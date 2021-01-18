UPSC Engineering Services ESE 2021: Notification, Vacancy, Eligibility, Exam Date, Selection, Pattern, Syllabus
UPSC ESE 2021: UPSC will soon release the Notification for UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2021 Exam. Till then, check here important dates of UPSC ESE 2021 along with Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and other notifications.
UPSC ESE 2021: UPSC is soon going to release the Notification for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2021 exam on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates aspiring to join the Engineering Services such as Civil Engineering or other fields need to apply online for the UPSC ESE 2021 in order to appear for the exam and get shortlisted for the appointment. Generally, UPSC announces vacancies under the ESE Exam in fields of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates get recruited for the Engineering Services through the Prelims and Mains examinations followed by the Interview Round.
Have a look at the important details of the Engineering Services Exam 2021 below such as ESE Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and other details.
UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2021: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of UPSC ESE Notification 2021
|
April 2021
|
Start of ESE Online Application
|
7th April 2021
|
Last date of Online Application
|
27th April 2021
|
Release of Engineering Services Admit Card
|
To be notified soon
|
ESE Prelims Exam Date
|
18th July 2021
|
ESE Mains Exam Date
|
10th October 2021
UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Eligibility Criteria 2021
Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India/Subjects of Bhutan & Nepal/Tibetan refugee who came to India before the 1 January 1962/Person of India origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
In order to prove their nationality, candidates need to produce Certificate received by Indian authorities certifying their claim.
Age Limit: The minimum age limit to apply for the UPSC ESE is 21 years and the maximum age limit is below 30 years. However, this upper age limit is relaxed up to 35 Years for the following Government employees:
Have a look at the relaxation in upper age limit for various categories:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ST
|
5 Years
|
OBC
|
3 Years
|
Candidate domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir during 1 January 1980 - 31 December 1989
|
5 Years
|
Defence Services personnel who got disabled in operations during hostilities
|
3 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
5 years
|
Person with Benchmark Disability
|
10 Years
Educational Qualifications: In order to apply for the UPSC ESE, candidates must fulfil any of the following educational qualifications:
Degree in Engineering from a Recognised University
OR
Passed Sections A and B of Examinations of Institution of Engineers (India)
OR
Degree/Diploma in Engineering from foreign University/College/Institution
OR
Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III of the Aeronautical Society of India
OR
Passed Graduate Membership Exam of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London
NOTE: The eligibility criteria provided above is based on the UPSC ESE Notification 2020. The latest details will be provided here with the release of notification this year.
UPSC Vacancy Details for Engineering Services
Candidates who will qualify the all three rounds of the ESE Recruitment - Prelims, Mains & Interview, will be recruited to the following posts notified by the UPSC in the notification:
|
Civil Engineering (Category I)
|
Mechanical Engineering (Category II)
|
Indian Railway Stores Service
Central Engineering Service
Indian Railway Service of Engineers
Central Engineering Service (Roads), Group‐A
Indian Defence Service of Engineers
Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service
AEE in Border Road Engineering Service
AEE (QS&C) in MES Surveyor Cadre
Indian Skill Development Service
Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service
|
Indian Railway Service
Indian Railway Stores Service
Indian Naval Armament Service
Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy
AEE in GSI Engineering Service Gr ‘A’
Indian Defence Service of Engineers
AEE in Border Roads Engineering Service
Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’
Indian Skill Development Service.
|
Electrical Engineering (Category III)
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (Category IV)
|
Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers
Indian Railway Stores Service
Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service
Indian Defence Service of Engineers
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’
Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service
Indian Skill Development Service
Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy
|
Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers
Indian Railway Stores Service
Indian Radio Regulatory Service Gr ‘A’
Indian Telecommunication Service Gr ‘A’
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’
Indian Skill Development Service
Indian Naval Armament Service
Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy
Junior Telecom Officer Gr ‘B’
Note: These posts are based on the UPSC ESE Notification 2020. The UPSC ESE Notification 2021 will contain the fresh details of the vacancy and posts to be filled through the Engineering Services Exam.
UPSC ESE Selection Process 2021
Have a look at the UPSC IES/ESE Selection Process below for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics engineers:
Stage‐I: Preliminary Exam
Stage‐II: Mains Exam
Stage‐III: Personality Test
UPSC ESE Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2021
The UPSC ESE Exam is held in two phases - Prelims & Mains. The UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 contains two Objective type papers and UPSC ESE Mains 2021 exam will be held in descriptive format. Have a look at the exam pattern of both the phases below:
UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Pattern 2021
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Category I - Civil Engineering
|
Paper-I
|
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
|
200
|
2 Hrs
|
Paper-II
|
Civil Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Category II - Mechanical Engineering
|
Paper-I
|
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
|
200
|
2 Hrs
|
Paper-II
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Category III - Electrical Engineering
|
Paper-I
|
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
|
200
|
2 Hrs
|
Paper-II
|
Electrical Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
Paper-I
|
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
|
200
|
2 Hrs
|
Paper-II
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
The Prelims exam contains Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) from General Studies & Engineering Aptitude paper and the other paper in respective engineering branch. There is negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. The number of candidates shortlisted for ESE Mains 2021 exam will be 6-7 times the total number of vacancies.
UPSC ESE Mains Exam Pattern 2021
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Category I - Civil Engineering
|
Paper-I
|
Civil Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Paper-II
|
Civil Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Category II - Mechanical Engineering
|
Paper-I
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Paper-II
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Category III - Electrical Engineering
|
Paper-I
|
Electrical Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Paper-II
|
Electrical Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
Paper-I
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
|
Paper-II
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
300
|
3 Hrs
The ESE Mains exam contains two Papers in the respective branch of engineering. Each Paper carries 300 marks and is of 3 hours duration. The total number of candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test or Interview will be twice the number of vacancies.
