UPSC IES ISS Exam Syllabus 2020: Complete Exam Pattern & Syllabus of Indian Statistical/Economic Services|Download PDF

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the UPSC IES ISS 2020 Exam from 16th October for recruitment of 47 vacancies of Indian Statistical Service (ISS) officer. This year, the UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) exam will not be conducted as no vacancies have been notified for IES Officer post. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC ISS Recruitment 2020 will have to appear for the written exam to get shortlisted for the appointment. Here in this article, we have shared below the detailed UPSC IES ISS Syllabus & Exam Pattern along with the scheme of examinations. Download PDF the detailed syllabus and important topics of UPSC IES ISS Exam below and start your preparations now to ace the examination.
UPSC IES ISS Exam is scheduled to be held during 16 - 18 October 2020 in pen and paper mode (written). Candidates will have to appear for the exam and qualify it in order to get selected for the next round - Interview. Candidates, who will be able to qualify these both rounds. will get into the merit list for appointment as ISS Officer in the Department of Economic Affairs.
Before going through the UPSC Syllabus for IES/ISS Exam 2020, have a look at the important dates of the examination:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Withdrawal of Online Application of IES ISS
|
7 July to 13 July 2020
|
Release of UPSC ISS Admit Card 2020
|
October 2020
|
ISS Exam Date
|
16 October 2020
17 October 2020
18 October 2020
UPSC IES ISS 2020: Scheme of Exam
The scheme of examination of UPSC IES ISS 2020 involves two rounds:
Round 1: Written Exam of 1000 marks
Round 2: Viva voce or Interview of 200 marks
UPSC IES ISS Exam Pattern 2020
Now that you are familiar with the scheme of examination for IES/ISS Recruitment 2020, have a look at the latest exam pattern of UPSC ISS Exam below. The exam pattern will make you aware of the subjects from which the questions will be asked in the written exam along with the marking scheme and time allotted to each subject. Here is the UPSC IES ISS Exam Pattern:
Exam Pattern for Indian Economic Service (IES)
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General English
|
100
|
3 hours
|
General Studies
|
100
|
3 hours
|
General Economics-I
|
200
|
3 hours
|
General Economics-II
|
200
|
3 hours
|
General Economics-III
|
200
|
3 hours
|
Indian Economics
|
200
|
3 hours
Exam Pattern for Indian Statistical Service (ISS)
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General English
|
100
|
3 hours
|
General Studies
|
100
|
3 hours
|
Statistics I
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Statistics II
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Statistics III
|
200
|
3 hours
|
Statistics IV
|
200
|
3 hours
- Statistics I & Statistics II papers will be Objective in nature. 80 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked in each paper.
- Statistics III & Statistics IV papers will be Descriptive in nature. Both these papers will contain 50% Short Answer/Small Problem Questions and 50% Long Answer/Comprehension problem questions
- General English & General Studies will be descriptive in nature
UPSC IES ISS Syllabus 2020
Have a look at the detailed syllabus of each subject below:
|
General English
|
Essay Writing
Understanding of English language and vocabulary
Summary or Precis Writing
Passages
|
General Studies
|
General Knowledge
Current Events or Affairs
Indian Polity
History of India
Geography
|
Statistics I
(Objective Type)
|
Probability
Classical & Axiomatic Definition of Probability
Law of total probability
Conditional probability
Bayes’ theorem and applications
Discrete and continuous random variables
Standard discrete & continuous probability distributions
Modes of convergences
Mathematical expectation and conditional expectation
Inversion, uniqueness and continuity theorems
Borel 0-1 law, Kolmogorov’s 0-1 law
Tchebycheff’s and Kolmogorov’s inequalities
Laws of large numbers & central limit theorems
Statistical Methods
Collection, compilation & presentation of data/charts/diagrams/histogram
Frequency distribution
Measures of location/dispersion/skewness/kurtosis
Bivariate and multivariate data
Association and contingency
Curve fitting and orthogonal polynomials
Bivariate normal distribution
Regression-linear, polynomial
Correlation coefficient
Partial and multiple correlation
Intraclass correlation
Correlation ratio
Standard errors & large sample test
Sampling distributions of sample mean
Non-parametric tests
Order statistics
Concept of Asymptotic relative efficiency
Numerical Analysis
Finite differences of different orders
Concept of interpolation and extrapolation
Inverse interpolation
Numerical differentiation
Summation of Series
Numerical solutions of differential equations
Computer application & Data Processing
Basics of Computer
Operations of a computer
Different units of a computer system
Output and peripheral devices
Software, system and application software,
Operating systems
Low and High level languages
RAM, ROM, unit of computer memory
Network – LAN, WAN, internet, intranet
Basics of computer security
Basics of Programming
|
Statistics II
(Objective Type)
|
Linear Models
Theory of linear estimation
Gauss-Markov Linear Models
Error & Estimation Space
Normal Equations
Estimation of error variance
Estimation with correlated observations
Variances and covariances
One way and two-way classifications
Analysis of variance
Statistical Inference & Hypothesis Testing
Characteristics of good estimator
Estimation methods
Minimum variance unbiased estimators
Minimum variance bound estimators
Hypothesis testing
Official Statistics
National and International official statistical system
National Statistical Organization
National Statistical Commission
Index Numbers
Sector Wise Statistics
National Accounts
Population Census
Socio Economic Indicators
Gender Awareness/Statistics
Important Surveys and Censuses
|
Statistics- III
(Descriptive Type)
|
Sampling Techniques
Concept of population and sample
Need for sampling
Complete enumeration versus sampling
Methodologies in sample surveys by NSSO
Subjective or purposive sampling
Probability sampling or random sampling
Estimation of population mean
Stratified random sampling
Covariance and Variance Function
Ratio, product and regression methods of estimation
Systematic sampling
Sampling with probability proportional to size
Concept of multistage sampling and its application
Econometrics
Nature of econometrics
General Linear Model (GLM) and its extensions
Ordinary Least Squares (OLS) estimation and prediction
Generalized Least Squares (GLS) estimation and prediction
Heteroscedastic disturbances, pure and mixed estimation
Auto correlation, its consequences and tests
Theil BLUS procedure, estimation and prediction
Linear regression and stochastic regression
Simultaneous linear equations model and its generalization
Estimation in simultaneous equations model
Applied Statistics
Index Numbers
Time Series Analysis
Exploratory time Series analysis
Detailed study of the stationary processes
Discussion (without proof) of estimation of mean
Spectral analysis of weakly stationary process
|
Statistics-IV
(Descriptive Type)
|
(50% Questons from all subsections below & Candidates need to choose two subsections)
Operations Research and Reliability
Definition & Scope of Operations Research
Transportation and assignment problems
Decision-making in face of competition
Analytical structure of inventory problems
Queuing models
Sequencing and scheduling problems
Branch and Bound method
Replacement problems
PERT and CPM – basic concepts
Notions of aging
Reliability estimation based on failure times
Demography and Vital Statistics
Sources of demographic data
Complete life table and its main features
UN model life tables
Measurement of Fertility
Measurement of Mortality
Internal migration and its measurement
Projection method including logistic curve fitting
Survival Analysis & Clinical Trial
Concept of time
Life tables, failure rate, mean residual life
Estimation of survival function
Two sample problem
Semi-parametric regression for failure rate
Competing risk model
Data management
Design of clinical trials
Reporting and analysis
Quality Control
Statistical process and product control
General theory and review of control charts
Acceptance sampling plans for attributes inspection
Multivariate Analysis
Multivariate normal distribution and its properties
Maximum likelihood estimators
Wishart matrix
Hotelling’s T2 and its sampling distribution
Classification problem
Principal components, dimension reduction
Design and Analysis of Experiments
Analysis of variance for one way and two way classifications
Need for design of experiments
Basic principle of experimental design
Complete analysis and layout of completely randomized design
Missing plot technique
Split Plot Design and Strip Plot Design
Factorial experiments
Analysis of covariance
Analysis of nonorthogonal data
Analysis of missing data
Computing with C and R
Basics of C
Control Statements
Functions
Structure
Files in C
Statistics Methods and techniques in R
Candidates who will be able to qualify the written exam will then be called for Viva voce which is of 200 marks.