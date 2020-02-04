UPSC IAS 2020: Notification PDF, Exam Date, Application Form, Eligibility, Syllabus, Question Paper

IAS 2020 Notification PDF will be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) @ upsc.gov.in. The notification is expected to release by 12th February and will contain details of the application process, eligibility criteria and exam details of the UPSC Civil Services IAS/IPS/IFS 2020 examination. The UPSC has already revealed the IAS Exam Date 2020 for Prelims and Mains examinations. As per the UPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21, the IAS Prelims exam will be held on 31st May 2020. Have a look at the full details of the IAS Civil Services Exam 2020 such as application form, eligibility criteria, number of attempts, IAS Syllabus, selection process, preparations tips and question papers.
IAS Application Process will begin from 12th February to 3rd March 2020. UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam every year to recruit IAS, IPS and IFS officers at all India level. The recruitment is carried out through two different phases - IAS Prelims Exam and IAS Mains Exam & Interview Round. Candidates need to qualify all the three rounds to get recruited in the Civil Services. Getting through the Interview and fetching that renowned post of IAS/IPS/IFS is a dream of every IAS Aspirant. We have tried to make it a little easy for you to prepare for the IAS exam by providing you with all the important details that you need to know.
So, have a look at the IAS Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and selection process and prepare a complete study plan now for IAS Preparations.
UPSC IAS 2020: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of IAS Notification 2020 PDF
|
12 February 2020
|
Start Date of IAS Application 2020
|
12 February 2020
|
Last Date of IAS Application 2020
|
3 March 2020
|
Release of IAS Admit Card 2020
|
April 2020 (Tentative)
|
IAS Prelims 2020 Exam Date
|
31 May 2020
|
IAS Mains 2020 Exam Date
|
18 September 2020
UPSC IAS Application Process 2020
UPSC will activate the link of IAS Application Form 2020 on 12th February @ upsc.gov.in. Candidates need to apply online and pay the application fee on time to sit for IAS Prelims Exam 2020. Have a look at the detailed application process below:
Step 1: IAS Registration 2020
First, register yourself for the UPSC IAS 2020 Exam by filling the required details. Here s the step-wise process:
• Visit upsc.gov.in
• Click on ‘UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020’
• Fill your Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, Email Address & captcha code
• You get your IAS Registration Number
Step 2: IAS Application Form 2020
To fill the UPSC Civil Services application, follow these steps:
• Log-in by entering your Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth
• Fill your personal details, educational qualification, age, gender, religion, & others
• Upload scanned images of your Photo & Signature
• Pay Application Fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking or Offline through e-challan of SBI Bank
IAS Application Fee 2020
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General, EWS & OBC
|
Rs 100
|
SC, ST, PwD & Female
|
Nil
IAS Eligibility Criteria 2020
The eligibility criteria of the UPSC IAS Civil Services exam includes age limit, educational qualification, nationality and number of attempts. The eligibility criteria is different for all categories such as GEN/EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PWD. Have a look:
Nationality: Citizen of India OR Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, OR person of Indian origin who migrated from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Burma, Vietnam, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia
Educational Qualification: Graduate Degree in any discipline of University/Institution established or incorporated by an Act of Parliament or declared a Deemed University under the UGC Act, 1956
Note: No requirement for any minimum percentage
Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is different for different categories:
• General: 32 years
• OBC: 35 years
• SC & ST: 37 year
• PwD: 42 Years
Number of Attempts: Have a look at the maximum number of attempts allowed for each category:
• General: 6 Attempts
• EWS: 6 Attempts
• OBC: 9 Attempts
• SC & ST: Till the Age limit
• PwD: 9 Attempts for OBC; Till the Age limit for SC/ST
For detailed eligibility, visit:
Eligibility Criteria for UPSC IAS Exam 2020
IAS Selection Process 2020
Candidates who want to seek recruitment in Civil Services IAS/IPS/IFS need to undertake:
• IAS Prelims
• IAS Mains & Interview
UPSC IAS Preliminary Exam is qualifying in nature. The marks of IAS Prelims are not considered in final merit list, from which the selection of candidates is made. The UPSC prepares the final merit list on the basis of marks secured by candidates in IAS Mains exam and Interview.
IAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2020
|
Paper
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Paper I: General Studies
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Paper II: GS (CSAT)
|
80
|
200
|
2 Hours
• In IAS Prelims exam, questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format
• There will be Negative Marking of 1/3rd marks (0.66) for each wrong answer
• GS Paper II (CSAT) is qualifying in nature; you need only 33 percent marks to clear this paper
• In the PwD category, blind candidates are allotted 20 minutes extra for each paper
IAS Mains Exam Pattern 2020
|
Paper
|
Name of Paper
|
Nature of Paper
|
Time Duration
|
Marks
|
Paper – A
|
Any Indian Language
(objective)
|
Qualifying
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper – B
|
English
(objective)
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper I
|
Essay
|
Merit Ranking
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
Paper II
|
General Studies I
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
Paper III
|
General Studies II
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
Paper IV
|
General Studies III
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
Paper V
|
General Studies IV
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
Paper VI
|
Optional Paper I
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
Paper VII
|
Optional Paper-II
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
Total
|
1750
|
Interview Round
|
275
|
Grand Total
|
2025
• IAS Mains exam is objective as well as descriptive in nature
• Candidates need to obtain IAS Cut off marks to qualify this round
• The cut off is decided on the basis of total vacancies, the difficulty level of paper and candidates appearing for the exam.
- There will be Negative Marking of 1/3rd marks (0.66) for each wrong answer in objective paper only
IAS Syllabus 2020
In IAS Prelims exam, the syllabus covers subjects like History, Polity, Geography, Economy, Environment & Ecology, General Science and Current Affairs. Have a look at the detailed syllabus of UPSC IAS Civil Services on the link mentioned below:
IAS Important Topics
Have look at the most important topics of Current Affairs for IAS Prelims as well as IAS Mains 2020:
UPSC IAS Current Affairs Topics
IAS Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
- Read Newspaper daily such as The Hindu, Economic Times, others
- Get yourself acquainted with the most important Current Affairs topics by going through reliable sources such as Jagranjosh.com; Yojana & Frontline magazines; PIB, News on Air.
- Keep an eye on the latest happenings and try to link them with the UPSC IAS Syllabus. If you find it relevant, then prepare it thoroughly.
- Go through the IAS Previous Years’ Question Papers to brush up your preparations
- Read complete NCERT books from 9th to 12th standard of subjects link Geography, Polity, Economic, History, Science, and Maths.
- Prepare notes every time you are reading. For IAS Prelims, prepare short notes in bullet points and for IAS Mains, prepare descriptive notes.
- Prepare for General Studies CSAT by practising more and more mock tests and important questions. CSAT paper tests your accuracy and time management.
- Revise the sample papers or practice sets you have already attempted. This will help you in knowing your weak and strong areas.
UPSC IAS Question Papers