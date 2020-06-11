MP TET 2020 Exam Date Announced @peb.mp.gov.in: Primary Teacher TET Exam on 19 September; Check Schedule

MP TET 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the new exam date of the MP Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam that was postponed earlier. The Madhya Pradesh TET exam will begin from 19th September 2020, as per the exam schedule released by the PEB on its official website peb.mp.gov.in. The MP TET Paper 1 & Paper 2 for Primary Teacher eligibility were scheduled to be held on 25th April earlier; however the exam was deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates who have applied for the MP TET 2020 exam should start their preparations now to crack the Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher TET exam with high marks.

The MP PEB has released the MP TET Notification 2020 in January 2020 and the online application process for the exam concluded on 4th February after being revised once. Lakhs of candidates have applied for the exam to gain the MP TET Certificate that makes a candidate eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in Madhya Pradesh schools. MP TET is a compulsory eligibility requirement for primary teachers who want to teach classes 1 to 8.

Let's now have a look at the revised exam schedule of the MP TET 2020:

MP TET 2020 Exam Schedule

Event Paper 1 Paper 2 Exam Date 19 September 2020 19 September 2020 Exam Time 9:00 to 11:30 AM 2:00 to 4:30 PM Reporting Time 7:00 to 8:00 AM 12:00 to 1:00 PM

- MP TET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5

- MP TET Paper 2 is for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8

- Syllabus & Exam Pattern of both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are different

MP TET Admit Card 2020

The MP PEB will release the MP TET 2020 Admit Card a week or two weeks before the exam. Candidates should frequently visit the official website during that time to get updates about the release of admit card or hall ticket. The admit card is essential to get entry into the exam centre. It contains exam date & time, exam centre address and candidate's details.