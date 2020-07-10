Study at Home
UPSC IES ISS Exam Syllabus 2020: Complete Exam Pattern & Syllabus of Indian Statistical/Economic Services|Download PDF

UPSC IES ISS 2020: UPSC is going to conduct the IES ISS Exam from 16th October for recruitment of 47 vacancies of Indian Statistical Service (ISS) officer. Check here latest Exam Pattern and detailed Syllabus of UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020. Download PDF UPSC ISS Syllabus here.  This year, UPSC will not conduct Indian Economic Service exam.

Jul 10, 2020 13:22 IST
UPSC IES ISS Syllabus 2020
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the UPSC IES ISS 2020 Exam from 16th October for recruitment of 47 vacancies of Indian Statistical Service (ISS) officer. This year, the UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) exam will not be conducted as no vacancies have been notified for IES Officer post. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC ISS Recruitment 2020 will have to appear for the written exam to get shortlisted for the appointment. Here in this article, we have shared below the detailed UPSC IES ISS Syllabus & Exam Pattern along with the scheme of examinations. Download PDF the detailed syllabus and important topics of UPSC IES ISS Exam below and start your preparations now to ace the examination.

UPSC IES ISS Exam is scheduled to be held during 16 - 18 October 2020 in pen and paper mode (written). Candidates will have to appear for the exam and qualify it in order to get selected for the next round - Interview. Candidates, who will be able to qualify these both rounds. will get into the merit list for appointment as ISS Officer in the Department of Economic Affairs.

Download UPSC IES ISS Syllabus PDF 2020

Before going through the UPSC Syllabus for IES/ISS Exam 2020, have a look at the important dates of the examination:

Event

Date

Withdrawal of Online Application of IES ISS

7 July to 13 July 2020

Release of UPSC ISS Admit Card 2020

October 2020

ISS Exam Date

16 October 2020

17 October 2020

18 October 2020

UPSC IES ISS 2020: Scheme of Exam

The scheme of examination of UPSC IES ISS 2020 involves two rounds:

Round 1: Written Exam of 1000 marks

Round 2: Viva voce or Interview of 200 marks

UPSC IES ISS Exam Pattern 2020

Now that you are familiar with the scheme of examination for IES/ISS Recruitment 2020, have a look at the latest exam pattern of UPSC ISS Exam below. The exam pattern will make you aware of the subjects from which the questions will be asked in the written exam along with the marking scheme and time allotted to each subject. Here is the UPSC IES ISS Exam Pattern:

Exam Pattern for Indian Economic Service (IES)

Subject

Marks

Time Duration

General English

100

3 hours

General Studies

100

3 hours

General Economics-I

200

3 hours

General Economics-II

200

3 hours

General Economics-III

200

3 hours

Indian Economics

200

3 hours

Exam Pattern for Indian Statistical Service (ISS)

Subject

Marks

Time Duration

General English

100

3 hours

General Studies

100

3 hours

Statistics I

200

2 hours

Statistics II

200

2 hours

Statistics III

200

3 hours

Statistics IV

200

3 hours

- Statistics I & Statistics II papers will be Objective in nature. 80 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked in each paper.

- Statistics III & Statistics IV papers will be Descriptive in nature. Both these papers will contain 50% Short Answer/Small Problem Questions and 50% Long Answer/Comprehension problem questions

- General English & General Studies will be descriptive in nature

UPSC IES ISS Syllabus 2020

Have a look at the detailed syllabus of each subject below:

General English

Essay Writing

Understanding of English language and vocabulary

Summary or Precis Writing

Passages

General Studies

General Knowledge

Current Events or Affairs

Indian Polity

History of India

Geography

Statistics I

(Objective Type)

 

Probability

Classical & Axiomatic Definition of Probability

Law of total probability

Conditional probability

Bayes’ theorem and applications

Discrete and continuous random variables

Standard discrete & continuous probability distributions

Modes of convergences

Mathematical expectation and conditional expectation

Inversion, uniqueness and continuity theorems

Borel 0-1 law, Kolmogorov’s 0-1 law

Tchebycheff’s and Kolmogorov’s inequalities

Laws of large numbers & central limit theorems

Statistical Methods

Collection, compilation & presentation of data/charts/diagrams/histogram

Frequency distribution

Measures of location/dispersion/skewness/kurtosis

Bivariate and multivariate data

Association and contingency

Curve fitting and orthogonal polynomials

Bivariate normal distribution

Regression-linear, polynomial

Correlation coefficient

Partial and multiple correlation

Intraclass correlation

Correlation ratio

Standard errors & large sample test

Sampling distributions of sample mean

Non-parametric tests

Order statistics

Concept of Asymptotic relative efficiency

Numerical Analysis

Finite differences of different orders

Concept of interpolation and extrapolation

Inverse interpolation

Numerical differentiation

Summation of Series

Numerical solutions of differential equations

Computer application & Data Processing

Basics of Computer

Operations of a computer

Different units of a computer system

Output and peripheral devices

Software, system and application software,

Operating systems

Low and High level languages

RAM, ROM, unit of computer memory

Network – LAN, WAN, internet, intranet

Basics of computer security

Basics of Programming

Statistics II

(Objective Type)

 

Linear Models

Theory of linear estimation

Gauss-Markov Linear Models

Error & Estimation Space

Normal Equations

Estimation of error variance

Estimation with correlated observations

Variances and covariances

One way and two-way classifications

Analysis of variance

Statistical Inference & Hypothesis Testing

Characteristics of good estimator

Estimation methods

Minimum variance unbiased estimators

Minimum variance bound estimators

Hypothesis testing

Official Statistics

National and International official statistical system

National Statistical Organization

National Statistical Commission

Index Numbers

Sector Wise Statistics

National Accounts

Population Census

Socio Economic Indicators

Gender Awareness/Statistics

Important Surveys and Censuses

Statistics- III

(Descriptive Type)

Sampling Techniques

Concept of population and sample

Need for sampling

Complete enumeration versus sampling

Methodologies in sample surveys by NSSO

Subjective or purposive sampling

Probability sampling or random sampling

Estimation of population mean

Stratified random sampling

Covariance and Variance Function

Ratio, product and regression methods of estimation

Systematic sampling

Sampling with probability proportional to size

Concept of multistage sampling and its application

Econometrics

Nature of econometrics

General Linear Model (GLM) and its extensions

Ordinary Least Squares (OLS) estimation and prediction

Generalized Least Squares (GLS) estimation and prediction

Heteroscedastic disturbances, pure and mixed estimation

Auto correlation, its consequences and tests

Theil BLUS procedure, estimation and prediction

Linear regression and stochastic regression

Simultaneous linear equations model and its generalization

Estimation in simultaneous equations model

Applied Statistics

Index Numbers

Time Series Analysis

Exploratory time Series analysis

Detailed study of the stationary processes

Discussion (without proof) of estimation of mean

Spectral analysis of weakly stationary process

Statistics-IV

(Descriptive Type)

 

 (50% Questons from all subsections below & Candidates need to choose two subsections)

Operations Research and Reliability

Definition & Scope of Operations Research

Transportation and assignment problems

Decision-making in face of competition

Analytical structure of inventory problems

Queuing models

Sequencing and scheduling problems

Branch and Bound method

Replacement problems

PERT and CPM – basic concepts

Notions of aging

Reliability estimation based on failure times

Demography and Vital Statistics

Sources of demographic data

Complete life table and its main features

UN model life tables

Measurement of Fertility

Measurement of Mortality

Internal migration and its measurement

Projection method including logistic curve fitting

Survival Analysis & Clinical Trial

Concept of time

Life tables, failure rate, mean residual life

Estimation of survival function

Two sample problem

Semi-parametric regression for failure rate

Competing risk model

Data management

Design of clinical trials

Reporting and analysis

Quality Control

Statistical process and product control

General theory and review of control charts

Acceptance sampling plans for attributes inspection

Multivariate Analysis

Multivariate normal distribution and its properties

Maximum likelihood estimators

Wishart matrix

Hotelling’s T2 and its sampling distribution

Classification problem

Principal components, dimension reduction

Design and Analysis of Experiments

Analysis of variance for one way and two way classifications

Need for design of experiments

Basic principle of experimental design

Complete analysis and layout of completely randomized design

Missing plot technique

Split Plot Design and Strip Plot Design

Factorial experiments

Analysis of covariance

Analysis of nonorthogonal data

Analysis of missing data

Computing with C and R

Basics of C

Control Statements

Functions

Structure

Files in C

Statistics Methods and techniques in R

Candidates who will be able to qualify the written exam will then be called for Viva voce which is of 200 marks.

