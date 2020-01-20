CTET 2020 @ctet.nic.in: Application Form, Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus, Notification

CTET 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET Notification 2020 for the July exam at ctet.nic.in. The CTET Application Form 2020 is expected to be out by February 2020. It is highly anticipated that the CBSE will be conducting the CTET 2020 Exam in July month. Candidates who want to appear for the CTET July 2020 exam can check here the complete details of the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) such as online application process, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Passing Marks, Mock Test, Result date along with other details. These details are based on the previous year's CTET Notification. Go through these details below and start preparing for the CTET Exam 2020 now.

Every year, the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) exam is held in two shifts for CTET Paper-I and Paper-II. CTET Paper-I is for candidates aspiring to become a teacher of Classes I-V and CTET Paper-II is for Classes VI-VIII teachers. CTET Qualification is essential for the aspirants to secure a teaching job in any Government or private school. Candidates who qualify the CTET exam become eligible to apply for the recruitment in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya or any other Central School by applying to their respective recruitment drive.

It is the right time for the candidates to focus on the preparations for the CTET July 2020 exam. Check here the complete CTET details:

CTET Important Dates 2020

Event Date Start date of CTET Application Form 2020 March 2020 Last Date to fill the application form April 2020 Release of CTET Admit Card May 2020 CTET 2020 Exam Date July 2020 CTET Result declaration August 2020 Release of CTET Certificate August 2020

Note: All these dates are tentative ones and not official. CBSE will soon reveal the official CTET exam date 2020.

CTET 2020 Application Process

Candidates need to fill the Online Application Form to apply for the CTET examination. Here is the procedure to fill the CTET application form:

STEP 1: Visit official website www.ctet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click “Apply Online”

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application Form by entering personal details and get the Registration Number.

STEP 4: Upload Photograph and Signature in the prescribed format

STEP 5: Pay examination Fee by e-challan or debit card/credit card/net banking

STEP 6: Print Confirmation page

Application Fee for CTET exam: The CTET 2020 application fee Details are:

Paper General/OBC SC/ST/PwD Only Paper I or II Rs 700 Rs 350 Both Paper I & II Rs 1200 Rs 600

Eligibility Criteria for CTET

Here are the minimum qualifications for becoming appearing in Paper I & Paper II:

Primary Stage – Any One Of These Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)*. Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Elementary Stage - Any One Of These Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed). Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed. Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed (Special Education) Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. The programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET. Moreover, as per the existing TET guidelines circulated vide NCTE letter dated 11-02-2011, a person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010 is also qualified to appear in the TET/CTET.

CTET Age limit 2020: The minimum age limit to apply for CTET 2020 Exam is 18 years. However, there is no upper age limit.

CTET Exam Schedule December 2020 (Detailed)

Paper Timing Duration Marks Paper-I 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM 2.30 hours 150 Paper-II 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours 150

Exam Schedule Paper I Paper-II Exam Date Soon Soon Entry in Exam Centre 8:00 AM 12:30 PM Distribution of CTET Test Booklet 9:15 AM 1:45 PM Seal to be broken of Test Booklet 9:25 AM 1:55 PM Closing of centre gates 9:30 AM 2:00 PM Start of CTET Exam 9:30 AM 2:00 PM Test Concludes 12:00 Noon 4:30 PM

CTET Syllabus & Exam Pattern (December)

CTET Exam Pattern - Paper-I

Candidates who intend to teach Classes I to V need to appear for Paper I. The CTET exam pattern for Paper-I is:

Subject Number of Questions (MCQs) Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Exam Pattern - Paper-II

Paper-II will be for candidates who intend to teach Classes VI to VIII. The CTET exam pattern for Paper-II is:

Subject Number of Questions (MCQs) Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher) 60 60 Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 60 60 Total 150 150 Note: For any other teacher, it is compulsory to attempt either of the last two sections.

CTET Syllabus 2020 for Paper I

The CTET Syllabus 2020 for Paper II (for classes VI to VIII - Elementary Stage) is:

I. Child Development and Pedagogy - 30 Questions (a) Child Development (Primary School Child) – 15 Questions • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; • School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. (b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs - 5 Questions •Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived • Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. • Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners (c) Learning and Pedagogy – 5 Questions • How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental II. Language I - 30 Questions (a) Language Comprehension - 15 Questions Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive). (b) Pedagogy of Language Development - 15 Questions • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing • Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching III. Language – II - 30 Questions (a) Comprehension - 15 Questions Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability. (b) Pedagogy of Language Development -15 Questions • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing • Teaching – learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching IV. Mathematics - 30 Questions (a) Content - 15 Questions • Geometry • Shapes & Spatial Understanding • Solids around Us • Numbers • Addition and Subtraction • Multiplication • Division • Measurement • Weight • Time • Volume • Data Handling • Patterns • Money (b) Pedagogical issues - 15 Questions • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum • Language of Mathematics • Community Mathematics • Evaluation through formal and informal methods • Problems of Teaching • Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching • Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching V. Environmental Studies - 30 Questions (a) Content - 15 Questions i. Family and Friends: Relationships, Work and Play, Animals, Plants ii. Food iii. Shelter iv. Water v. Travel vi. Things We Make and Do (b) Pedagogical Issues - 15 Questions • Concept and scope of EVS • Significance of EVS, integrated EVS • Environmental Studies & Environmental Education • Learning Principles • Scope & relation to Science & Social Science • Approaches of presenting concepts • Activities • Experimentation/Practical Work • Discussion • CCE • Teaching material/Aids • Problems

CTET Syllabus 2020 for Paper II

The CTET Syllabus 2020 for Paper II (for classes VI to VIII - Elementary Stage) is:

I. Child Development and Pedagogy 30 Questions (a) Child Development (Elementary School Child) - 15 Questions • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents,Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; • School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation; • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. (b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs - 5 Questions • Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived • Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. • Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners (c) Learning and Pedagogy 10 Questions • How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental II. Language I - 30 Questions (a) Language Comprehension - 15 Questions Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive) (b) Pedagogy of Language Development - 15 Questions • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing • Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching III. Language II - 30 Questions (a) Comprehension - 15 Questions Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability (b) Pedagogy of Language Development - 15 Questions • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing • Teaching – learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching IV. Mathematics and Science - 60 Questions (i) Mathematics - 30 Questions (a) Content 20 Questions Number System • Knowing our Numbers • Playing with Numbers • Whole Numbers • Negative Numbers and Integers • Fractions Algebra • Introduction to Algebra • Ratio and Proportion Geometry • Basic geometrical ideas (2-D) • Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D) • Symmetry: (reflection) • Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses) Mensuration Data handling (b) Pedagogical issues - 10 Questions • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum • Language of Mathematics • Community Mathematics • Evaluation • Remedial Teaching • Problem of Teaching (ii) Science - 30 Questions (a) Content - 20 Questions Food • Sources of food • Components of food • Cleaning food Materials • Materials of daily use The World of the Living Moving Things People and Ideas How things work • Electric current and circuits • Magnets Natural Phenomena Natural Resources (b) Pedagogical issues - 10 Questions • Nature & Structure of Sciences • Natural Science/Aims & objectives • Understanding & Appreciating Science • Approaches/Integrated Approach • Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science) • Innovation • Text Material/Aids • Evaluation – cognitive/psychomotor/affective • Problems • Remedial Teaching V. Social Studies/Social Sciences - 60 Questions (a) Content 40 Questions History • When, Where and How • The Earliest Societies • The First Farmers and Herders • The First Cities • Early States • New Ideas • The First Empire • Contacts with Distant lands • Political Developments • Culture and Science • New Kings and Kingdoms • Sultans of Delhi • Architecture • Creation of an Empire • Social Change • Regional Cultures • The Establishment of Company Power • Rural Life and Society • Colonialism and Tribal Societies • The Revolt of 1857-58 • Women and reform • Challenging the Caste System • The Nationalist Movement • India After Independence Geography • Geography as a social study and as a science • Planet: Earth in the solar system • Globe • Environment in its totality: natural and human environment • Air • Water • Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication • Resources: Types-Natural and Human • Agriculture Social and Political Life • Diversity • Government • Local Government • Making a Living • Democracy • State Government • Understanding Media • Unpacking Gender • The Constitution • Parliamentary Government • The Judiciary • Social Justice and the Marginalised (b) Pedagogical issues - 20 Questions • Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies • Class Room Processes, activities and discourse • Developing Critical thinking • Enquiry/Empirical Evidence • Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies • Sources – Primary & Secondary • Projects Work • Evaluation

CTET Admit Card 2020

Candidates need to visit the official website to download the CTET admit card. Here is the procedure to download the CTET admit card:

STEP 1: Visit ctet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click “Download Admit Card"

STEP 3: Enter Registration Number & DOB

STEP 4: Download & print the admit card

CTET - Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

For detailed information regarding the CTET 2020 exam, check here! Have a look at some of the most Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) in context of CTET 2020 Admit Card, exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility criteria, CTET 2020 result date, CTET teacher salary, and much more.

1. What is the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)?

Answer: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national level entrance examination conducted by the CBSE to appoint skilled teachers for Primary level and Upper Primary level. The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CTET exam to the CBSE.

2. How many times the CTET Exam is conducted in a year?

Answer: The CBSE conducts the CTET examination twice in a year in July and December.

3. What are the Important Dates of CTET 2020 exam?

Answer: The Important Dates of CTET July 2020 exam will be revealed soon at ctet.nic.in.

4. Has the CTET Admit Card 2020 been released?

Answer: No, the CBSE has not yet released the CTET Admit Card 2020

5. How many papers are conducted in CTET?

Answer: There are two Papers in each CTET examination:

Paper I: For Primary Stage (Class I to V)

Paper-II: For Elementary Stage (Class VI to VIII)

If a candidate intends to teach all the classes from I-VIII, he/she has to appear in both the Papers.

6. Is there negative marking in CTET 2020 exam?

Answer: There will be no negative marking in the CTET 2020 exam.

7. What are the Qualifying Marks for CTET Exam 2020?

Answer: Candidates who score 60 percent or more in the CTET 2020 exam will be considered as CTET pass and will be awarded the CTET qualifying certificate.

8. What is the Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate?

Answer: The Validity Period of CTET Certificate is of 7 years from the date of declaration of result.

9. Can the candidates request for Rechecking or Re-evaluation of the OMR Answer sheet?

Answer: No, the candidates cannot request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR Answer Sheets which are evaluated with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinised.

10. How many attempts can a candidate make for CTET?

Answer: There is no limit on the number of attempts for appearing in the CTET exam. Even the candidate, who has qualified the CTET once, can re-appear for the exam.

11. Can candidates appear for Paper I & II separately?

Answer: Yes, candidates can appear in Paper-I or Paper-II in different cycles.

12. When will be the CTET 2020 Result declared?

Answer: The CTET 2020 Result will be declared on the official website www.ctet.nic.in within 6 weeks of the date of examination.

13. What is the salary of CTET teachers?

Answer: The average pay scale of primary teachers (class I to class V) is around Rs 1,50, 000 per year and secondary teachers (class V to class VIII) is around Rs 2, 30,000 per year.

14. What will be the language of CTET 2020 Question Paper?

Answer: The CTET 2020 Question Paper will be bilingual – Hindi or English

15. What is the difference between CTET & TET?

Answer: TET stands for ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’. It is conducted by the States and the TET qualified candidate can teach primary and secondary school students of only that particular state. On the other hand, the CTET is the ‘Central Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted by the Central Government. The CTET qualified candidates are eligible to teach primary and secondary class students of any central government school across the country.

Source: ctet.nic.in