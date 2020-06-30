IBPS RRB 2020: Notification, Application, Exam Date, Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Off, Vacancy

IBPS RRB 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 9638 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Office Assistant and Officer Cadre. Interested candidates, who are looking for a stable Government job or wish to join the Regional Rural Banks, should register for the IBPS RRB 2020 exam on the official website - ibps.in from 1 July 2020. The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Office Assistant and Officer Cadre in Regional Rural Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers. Here are the important details about the exam – Registration process, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, admit card, result and much more. The 2020 IBPS RRB notification calls for the recruitment of Group “A” Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The online examinations for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs will be conducted tentatively in August and September 2020. The interviews for recruitment will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS tentatively in November 2020.

Candidates can also download the Official IBPS RRB 2020 Notification by clicking on the link mentioned below in this article.

IBPS RRB Notification 2020 - Download PDF

This year, the IBPS has announced over 9000 vacancies for recruiting candidates for Officer cadre and Office Assistant posts. Candidates can apply for two or more posts. If you are interested in applying for both the posts, here are the details for you:

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer.

However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post.

Table of Contents

Candidates who apply for IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment must read all the information given here carefully.

IBPS RRB 2020 Important Dates

The tentative dates of IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment are here:

Event Tentative Dates On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1 July - 21 July 2020 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1 July - 21 July 2020 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 12 August 2020 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training 24 - 29 August 2020 Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary August 2020 Online Examination – Preliminary 1-2 August, 8-9 August & 16 August 2020 Result of Online Exam – Preliminary October 2020 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single October - November 2020 Online Examination – Main/ Single October - November 2020 Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III) October - November 2020 Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) October - November 2020 Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) November 2020 Provisional Allotment [For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant. (Multipurpose)] January 2021

IBPS RRB 2020: Exam Pattern

The recruitment for the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be conducted in two phases: Preliminary and Main.

Candidates, applying for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), need to qualify in Preliminary Examination and will be shortlisted for Mains Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them.

need to qualify in Preliminary Examination and will be shortlisted for Mains Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them. Candidates, applying for the post of Officers Scale I , need to qualify in Preliminary Examination and will be shortlisted for Main Examination and subsequently for a Common Interview that will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

, need to qualify in Preliminary Examination and will be shortlisted for Main Examination and subsequently for a Common Interview that will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS. Candidates, applying for the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, will appear for Single Online Examination and the shortlisted candidates will be called for a Common Interview.

IBPS RRB 2020 Preliminary Examination (Online):

IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam ) No. of Questions (Max. Marks) Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Composite time of 45 Minutes Numerical Ability (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Total 80 Questions (80 Marks)

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam ) No. of Questions (Max. Marks) Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Composite time of 45 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Total 80 Questions (80 Marks)

Note: Candidates need to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category (depending upon requirements) will be shortlisted for Main Examination (Online).

IBPS RRB 2020 Mains Exam (Objective)

IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions (Max. Marks) Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 (50) Composite time of 2 Hours Numerical Ability (English/Hindi) 40 (50) General Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 (20) (a)# English Language (English) 40 (40) (b)# Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 (40) Total 200 Questions (200 Marks)

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions (Max. Marks) Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 (50) Composite time of 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude (English/Hindi) 40 (50) General Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 (20) (a)# English Language (English) 40 (40) (b)# Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 (40) Total 200 Questions (200 Marks)

IBPS RRB 2020 Single level Examination (Objective)

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions (Max. Marks) Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 (50) Composite time of 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi) 40 (50) Financial Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 (20) (a)# English Language (English) 40 (40) (b)# Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 (40) Total 200 Questions (200 Marks)

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale - II (Specialist Cadre)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions (Max. Marks) Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Composite time of 2 Hours and 30 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Financial Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Professional Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 (20) (a)# English Language (English) 40 (20) (b)# Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 (20) Total 200 Questions (200 Marks)

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale - III (Specialist Cadre)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions (Max. Marks) Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 (50) Composite time of 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi) 40 (50) Financial Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 (40) Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 (20) (a)# English Language (English) 40 (40) (b)# Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 (40) Total 200 Questions (200 Marks)

# Candidates can opt either (a) or (b).

Negative Marking



Penalty for Wrong Answers (applicable to all – Preliminary, Main and Single Level Examinations)

• There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Exams.

• For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate (1/4) or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

• If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

IBPS RRB Cut-Off 2020

The IBPS will release the official IBPS RRB Cut-Off 2020 after the announcement of IBPS RRB 2020 result. There are certain rules related to IBPS RRB Cut-Off that candidates should need to know.

You can learn about expected IBPS RRB Cut-off 2020 from the link given below:

IBPS RRB Cut–off 2020 (Expected): Learn More



Some facts related to IBPS RRB Cut-off 2020:

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose):

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

For Officers Scale I:

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability.

Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.

For Officers Scale II and III:

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Single examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies shall be called for interview, subject to availability.

Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.

Just passing in individual tests may not be sufficient as candidates should also score sufficiently high on the total score in order of merit to be called for interviews / provisional allotment. IBPS reserve all the rights in short-listing and calling numbers of candidates for Common Interview / provisional allotment.

IBPS RRB 2020 Interview - Officers (Scale I, II and III)

Interview for the post of Officers (Scale I, II and III) will be conducted by Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. Important points related to the complete interview process is given below:

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III under CRP- RRB-VII will subsequently be called for an Interview to be co-ordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in.

Please note that any request regarding change in date, centre etc. of interview will not be entertained. However the conducting agencies reserve the right to change the date/ venue/ time/ centre etc. of interview or hold supplementary process for particular date / session / venue / centre set of candidates at its discretion, under unforeseen circumstances, if any.

The total marks allotted for Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks / scores in interview for Officers Scale I, II and III will not be less than 40% (35% for SC / ST/OBC/PWD candidates). The relative weightage (ratio) of CWE and interview will be 80:20 respectively for the Officers cadre. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III under CRP for RRBs-VII and Interview. Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed.

A candidate should qualify both in the online examination (main / single) and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on authorised IBPS website.

While appearing for the Interview, the candidate should produce valid prescribed documents given below. In the absence of documents candidature of the candidates shall be cancelled. IBPS/ Nodal RRB/ RRBs take no responsibility to receive/ connect any certificate/remittance/ document sent separately.

List of Documents to be produced at the time of interview / joining (Download PDF) and refer Page Number (Pg 11 and 12)

IBPS RRB 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Post-wise eligibility criteria for IBPS RRB 2020 is given below:

Post Age-Limit Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) Above 21 years - Below 40 years Officer Scale- II (Manager) Above 21 years - Below 32 years Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) Above 18 years - Below 30 years Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Between 18 years and 28 years

Age Relaxation:

Category Age Relaxation permitted OBC 3 years SC/ ST 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years Persons With Benchmark Disability as defined under “The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Actual period of service rendered in the defence forces + 3 years (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to a maximum age limit of 50 years Widows, Divorced women and women legally separated from their husbands who have not remarried Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 9 years For Ex-servicemen commissioned officers, including ECOs/ SSCOs, who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of the assignment (for the post of Officers) 5 years Persons ordinarily domiciled in Jammu & Kashmir during the period 1-1-80 to 31-12-89 5 years

IBPS RRB 2020 Educational Qualification & Experience

No experience is required for Office Assistant & Officer Scale I Posts. But, relevant work experience is necessary for applying to Officer Scale-II & Scale – III Posts.

Educational qualification for Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale - III Specialist Officers (Managers), Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager):

Post Educational Qualification Experience Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent (a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* (b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer. --- Officer Scale - I (Assistant Manager) (i). Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy; (ii) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* (iii) Desirable: working knowledge of Computer --- Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer (Manager) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution. Officer Scale - II Specialist Officers (Managers) Information Technology Officer Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Desirable: Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc. One year (in the relevant field) Chartered Accountant Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India One Year as a Chartered Accountant. Law Officer Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years Treasury Manager Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution One Year (in the relevant field) Marketing Officer MBA in Marketing from a recognized university One Year (in the relevant field) Agricultural Officer Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate Two Years (in the relevant field) Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions

(More details on Page 7 of official notification)

IBPS RRB 2020 Syllabus

Some of the important topics from which questions have been frequently asked in IBPS RRB exams are given below:

Reasoning:

Odd man out

Analogy

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relation

Alphabet Test

Series Test

Number

Ranking and Time

Causes and Effects

Direction Sense Test

Sitting Arrangements

Decision Making

Statement and Assumption

Figure Series

Assertion and Reason

Statement and Conclusion

Word Formation

Statement and Arguments

Statements and Action Courses

Figure Series Test

Quantitative Aptitude:

Number System

HCF and LCM

Decimal Fraction

Profit and Loss

Simple Interest

Compound Interest

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Averages

Simplification

Partnership

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Averages

Case Studies

Charts and Graphs

Permutation and Combination

Probability

English Language:

Spotting Errors

Commonly Misspelled Words

Jumbled Words

Phrase Substitution

Fill in the Blanks

Jumbled up sentences

Idioms and Phrases

Cloze Tests

Comprehension

One word Substitution

Hindi Language:

Vyakaran

Spoting Errors

Paragraph Based Questions

Vilom & Paryayvachi shabd

Computer Knowledge:

Fundamentals

Basic Abbreviations

Software & Hardware Fundamentals

Shortcut Keys

Networking

Basic Knowledge of Internet

MS Office

History of Computers

Database

Security Tools

History and Future of Computers

Virus, Hacking, Trojans

Financial Awareness

Latest Topics in News in Financial World Monetary Policy

Budget and Economic Survey

Overview of Banking and Banking Reforms in India

Bank Accounts of Special Individuals

Organisations Deposits Credit

Loans

Advanced Non Performing Assets

Asset Reconstruction Companies

NPAs

Restructuring of Loans

Bad Loans

Risk Management

BASEL I

BASEL II

BASEL III

ACCORDS

We will add some more important topics shortly.

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis of Previous Exams

Jagranjosh.com will provide the complete analysis of IBPS RRB Exam 2020 as soon as exam will finish. Candidates preparing for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 can refer analysis of previous exams.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018: A Detailed Exam Analysis

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains 2018: A Detailed Exam Analysis

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Mains Exam Analysis held in 2018

IBPS RRB 2020 Admit Card: Here's How to download



An eligible candidate can download his/her Admit Card or call letter from the official website ibps.in by entering necessary details (i.e. Registration Number & Password/Date of Birth). No hard copy of the call letter/ Information Handout etc. will be sent by post/ courier.

The exam centre (venue address), date and time for exams (Preliminary / Main / Single) and interview shall be intimated in the respective call letter. However, candidates need to check the official website from time to time for updates.

Call letter for Scribe in the Examination: There will be an additional call letter for Scribe for the Main Examination for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I and for the post of Officer Scale-II & III in single examination.

IBPS RRB 2020 Result

The final IBPS RRB 2020 Result is expected to be released in October 2020. Candidates should note these important points regarding IBPS RRB 2020 result and scorecard.

Rules for Calculating Score:

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized (using equipercentile method).

Scores upto 2 decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

For the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for Final Merit Listing.

For the Post of Officers Scale I – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

For the Post of Officers Scale II (Generalist & Specialist) and Scale III – Marks obtained in the Single Level Examination will be considered for shortlisting for Interview and final merit listing.

IBPS RRB 2020: Number of Vacancies (State-Wise)

This year, IBPS RRB 2020 announced approximately 8,000+ posts. Details about post-wise vacancy is given below:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 3688

Officer Scale-I - 3381

Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer) - 106

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) - 45

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) - 11

Officer Scale-II (Law) - 19

Officer Scale-II (CA) - 24

Officer Scale-II (IT) - 76

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) - 893

Officer Scale-III - 157

IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment – List of Participating RRBs

State-wise complete list of participating bank is given below:

State RRB Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank Saptagiri Grameena Bank Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Assam Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Bihar Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank Gujarat Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank Saurashtra Gramin Bank Haryana Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank Jammu & Kashmir Ellaquai Dehati Bank J & K Grameen Bank Jharkhand Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank Karnataka Karnataka Gramin Bank Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Kerala Kerala Gramin Bank Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank Madhyanchal Gramin Bank Maharashtra Maharashtra Gramin Bank Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank Manipur Manipur Rural Bank Meghalaya Meghalaya Rural Bank Mizoram Mizoram Rural Bank Nagaland Nagaland Rural Bank Odisha Odisha Gramya Bank Utkal Grameen Bank Puducherry Puduvai Bharthiar Grama Bank Punjab Punjab Gramin Bank Rajasthan Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Telangana Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank Telangana Grameena Bank Tripura Tripura Gramin Bank Uttar Pradesh Baroda UP Gramin Bank Aryavart Bank Kashi Gomti Samyut Gramin Bank Prathama UP Gramin Bank Purvanchal Bank Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Gramin Bank West Bengal Paschim Banga Gramin Bank Uttar Banga Kshetriya Gramin Bank Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank

IBPS RRB 2020: Exam Centres

Important exam centers across the country where IBPS RRB 2020 will be conducted are given below:

State/UT Prelims Exan Centres Mains Exam Centres Andhra Pradesh Anantapur Chirala Guntur Hyderabad Kakinada Kadapa Kurnool Nellore Rajahmundry Srikakulam Tirupati Vijaywada Visakhapatnam Vizianagaram Guntur Kurnool Vijayawada Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh Guwahati Jorhat Silchar Tezpur Guwahati Silchar Bihar Arrah Aurangabad Bhagalpur Darbhanga Gaya Muzaffarpur Patna Purnea Samastipur Aurangabad Bhagalpur Gaya Muzaffarpur Patna Purnea Samastipur Chattisgarh Bhilai Bilaspur Raipur Raipur Gujrat Ahmedabad Anand Gandhinagar Rajkot Jamnagar Mehsana Surat Vadodara Ahmedabad Gandhinagar Haryana Ambala Gurgaon Hissar Karnal Kurukshetra Yamuna Nagar Ambala Karnal Kurukshetra Himachal Pradesh Baddi Bilaspur Hamirpur Kangra Kullu Mandi Shimla Solan Una Baddi Hamirpur Shimla Solan Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Samba Srinagar Jammu Srinagar Jharkhand Dhanbad Hazaribagh Jamshedpur Ranchi Bokaro Dhanbad Jamshedpur Ranchi Karnataka Bangalore Belgaum Bidar Davangere Dharwad Gulbarga Hubli Mandya Mangalore Mysore Shimoga Udupi Bangalore Belgaum Davangere

Dharwad Gulbarga Hubli

Mandya Mysore Shimoga Udupi Kerala Alappuzha Kannur Kochi Kollam Kottayam Kozhikode Malappuram Palakkad Thiruvananthapuram Trichur Kochi Kozhikode Thiruvananthapuram Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Gwalior Indore Jabalpur Sagar Satna Ujjain Bhopal Gwalior Indore Jabalpur Maharashtra Amaravati Aurangabad Chandrapur Dhule Jalgaon Kolhapur Latur Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai Nagpur Nanded Nasik Pune Ratnagiri Aurangabad Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai Nagpur Pune Manipur Imphal Imphal Meghalaya Shillong Shillong Mizoram Aizawl Aizawl Nagaland Kohima Kohima Odisha Balasore Berhampur(Ganjam) Bhubaneshwar Cuttack Dhenkanal Rourkela Sambalpur Bhubaneshwar Rourkela Sambalpur Puducherry Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Amritsar Bhatinda Jalandhar Ludhiana Mohali Pathankot Patiala Sangrur Jalandhar Mohali Patiala Rajasthan Ajmer Alwar Bikaner Jaipur Jodhpur Kota Sikar Udaipur Ajmer Jaipur Jodhpur Tamil Nadu Chennai Coimbatore Madurai

Nagercoil Namakkal Salem Thanjavur Thiruchirapalli Tirunelvelli Vellore Virudhunagar Chennai Madurai

Tiruchirapalli Coimbatore

Tirunelveli Telangana Hyderabad Karimnagar Khammam Warangal Hyderabad Khammam Tripura Agartala Agartala Uttar Pradesh Agra Aligarh Allahabad Banda Bareilly Faizabad Gonda Gorakhpur Jhansi Kanpur Lucknow Mathura Meerut Moradabad Muzaffarnagar Varanasi Allahabad Kanpur Lucknow Uttarakhand Dehradun Haldwani Haridwar Roorkee Dehradun West Bengal Asansol Bardhaman Berhampur Durgapur Hooghly Kalyani Greater Kolkata Siliguri Greater Kolkata Siliguri

