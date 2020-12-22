Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020: Get here Assam Higher Secondary TET Syllabus & Exam Pattern-Download PDF

The Secondary Education Department, Assam is going to conduct the Assam TET 2020 exam for Higher Secondary level (for Post Graduate Teachers) on 10th January 2021. As of now, the Assam department is accepting the online applications for Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 on the official website of Assam Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission- ssa.assam.gov.in. Candidates who will be applying online for the Assam TET exam for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) will be required to appear for the offline exam in January 2021. Here we have shared the latest exam pattern and syllabus for Assam TET Paper I and Paper II below. PDF Download the Assam Higher Secondary TET Syllabus and start your preparations now to score high in the examination.
The Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 exam is comprised of two papers - Paper I and Paper II. Both the papers are of 100 marks each. Assam HS TET Paper 1 is common for all candidates. However, in Assam HS TET Paper 2, candidates need to choose the subject from one of three options:
Option A - Exclusively commerce related
Option B - Exclusively Science related
Option C - General Studies and Current Affairs
Candidates need to qualify both the papers separately to pass the examination and fetch the Assam TET Certificate.
So, let's have a look at the exam pattern and syllabus for the exam in detail below:
Assam TET 2020: Exam Pattern for Higher Secondary TET
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Paper I
|
Pedagogy
General English
Basic Numerical
Assam & its People
|
100
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
Paper II
|
Choose from the given 3 Options:
Option A- Commerce
Option B - Science
Option C - General Studies & Current Affairs
|
100
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
Total
|
200 Questions
|
200 Marks
|
4 Hours
- Paper I is common for all candidates
- For Paper II, candidates can choose from the three options - Option A/B/C
-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice (MCQ) Format in both the papers
-Each question carries 1 mark
-Candidates need to qualify both the papers to pass the HS TET Exam
Assam TET Syllabus 2020 for Higher Secondary (HS) PGT Teachers
Let's have a look at the detailed syllabus for Paper I and Paper II below:
Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020 for Paper I
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Pedagogy
(20 Marks)
|
TEACHING-LEARNING PROCESS & PEDAGOGY
General Principles of Teaching
Maxims of Teaching
Significant trends in Modern Teaching Learning Process
Process of Learning - Major Laws of Learning, Role of Motivation in Learning
Teaching Methods and Technique
Teaching Skills
Teaching Devices
Taxonomy of Educational Objectives: Cognitive, Affective & Psychomotor
Lesson Plan: Essentials of a good Unit
Teaching Aids
EDUCATIONAL PSYCHOLOGY
Educational Psychology: Meaning and Nature; Application of Educational Psychology
Attention and Interest
Personality - Its Concept; role of family & school in personality development
Education of Children with Special Needs
Mental Health and Hygiene
Intelligence- concept & nature
Individual differences in intelligence & creativity
PSYCHOLOGY OF ADOLESCENCE
Significance of Adolescence Period
Dimensions of Development during Adolescence
Emotional problems in the classroom
Understanding the adolescent learner
Juvenile Delinquency
Guidance and Counseling
Understanding Developmental Hazards during adolescence
|
General English
(40 Marks)
|
Remedial Grammar
Determiners
Tense Forms
Auxiliaries
Direct and indirect narration
Active and passive voice
Appropriate prepositions
Vocabulary
Pairs of Words
Composition
Clauses
Punctuation
Types of Sentences
Sentence Structure
Common Errors
|
Basic Numericals (Class X Level)
(20 Marks)
|
Algebra
Set theory
Quadratic equation
Ratio, proportion and variation
Geometry
Theorems of circle, locus, symmetry & similar triangle
Construction of quadrilateral and co-ordinate geometry
Commercial Arithmetic (Banking and tax)
Trigonometry
Statistics and probability
Mensuration
|
Assam & its People
(20 Marks)
|
HISTORY OF ASSAM
Ancient Assam: Bhagadutta, Bhaskar Varman
Medieval Assam : Sukapha, Naranarayana, Vaishnava movement, Sufi movement
Modern Assam: Advent of the British rule, Assam under colonial rule, Assam’s role in the freedom movement.
GEOGRAPHY OF ASSAM
Physical, economic and human-physical division
Climate, biodiversity
Agriculture, tea, oil, cottage and small scale industries
Census Assam 2011
Download PDF Assam HS TET Paper I Syllabus 2020
Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020 for Paper II: Download PDF
The detailed syllabus for all three options under Paper II is given below in PDF Download format. Download and go through the syllabus now and choose your option accordingly for the Assam HS TET 2020 exam:
|
Title
|
Subject
|
Download PDF
|
Option A: Commerce Related
|
Business Studies (20 Marks)
Accountancy (30 Marks)
Salesmanship & Advertising (20 Marks)
Banking (15 Marks)
Insurance (15 Marks)
|
Option B: Science Related
|
Choose any two subjects:
Physics (50 Marks)
Chemistry ( 50 Marks)
Biology (50 Marks)
Mathematics (50 Marks)
|
Option C:
General Studies & Current Affairs
|
India’s freedom movement
National Symbols
Constitution of India
Right issues: Human rights, consumer’s rights, right to information
Right to education, right to food, women’s right
Economic Planning in India: Five Year Plans
Poverty
liberalization, privatization and globalization
Indian Economy
Census 2011
inclusive growth
Physical & Economic geography of India
Bio-diversity
Climate Change
Information technology
Fairs, festivals, dances & music
National institutions of India
International Institutions
Major tribes of North Eastern India
Events of current importance: State, national and international (From 1991 to present)
Assam HS TET 2020: Minimum Qualifying Marks OR Passing Marks
Candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in each paper separately. Have a look at the minimum qualifying or passing marks for each paper for different category candidates below:
|
Category
|
Qualifying Marks
|
General/ Unreserved
|
60%
|
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PH/Reserved
|
55%
Assam HS TET Certificate 2020: Validity
Candidates who will be able to fetch the minimum qualifying marks in the Assam HS TET 2020 Exam will get awarded with the Certificate that will be valid for 7 years from the date of issue.
What happens after passing Assam HS TET 2020 Exam?
Once you get the Assam HS TET Certificate 2020, you will become eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in the Assam schools to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).