UPSC Engineering Services ESE 2021: Notification, Vacancy, Eligibility, Exam Date, Selection, Pattern, Syllabus

UPSC ESE 2021: UPSC is soon going to release the Notification for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2021 exam on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates aspiring to join the Engineering Services such as Civil Engineering or other fields need to apply online for the UPSC ESE 2021 in order to appear for the exam and get shortlisted for the appointment. Generally, UPSC announces vacancies under the ESE Exam in fields of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates get recruited for the Engineering Services through the Prelims and Mains examinations followed by the Interview Round.

Have a look at the important details of the Engineering Services Exam 2021 below such as ESE Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and other details.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Release of UPSC ESE Notification 2021 April 2021 Start of ESE Online Application 7th April 2021 Last date of Online Application 27th April 2021 Release of Engineering Services Admit Card To be notified soon ESE Prelims Exam Date 18th July 2021 ESE Mains Exam Date 10th October 2021

UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Eligibility Criteria 2021

Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India/Subjects of Bhutan & Nepal/Tibetan refugee who came to India before the 1 January 1962/Person of India origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

In order to prove their nationality, candidates need to produce Certificate received by Indian authorities certifying their claim.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit to apply for the UPSC ESE is 21 years and the maximum age limit is below 30 years. However, this upper age limit is relaxed up to 35 Years for the following Government employees:

Have a look at the relaxation in upper age limit for various categories:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years Candidate domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir during 1 January 1980 - 31 December 1989 5 Years Defence Services personnel who got disabled in operations during hostilities 3 years Ex-Servicemen 5 years Person with Benchmark Disability 10 Years

Educational Qualifications: In order to apply for the UPSC ESE, candidates must fulfil any of the following educational qualifications:

Degree in Engineering from a Recognised University

OR

Passed Sections A and B of Examinations of Institution of Engineers (India)

OR

Degree/Diploma in Engineering from foreign University/College/Institution

OR

Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III of the Aeronautical Society of India

OR

Passed Graduate Membership Exam of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London

NOTE: The eligibility criteria provided above is based on the UPSC ESE Notification 2020. The latest details will be provided here with the release of notification this year.

UPSC Vacancy Details for Engineering Services

Candidates who will qualify the all three rounds of the ESE Recruitment - Prelims, Mains & Interview, will be recruited to the following posts notified by the UPSC in the notification:

Civil Engineering (Category I) Mechanical Engineering (Category II) Indian Railway Stores Service Central Engineering Service Indian Railway Service of Engineers Central Engineering Service (Roads), Group‐A Indian Defence Service of Engineers Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service AEE in Border Road Engineering Service AEE (QS&C) in MES Surveyor Cadre Indian Skill Development Service Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service Indian Railway Service Indian Railway Stores Service Indian Naval Armament Service Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy AEE in GSI Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ Indian Defence Service of Engineers AEE in Border Roads Engineering Service Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’ Indian Skill Development Service. Electrical Engineering (Category III) Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (Category IV) Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers Indian Railway Stores Service Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service Indian Defence Service of Engineers Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’ Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service Indian Skill Development Service Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers Indian Railway Stores Service Indian Radio Regulatory Service Gr ‘A’ Indian Telecommunication Service Gr ‘A’ Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’ Indian Skill Development Service Indian Naval Armament Service Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy Junior Telecom Officer Gr ‘B’

Note: These posts are based on the UPSC ESE Notification 2020. The UPSC ESE Notification 2021 will contain the fresh details of the vacancy and posts to be filled through the Engineering Services Exam.

UPSC ESE Selection Process 2021

Have a look at the UPSC IES/ESE Selection Process below for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics engineers:

Stage‐I: Preliminary Exam

Stage‐II: Mains Exam

Stage‐III: Personality Test

UPSC ESE Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2021

The UPSC ESE Exam is held in two phases - Prelims & Mains. The UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 contains two Objective type papers and UPSC ESE Mains 2021 exam will be held in descriptive format. Have a look at the exam pattern of both the phases below:

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Pattern 2021

Paper Subject Marks Time Category I - Civil Engineering Paper-I General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 Hrs Paper-II Civil Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category II - Mechanical Engineering Paper-I General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 Hrs Paper-II Mechanical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category III - Electrical Engineering Paper-I General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 Hrs Paper-II Electrical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Paper-I General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 Hrs Paper-II Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 300 3 Hrs

The Prelims exam contains Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) from General Studies & Engineering Aptitude paper and the other paper in respective engineering branch. There is negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. The number of candidates shortlisted for ESE Mains 2021 exam will be 6-7 times the total number of vacancies.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam Pattern 2021

Paper Subject Marks Time Category I - Civil Engineering Paper-I Civil Engineering 300 3 Hrs Paper-II Civil Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category II - Mechanical Engineering Paper-I Mechanical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Paper-II Mechanical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category III - Electrical Engineering Paper-I Electrical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Paper-II Electrical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Paper-I Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 300 3 Hrs Paper-II Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 300 3 Hrs

The ESE Mains exam contains two Papers in the respective branch of engineering. Each Paper carries 300 marks and is of 3 hours duration. The total number of candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test or Interview will be twice the number of vacancies.

