UPSC Engineering Services ESE 2021: Notification, Vacancy, Eligibility, Exam Date, Selection, Pattern, Syllabus

UPSC ESE 2021: UPSC will soon release the Notification for UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2021 Exam. Till then, check here important dates of UPSC ESE 2021 along with Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and other notifications.

Created On: Jan 18, 2021 14:56 IST
Modified On: Jan 18, 2021 14:58 IST
UPSC ESE 2021
UPSC ESE 2021

UPSC ESE 2021: UPSC is soon going to release the Notification for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2021 exam on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates aspiring to join the Engineering Services such as Civil Engineering or other fields need to apply online for the UPSC ESE 2021 in order to appear for the exam and get shortlisted for the appointment. Generally, UPSC announces vacancies under the ESE Exam in fields of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates get recruited for the Engineering Services through the Prelims and Mains examinations followed by the Interview Round.

Have a look at the important details of the Engineering Services Exam 2021 below such as ESE Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and other details.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2021: Important Dates

Event

Date

Release of UPSC ESE Notification 2021

April 2021

Start of ESE Online Application

7th April 2021

Last date of Online Application

27th April 2021

Release of Engineering Services Admit Card

To be notified soon

ESE Prelims Exam Date

18th July 2021

ESE Mains Exam Date

10th October 2021

UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Eligibility Criteria 2021

Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India/Subjects of Bhutan & Nepal/Tibetan refugee who came to India before the 1 January 1962/Person of India origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

In order to prove their nationality, candidates need to produce Certificate received by Indian authorities certifying their claim.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit to apply for the UPSC ESE is 21 years and the maximum age limit is below 30 years. However, this upper age limit is relaxed up to 35 Years for the following Government employees:

Have a look at the relaxation in upper age limit for various categories:

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST

5 Years

OBC

3 Years

Candidate domiciled in  Jammu and Kashmir during  1 January 1980 - 31 December 1989

5 Years

Defence Services personnel who got disabled in operations during hostilities

3 years

Ex-Servicemen

5 years

 Person with Benchmark Disability

10 Years

Educational Qualifications: In order to apply for the UPSC ESE, candidates must fulfil any of the following educational qualifications:

Degree in Engineering from a Recognised University

OR

Passed Sections A and B of  Examinations of  Institution  of  Engineers  (India)

OR

Degree/Diploma in Engineering from foreign University/College/Institution

OR 

Associate Membership Examination  Parts II and III of the Aeronautical Society of India

OR

Passed Graduate Membership Exam of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London

NOTE: The eligibility criteria provided above is based on the UPSC ESE Notification 2020. The latest details will be provided here with the release of notification this year.

UPSC Vacancy Details for Engineering Services

Candidates who will qualify the all three rounds of the ESE Recruitment - Prelims, Mains & Interview, will be recruited to the following posts notified by the UPSC in the notification:

Civil Engineering (Category I)

Mechanical Engineering (Category II)

Indian Railway Stores Service 

Central Engineering Service

Indian Railway Service of Engineers

Central Engineering Service (Roads), Group‐A

Indian Defence Service of Engineers

Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service

AEE in Border Road Engineering Service

AEE (QS&C) in MES Surveyor Cadre

Indian Skill Development Service

Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service

Indian Railway Service

Indian Railway Stores Service 

Indian Naval Armament Service 

Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy

AEE in GSI Engineering Service Gr ‘A’

Indian Defence Service of Engineers

AEE  in Border Roads Engineering Service

Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’

Indian Skill Development Service.

Electrical Engineering (Category III)

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (Category IV)

Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers

Indian Railway Stores Service

Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service 

Indian Defence Service of Engineers

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ 

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’

Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service

Indian Skill Development Service

Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy

Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers

Indian Railway Stores Service

Indian Radio Regulatory Service Gr ‘A’

Indian Telecommunication Service Gr ‘A’

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ 

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’

Indian Skill Development Service

Indian Naval Armament Service

Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy

Junior Telecom Officer Gr ‘B’

Note: These posts are based on the UPSC ESE Notification 2020. The UPSC ESE Notification 2021 will contain the fresh details of the vacancy and posts to be filled through the Engineering Services Exam.

UPSC ESE Selection Process 2021

Have a look at the UPSC IES/ESE Selection Process below for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics engineers:

Stage‐I:  Preliminary Exam

Stage‐II: Mains Exam

Stage‐III: Personality Test 

UPSC ESE Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2021

The UPSC ESE Exam is held in two phases - Prelims & Mains. The UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 contains two Objective type papers and UPSC ESE Mains 2021 exam will be held in descriptive format. Have a look at the exam pattern of both the phases below:

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Pattern 2021

Paper

Subject

Marks

Time

Category I - Civil Engineering

Paper-I

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

200

2 Hrs

Paper-II

Civil Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category II - Mechanical Engineering

Paper-I

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

200

2 Hrs

Paper-II

Mechanical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category III - Electrical Engineering

Paper-I

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

200

2 Hrs

Paper-II

Electrical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Paper-I

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

200

2 Hrs

Paper-II

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

300

3 Hrs

The Prelims exam contains Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) from General Studies & Engineering Aptitude paper and the other paper in respective engineering branch. There is negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. The number of candidates shortlisted for ESE Mains 2021 exam will be 6-7 times the total number of vacancies.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam Pattern 2021

Paper

Subject

Marks

Time

Category I - Civil Engineering

Paper-I

Civil Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Paper-II

Civil Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category II - Mechanical Engineering

Paper-I

Mechanical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Paper-II

Mechanical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category III - Electrical Engineering

Paper-I

Electrical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Paper-II

Electrical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Paper-I

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Paper-II

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

300

3 Hrs

The ESE Mains exam contains two Papers in the respective branch of engineering. Each Paper carries 300 marks and is of 3 hours duration. The total number of candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test or Interview will be twice the number of vacancies.

For details syllabus, Click Here
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next