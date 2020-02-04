UPSC IAS 2020: Notification PDF, Exam Date, Application Form, Eligibility, Syllabus, Question Paper

IAS 2020 Notification PDF will be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) @ upsc.gov.in. The notification is expected to release by 12th February and will contain details of the application process, eligibility criteria and exam details of the UPSC Civil Services IAS/IPS/IFS 2020 examination. The UPSC has already revealed the IAS Exam Date 2020 for Prelims and Mains examinations. As per the UPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21, the IAS Prelims exam will be held on 31st May 2020. Have a look at the full details of the IAS Civil Services Exam 2020 such as application form, eligibility criteria, number of attempts, IAS Syllabus, selection process, preparations tips and question papers.

IAS Application Process will begin from 12th February to 3rd March 2020. UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam every year to recruit IAS, IPS and IFS officers at all India level. The recruitment is carried out through two different phases - IAS Prelims Exam and IAS Mains Exam & Interview Round. Candidates need to qualify all the three rounds to get recruited in the Civil Services. Getting through the Interview and fetching that renowned post of IAS/IPS/IFS is a dream of every IAS Aspirant. We have tried to make it a little easy for you to prepare for the IAS exam by providing you with all the important details that you need to know.

So, have a look at the IAS Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and selection process and prepare a complete study plan now for IAS Preparations.

UPSC IAS 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Release of IAS Notification 2020 PDF 12 February 2020 Start Date of IAS Application 2020 12 February 2020 Last Date of IAS Application 2020 3 March 2020 Release of IAS Admit Card 2020 April 2020 (Tentative) IAS Prelims 2020 Exam Date 31 May 2020 IAS Mains 2020 Exam Date 18 September 2020

UPSC IAS Application Process 2020

UPSC will activate the link of IAS Application Form 2020 on 12th February @ upsc.gov.in. Candidates need to apply online and pay the application fee on time to sit for IAS Prelims Exam 2020. Have a look at the detailed application process below:

Step 1: IAS Registration 2020

First, register yourself for the UPSC IAS 2020 Exam by filling the required details. Here s the step-wise process:

• Visit upsc.gov.in

• Click on ‘UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020’

• Fill your Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, Email Address & captcha code

• You get your IAS Registration Number

Step 2: IAS Application Form 2020

To fill the UPSC Civil Services application, follow these steps:

• Log-in by entering your Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth

• Fill your personal details, educational qualification, age, gender, religion, & others

• Upload scanned images of your Photo & Signature

• Pay Application Fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking or Offline through e-challan of SBI Bank

IAS Application Fee 2020

Category Fee General, EWS & OBC Rs 100 SC, ST, PwD & Female Nil

IAS Eligibility Criteria 2020

The eligibility criteria of the UPSC IAS Civil Services exam includes age limit, educational qualification, nationality and number of attempts. The eligibility criteria is different for all categories such as GEN/EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PWD. Have a look:

Nationality: Citizen of India OR Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, OR person of Indian origin who migrated from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Burma, Vietnam, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia

Educational Qualification: Graduate Degree in any discipline of University/Institution established or incorporated by an Act of Parliament or declared a Deemed University under the UGC Act, 1956

Note: No requirement for any minimum percentage

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is different for different categories:

• General: 32 years

• OBC: 35 years

• SC & ST: 37 year

• PwD: 42 Years

Number of Attempts: Have a look at the maximum number of attempts allowed for each category:

• General: 6 Attempts

• EWS: 6 Attempts

• OBC: 9 Attempts

• SC & ST: Till the Age limit

• PwD: 9 Attempts for OBC; Till the Age limit for SC/ST

IAS Selection Process 2020

Candidates who want to seek recruitment in Civil Services IAS/IPS/IFS need to undertake:

• IAS Prelims

• IAS Mains & Interview

UPSC IAS Preliminary Exam is qualifying in nature. The marks of IAS Prelims are not considered in final merit list, from which the selection of candidates is made. The UPSC prepares the final merit list on the basis of marks secured by candidates in IAS Mains exam and Interview.

IAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Paper Total Questions Marks Time Duration Paper I: General Studies 100 200 2 Hours Paper II: GS (CSAT) 80 200 2 Hours

• In IAS Prelims exam, questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format

• There will be Negative Marking of 1/3rd marks (0.66) for each wrong answer

• GS Paper II (CSAT) is qualifying in nature; you need only 33 percent marks to clear this paper

• In the PwD category, blind candidates are allotted 20 minutes extra for each paper

IAS Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Paper Name of Paper Nature of Paper Time Duration Marks Paper – A Any Indian Language (objective) Qualifying 3 Hours 300 Paper – B English (objective) 3 Hours 300 Paper I Essay Merit Ranking 3 Hours 250 Paper II General Studies I 3 Hours 250 Paper III General Studies II 3 Hours 250 Paper IV General Studies III 3 Hours 250 Paper V General Studies IV 3 Hours 250 Paper VI Optional Paper I 3 Hours 250 Paper VII Optional Paper-II 3 Hours 250 Total 1750 Interview Round 275 Grand Total 2025

• IAS Mains exam is objective as well as descriptive in nature

• Candidates need to obtain IAS Cut off marks to qualify this round

• The cut off is decided on the basis of total vacancies, the difficulty level of paper and candidates appearing for the exam.

- There will be Negative Marking of 1/3rd marks (0.66) for each wrong answer in objective paper only

IAS Syllabus 2020

In IAS Prelims exam, the syllabus covers subjects like History, Polity, Geography, Economy, Environment & Ecology, General Science and Current Affairs. Have a look at the detailed syllabus of UPSC IAS Civil Services on the link mentioned below:

IAS Important Topics

Have look at the most important topics of Current Affairs for IAS Prelims as well as IAS Mains 2020:

IAS Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

- Read Newspaper daily such as The Hindu, Economic Times, others

- Get yourself acquainted with the most important Current Affairs topics by going through reliable sources such as Jagranjosh.com; Yojana & Frontline magazines; PIB, News on Air.

- Keep an eye on the latest happenings and try to link them with the UPSC IAS Syllabus. If you find it relevant, then prepare it thoroughly.

- Go through the IAS Previous Years’ Question Papers to brush up your preparations

- Read complete NCERT books from 9th to 12th standard of subjects link Geography, Polity, Economic, History, Science, and Maths.

- Prepare notes every time you are reading. For IAS Prelims, prepare short notes in bullet points and for IAS Mains, prepare descriptive notes.

- Prepare for General Studies CSAT by practising more and more mock tests and important questions. CSAT paper tests your accuracy and time management.

- Revise the sample papers or practice sets you have already attempted. This will help you in knowing your weak and strong areas.

