RRB/ RRBs take no responsibility to receive/ connect any certificate/remittance/ document sent separately.
List of Documents to be produced at the time of interview / joining
IBPS RRB 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Post-wise eligibility criteria for IBPS RRB 2020 is given below:
Post
Age-Limit
Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager)
Above 21 years - Below 40 years
Officer Scale- II (Manager)
Above 21 years - Below 32 years
Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager)
Above 18 years - Below 30 years
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Between 18 years and 28 years
Age Relaxation:
Category
Age Relaxation permitted
OBC
3 years
SC/ ST
5 years
Persons affected by 1984 riots
5 years
Persons With Benchmark Disability as defined under “The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016”
10 years
Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Actual period of service rendered in the defence forces + 3 years (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to a maximum age limit of 50 years
Widows, Divorced women and women legally separated from their husbands who have not remarried
|
9 years
For Ex-servicemen commissioned officers, including ECOs/ SSCOs, who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of the assignment
|
5 years
Persons ordinarily domiciled in Jammu & Kashmir during the period 1-1-80 to 31-12-89
5 years
IBPS RRB 2020 Educational Qualification & Experience
No experience is required for Office Assistant & Officer Scale I Posts. But, relevant work experience is necessary for applying to Officer Scale-II & Scale – III Posts.
Educational qualification for Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale - III Specialist Officers (Managers), Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager):
Post
Educational Qualification
Experience
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent
(a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*
(b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.
---
Officer Scale - I (Assistant Manager)
(i). Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy;
(ii) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*
(iii) Desirable: working knowledge of Computer
---
Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer (Manager)
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.
|
|
|
Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Desirable:
Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc.
One year (in the relevant field)
Chartered Accountant
|
|
Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years
|
Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution
One Year (in the relevant field)
|
MBA in Marketing from a recognized university
One Year (in the relevant field)
|
Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate
Two Years (in the relevant field)
|
|
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.
Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions
(More details on Page 7 of official notification)
IBPS RRB 2020 Syllabus
Some of the important topics from which questions have been frequently asked in IBPS RRB exams are given below:
Reasoning:
- Odd man out
- Analogy
- Syllogism
- Coding-Decoding
- Blood Relation
- Alphabet Test
- Series Test
- Number
- Ranking and Time
- Causes and Effects
- Direction Sense Test
- Sitting Arrangements
- Decision Making
- Statement and Assumption
- Figure Series
- Assertion and Reason
- Statement and Conclusion
- Word Formation
- Statement and Arguments
- Statements and Action Courses
- Figure Series Test
Quantitative Aptitude:
- Number System
- HCF and LCM
- Decimal Fraction
- Profit and Loss
- Simple Interest
- Compound Interest
- Time and Work
- Time and Distance
- Averages
- Simplification
- Partnership
- Percentages
- Ratio and Proportion
- Averages
- Case Studies
- Charts and Graphs
- Permutation and Combination
- Probability
English Language:
- Spotting Errors
- Commonly Misspelled Words
- Jumbled Words
- Phrase Substitution
- Fill in the Blanks
- Jumbled up sentences
- Idioms and Phrases
- Cloze Tests
- Comprehension
- One word Substitution
Hindi Language:
- Vyakaran
- Spoting Errors
- Paragraph Based Questions
- Vilom & Paryayvachi shabd
Computer Knowledge:
- Fundamentals
- Basic Abbreviations
- Software & Hardware Fundamentals
- Shortcut Keys
- Networking
- Basic Knowledge of Internet
- MS Office
- History of Computers
- Database
- Security Tools
- History and Future of Computers
- Virus, Hacking, Trojans
Financial Awareness
- Latest Topics in News in Financial World Monetary Policy
- Budget and Economic Survey
- Overview of Banking and Banking Reforms in India
- Bank Accounts of Special Individuals
- Organisations Deposits Credit
- Loans
- Advanced Non Performing Assets
- Asset Reconstruction Companies
- NPAs
- Restructuring of Loans
- Bad Loans
- Risk Management
- BASEL I
- BASEL II
- BASEL III
- ACCORDS
IBPS RRB 2020 Admit Card: Here's How to download
An eligible candidate can download his/her Admit Card or call letter from the official website ibps.in by entering necessary details (i.e. Registration Number & Password/Date of Birth). No hard copy of the call letter/ Information Handout etc. will be sent by post/ courier.
The exam centre (venue address), date and time for exams (Preliminary / Main / Single) and interview shall be intimated in the respective call letter. However, candidates need to check the official website from time to time for updates.
Call letter for Scribe in the Examination: There will be an additional call letter for Scribe for the Main Examination for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I and for the post of Officer Scale-II & III in single examination.
IBPS RRB 2020 Result
The final IBPS RRB 2020 Result is expected to be released in October 2020. Candidates should note these important points regarding IBPS RRB 2020 result and scorecard.
Rules for Calculating Score:
The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized (using equipercentile method).
- Scores upto 2 decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.
- For the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for Final Merit Listing.
- For the Post of Officers Scale I – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.
- For the Post of Officers Scale II (Generalist & Specialist) and Scale III – Marks obtained in the Single Level Examination will be considered for shortlisting for Interview and final merit listing.
IBPS RRB 2020: Number of Vacancies (State-Wise)
This year, IBPS RRB 2020 announced approximately 8,000+ posts. Details about post-wise vacancy is given below:
- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 3688
- Officer Scale-I - 3381
- Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer) - 106
- Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) - 45
- Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) - 11
- Officer Scale-II (Law) - 19
- Officer Scale-II (CA) - 24
- Officer Scale-II (IT) - 76
- Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) - 893
- Officer Scale-III - 157
IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment – List of Participating RRBs
State-wise complete list of participating bank is given below:
State
RRB
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank
Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank
Saptagiri Grameena Bank
Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank
Assam
Assam Gramin Vikash Bank
Bihar
Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank
Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank
Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank
Gujarat
Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank
Saurashtra Gramin Bank
Haryana
Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank
Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank
Jammu & Kashmir
Ellaquai Dehati Bank
J & K Grameen Bank
Jharkhand
Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank
Karnataka
Karnataka Gramin Bank
Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank
Kerala
Kerala Gramin Bank
Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank
Madhyanchal Gramin Bank
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Gramin Bank
Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank
Manipur
Manipur Rural Bank
Meghalaya
Meghalaya Rural Bank
Mizoram
Mizoram Rural Bank
Nagaland
Nagaland Rural Bank
Odisha
Odisha Gramya Bank
Utkal Grameen Bank
Puducherry
Puduvai Bharthiar Grama Bank
Punjab
Punjab Gramin Bank
Rajasthan
Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank
Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Grama Bank
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank
Telangana Grameena Bank
Tripura
Tripura Gramin Bank
Uttar Pradesh
Baroda UP Gramin Bank
Aryavart Bank
Kashi Gomti Samyut Gramin Bank
Prathama UP Gramin Bank
Purvanchal Bank
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Gramin Bank
West Bengal
Paschim Banga Gramin Bank
Uttar Banga Kshetriya Gramin Bank
Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank
IBPS RRB 2020: Exam Centres
Important exam centers across the country where IBPS RRB 2020 will be conducted are given below:
State/UT
Prelims Exan Centres
Mains Exam Centres
Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur
Chirala
Guntur
Hyderabad
Kakinada
Kadapa
Kurnool
Nellore
Rajahmundry
Srikakulam
Tirupati
Vijaywada
Visakhapatnam
Vizianagaram
Guntur
Kurnool
Vijayawada
|
|
|
|
|
Dibrugarh
Guwahati
Jorhat
Silchar
Tezpur
Guwahati
Silchar
Bihar
Arrah
Aurangabad
Bhagalpur
Darbhanga
Gaya
Muzaffarpur
Patna
Purnea
Samastipur
Aurangabad
Bhagalpur
Gaya
Muzaffarpur
Patna
Purnea
Samastipur
Chattisgarh
Bhilai
Bilaspur
Raipur
Raipur
Gujrat
Ahmedabad
Anand
Gandhinagar
Rajkot
Jamnagar
Mehsana
Surat
Vadodara
Ahmedabad
Gandhinagar
Haryana
Ambala
Gurgaon
Hissar
Karnal
Kurukshetra
Yamuna Nagar
Ambala
Karnal
Kurukshetra
Himachal Pradesh
Baddi
Bilaspur
Hamirpur
Kangra
Kullu
Mandi
Shimla
Solan
Una
Baddi
Hamirpur
Shimla
Solan
Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu
Samba
Srinagar
Jammu
Srinagar
Jharkhand
Dhanbad
Hazaribagh
Jamshedpur
Ranchi
Bokaro
Dhanbad
Jamshedpur
Ranchi
Karnataka
Bangalore
Belgaum
Bidar
Davangere
Dharwad
Gulbarga
Hubli
Mandya
Mangalore
Mysore
Shimoga
Udupi
Bangalore
Belgaum
Davangere
Gulbarga
Hubli
Mysore
Shimoga
Udupi
Kerala
Alappuzha
Kannur
Kochi
Kollam
Kottayam
Kozhikode
Malappuram
Palakkad
Thiruvananthapuram
Trichur
Kochi
Kozhikode
Thiruvananthapuram
Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
Gwalior
Indore
Jabalpur
Sagar
Satna
Ujjain
Bhopal
Gwalior
Indore
Jabalpur
Maharashtra
Amaravati
Aurangabad
Chandrapur
Dhule
Jalgaon
Kolhapur
Latur
Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai
Nagpur
Nanded
Nasik
Pune
Ratnagiri
Aurangabad
Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai
Nagpur
Pune
Manipur
Imphal
Imphal
Meghalaya
Shillong
Shillong
Mizoram
Aizawl
Aizawl
Nagaland
Kohima
Kohima
Odisha
Balasore
Berhampur(Ganjam)
Bhubaneshwar
Cuttack
Dhenkanal
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Bhubaneshwar
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Puducherry
Puducherry
Puducherry
Punjab
Amritsar
Bhatinda
Jalandhar
Ludhiana
Mohali
Pathankot
Patiala
Sangrur
Jalandhar
Mohali
Patiala
Rajasthan
Ajmer
Alwar
Bikaner
Jaipur
Jodhpur
Kota
Sikar
Udaipur
Ajmer
Jaipur
Jodhpur
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Coimbatore
Madurai
Namakkal
Salem
Thanjavur
Thiruchirapalli
Tirunelvelli
Vellore
Virudhunagar
Chennai
Madurai
Coimbatore
Telangana
Hyderabad
Karimnagar
Khammam
Warangal
Hyderabad
Khammam
Tripura
Agartala
Agartala
Uttar Pradesh
Agra
Aligarh
Allahabad
Banda
Bareilly
Faizabad
Gonda
Gorakhpur
Jhansi
Kanpur
Lucknow
Mathura
Meerut
Moradabad
Muzaffarnagar
Varanasi
Allahabad
Kanpur
Lucknow
Uttarakhand
Dehradun
Haldwani
Haridwar
Roorkee
Dehradun
West Bengal
Asansol
Bardhaman
Berhampur
Durgapur
Hooghly
Kalyani
Greater Kolkata
Siliguri
Greater Kolkata
Siliguri
This is a golden opportunity for those who want to make their career in banking sector. Candidates who are preparing for IBPS RRB 2020 can take help from resources provided by Jagranjosh.com, free of cost.
