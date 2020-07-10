UPSC IES ISS Exam Syllabus 2020: Complete Exam Pattern & Syllabus of Indian Statistical/Economic Services|Download PDF

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the UPSC IES ISS 2020 Exam from 16th October for recruitment of 47 vacancies of Indian Statistical Service (ISS) officer. This year, the UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) exam will not be conducted as no vacancies have been notified for IES Officer post. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC ISS Recruitment 2020 will have to appear for the written exam to get shortlisted for the appointment. Here in this article, we have shared below the detailed UPSC IES ISS Syllabus & Exam Pattern along with the scheme of examinations. Download PDF the detailed syllabus and important topics of UPSC IES ISS Exam below and start your preparations now to ace the examination.

UPSC IES ISS Exam is scheduled to be held during 16 - 18 October 2020 in pen and paper mode (written). Candidates will have to appear for the exam and qualify it in order to get selected for the next round - Interview. Candidates, who will be able to qualify these both rounds. will get into the merit list for appointment as ISS Officer in the Department of Economic Affairs.

Download UPSC IES ISS Syllabus PDF 2020

Before going through the UPSC Syllabus for IES/ISS Exam 2020, have a look at the important dates of the examination:

Event Date Withdrawal of Online Application of IES ISS 7 July to 13 July 2020 Release of UPSC ISS Admit Card 2020 October 2020 ISS Exam Date 16 October 2020 17 October 2020 18 October 2020

UPSC IES ISS 2020: Scheme of Exam

The scheme of examination of UPSC IES ISS 2020 involves two rounds:

Round 1: Written Exam of 1000 marks

Round 2: Viva voce or Interview of 200 marks

UPSC IES ISS Exam Pattern 2020

Now that you are familiar with the scheme of examination for IES/ISS Recruitment 2020, have a look at the latest exam pattern of UPSC ISS Exam below. The exam pattern will make you aware of the subjects from which the questions will be asked in the written exam along with the marking scheme and time allotted to each subject. Here is the UPSC IES ISS Exam Pattern:

Exam Pattern for Indian Economic Service (IES)

Subject Marks Time Duration General English 100 3 hours General Studies 100 3 hours General Economics-I 200 3 hours General Economics-II 200 3 hours General Economics-III 200 3 hours Indian Economics 200 3 hours

Exam Pattern for Indian Statistical Service (ISS)

Subject Marks Time Duration General English 100 3 hours General Studies 100 3 hours Statistics I 200 2 hours Statistics II 200 2 hours Statistics III 200 3 hours Statistics IV 200 3 hours

- Statistics I & Statistics II papers will be Objective in nature. 80 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked in each paper.

- Statistics III & Statistics IV papers will be Descriptive in nature. Both these papers will contain 50% Short Answer/Small Problem Questions and 50% Long Answer/Comprehension problem questions

- General English & General Studies will be descriptive in nature

UPSC IES ISS Syllabus 2020

Have a look at the detailed syllabus of each subject below:

General English Essay Writing Understanding of English language and vocabulary Summary or Precis Writing Passages General Studies General Knowledge Current Events or Affairs Indian Polity History of India Geography Statistics I (Objective Type) Probability Classical & Axiomatic Definition of Probability Law of total probability Conditional probability Bayes’ theorem and applications Discrete and continuous random variables Standard discrete & continuous probability distributions Modes of convergences Mathematical expectation and conditional expectation Inversion, uniqueness and continuity theorems Borel 0-1 law, Kolmogorov’s 0-1 law Tchebycheff’s and Kolmogorov’s inequalities Laws of large numbers & central limit theorems Statistical Methods Collection, compilation & presentation of data/charts/diagrams/histogram Frequency distribution Measures of location/dispersion/skewness/kurtosis Bivariate and multivariate data Association and contingency Curve fitting and orthogonal polynomials Bivariate normal distribution Regression-linear, polynomial Correlation coefficient Partial and multiple correlation Intraclass correlation Correlation ratio Standard errors & large sample test Sampling distributions of sample mean Non-parametric tests Order statistics Concept of Asymptotic relative efficiency Numerical Analysis Finite differences of different orders Concept of interpolation and extrapolation Inverse interpolation Numerical differentiation Summation of Series Numerical solutions of differential equations Computer application & Data Processing Basics of Computer Operations of a computer Different units of a computer system Output and peripheral devices Software, system and application software, Operating systems Low and High level languages RAM, ROM, unit of computer memory Network – LAN, WAN, internet, intranet Basics of computer security Basics of Programming Statistics II (Objective Type) Linear Models Theory of linear estimation Gauss-Markov Linear Models Error & Estimation Space Normal Equations Estimation of error variance Estimation with correlated observations Variances and covariances One way and two-way classifications Analysis of variance Statistical Inference & Hypothesis Testing Characteristics of good estimator Estimation methods Minimum variance unbiased estimators Minimum variance bound estimators Hypothesis testing Official Statistics National and International official statistical system National Statistical Organization National Statistical Commission Index Numbers Sector Wise Statistics National Accounts Population Census Socio Economic Indicators Gender Awareness/Statistics Important Surveys and Censuses Statistics- III (Descriptive Type) Sampling Techniques Concept of population and sample Need for sampling Complete enumeration versus sampling Methodologies in sample surveys by NSSO Subjective or purposive sampling Probability sampling or random sampling Estimation of population mean Stratified random sampling Covariance and Variance Function Ratio, product and regression methods of estimation Systematic sampling Sampling with probability proportional to size Concept of multistage sampling and its application Econometrics Nature of econometrics General Linear Model (GLM) and its extensions Ordinary Least Squares (OLS) estimation and prediction Generalized Least Squares (GLS) estimation and prediction Heteroscedastic disturbances, pure and mixed estimation Auto correlation, its consequences and tests Theil BLUS procedure, estimation and prediction Linear regression and stochastic regression Simultaneous linear equations model and its generalization Estimation in simultaneous equations model Applied Statistics Index Numbers Time Series Analysis Exploratory time Series analysis Detailed study of the stationary processes Discussion (without proof) of estimation of mean Spectral analysis of weakly stationary process Statistics-IV (Descriptive Type) (50% Questons from all subsections below & Candidates need to choose two subsections) Operations Research and Reliability Definition & Scope of Operations Research Transportation and assignment problems Decision-making in face of competition Analytical structure of inventory problems Queuing models Sequencing and scheduling problems Branch and Bound method Replacement problems PERT and CPM – basic concepts Notions of aging Reliability estimation based on failure times Demography and Vital Statistics Sources of demographic data Complete life table and its main features UN model life tables Measurement of Fertility Measurement of Mortality Internal migration and its measurement Projection method including logistic curve fitting Survival Analysis & Clinical Trial Concept of time Life tables, failure rate, mean residual life Estimation of survival function Two sample problem Semi-parametric regression for failure rate Competing risk model Data management Design of clinical trials Reporting and analysis Quality Control Statistical process and product control General theory and review of control charts Acceptance sampling plans for attributes inspection Multivariate Analysis Multivariate normal distribution and its properties Maximum likelihood estimators Wishart matrix Hotelling’s T2 and its sampling distribution Classification problem Principal components, dimension reduction Design and Analysis of Experiments Analysis of variance for one way and two way classifications Need for design of experiments Basic principle of experimental design Complete analysis and layout of completely randomized design Missing plot technique Split Plot Design and Strip Plot Design Factorial experiments Analysis of covariance Analysis of nonorthogonal data Analysis of missing data Computing with C and R Basics of C Control Statements Functions Structure Files in C Statistics Methods and techniques in R

Candidates who will be able to qualify the written exam will then be called for Viva voce which is of 200 marks.