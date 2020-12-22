Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020: Get here Assam Higher Secondary TET Syllabus & Exam Pattern-Download PDF

Assam TET 2020: Get here detailed syllabus and exam pattern for Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 exam that will be held on 10th January 2021. Download PDF Assam HS TET Syllabus for Paper I and Paper II here.

Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020

The Secondary Education Department, Assam is going to conduct the Assam TET 2020 exam for Higher Secondary level (for Post Graduate Teachers) on 10th January 2021. As of now, the Assam department is accepting the online applications for Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 on the official website of Assam Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission- ssa.assam.gov.in. Candidates who will be applying online for the Assam TET exam for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) will be required to appear for the offline exam in January 2021. Here we have shared the latest exam pattern and syllabus for Assam TET Paper I and Paper II below. PDF Download the Assam Higher Secondary TET Syllabus and start your preparations now to score high in the examination.

The Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 exam is comprised of two papers - Paper I and Paper II. Both the papers are of 100 marks each. Assam HS TET Paper 1 is common for all candidates. However, in Assam HS TET Paper 2, candidates need to choose the subject from one of three options:

Option A - Exclusively commerce related

Option B - Exclusively Science related

Option C - General Studies and Current Affairs

Candidates need to qualify both the papers separately to pass the examination and fetch the Assam TET Certificate.

So, let's have a look at the exam pattern and syllabus for the exam in detail below:

Assam TET 2020: Exam Pattern for Higher Secondary TET

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Paper I

Pedagogy

General English

Basic Numerical

Assam & its People

100

100

2 Hours

Paper II

Choose from the given 3 Options:

Option A- Commerce

Option B - Science

Option C - General Studies & Current Affairs

 

100

100

2 Hours

Total

200 Questions

200 Marks

4 Hours

- Paper I is common for all candidates

- For Paper II, candidates can choose from the three options - Option A/B/C

-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice (MCQ) Format in both the papers

-Each question carries 1 mark

-Candidates need to qualify both the papers to pass the HS TET Exam

Assam TET Syllabus 2020 for Higher Secondary (HS) PGT Teachers

Let's have a look at the detailed syllabus for Paper I and Paper II below:

Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020 for Paper I

Subject      

Syllabus

Pedagogy

(20 Marks)

TEACHING-LEARNING PROCESS & PEDAGOGY

General Principles of Teaching

Maxims of Teaching

Significant trends in Modern Teaching Learning Process

Process of Learning - Major Laws of Learning, Role of Motivation in Learning

Teaching Methods and Technique

Teaching Skills

Teaching Devices

Taxonomy of Educational Objectives: Cognitive, Affective & Psychomotor

Lesson Plan: Essentials of a good Unit

Teaching Aids

EDUCATIONAL PSYCHOLOGY

Educational Psychology: Meaning and Nature; Application of Educational Psychology

Attention and Interest

Personality - Its Concept; role of family & school in personality development

Education of Children with Special Needs

Mental Health and Hygiene

Intelligence- concept & nature

Individual differences in intelligence & creativity

PSYCHOLOGY OF ADOLESCENCE

Significance of Adolescence Period

Dimensions of Development during Adolescence

Emotional problems in the classroom

Understanding the adolescent learner

Juvenile Delinquency

Guidance and Counseling

Understanding Developmental Hazards during adolescence

General English

(40 Marks)

Remedial Grammar

Determiners

Tense Forms

Auxiliaries

Direct and indirect narration

Active and passive voice

Appropriate prepositions

Vocabulary

Pairs of Words

Composition

Clauses

Punctuation

Types of Sentences

Sentence Structure

Common Errors

Basic Numericals (Class X Level)

(20 Marks)

Algebra

Set theory

Quadratic equation

Ratio, proportion and variation

Geometry

Theorems of circle, locus, symmetry & similar triangle

Construction of quadrilateral and co-ordinate geometry

Commercial Arithmetic (Banking and tax)

Trigonometry

Statistics and probability

Mensuration

Assam & its People

(20 Marks)

HISTORY OF ASSAM

Ancient Assam: Bhagadutta, Bhaskar Varman

Medieval Assam : Sukapha, Naranarayana, Vaishnava movement, Sufi movement

Modern Assam: Advent of the British rule, Assam under colonial rule, Assam’s role in the freedom movement.

GEOGRAPHY OF ASSAM

Physical, economic and human-physical division

Climate, biodiversity

Agriculture, tea, oil, cottage and small scale industries

Census Assam 2011

Download PDF Assam HS TET Paper I Syllabus 2020

Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020 for Paper II: Download PDF

The detailed syllabus for all three options under Paper II is given below in PDF Download format. Download and go through the syllabus now and choose your option accordingly for the Assam HS TET 2020 exam:

Title

Subject

Download PDF

Option A: Commerce Related

Business Studies (20 Marks)

Accountancy (30 Marks)

Salesmanship & Advertising (20 Marks)

Banking (15 Marks)

Insurance (15 Marks)

Download Here

Option B: Science Related

Choose any two subjects:

Physics (50 Marks)

Chemistry ( 50 Marks)

Biology (50 Marks)

Mathematics (50 Marks)

Download Here

Option C:

General Studies & Current Affairs

India’s freedom movement

National Symbols

Constitution of India

Right issues: Human rights, consumer’s rights, right to information

Right to education, right to food, women’s right

Economic Planning in India: Five Year Plans

Poverty

liberalization, privatization and globalization

Indian Economy

Census 2011

inclusive growth

Physical & Economic geography of India

Bio-diversity

Climate Change

Information technology

Fairs, festivals, dances & music

National institutions of India

International Institutions

Major tribes of North Eastern India

Events of current importance: State, national and international (From 1991 to present)

Download Here

Assam HS TET 2020: Minimum Qualifying Marks OR Passing Marks

Candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in each paper separately. Have a look at the minimum qualifying or passing marks for each paper for different category candidates below:

Category

Qualifying Marks

General/ Unreserved

60%

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PH/Reserved

55%

Assam HS TET Certificate 2020: Validity

Candidates who will be able to fetch the minimum qualifying marks in the Assam HS TET 2020 Exam will get awarded with the Certificate that will be valid for 7 years from the date of issue.

What happens after passing Assam HS TET 2020 Exam?

Once you get the Assam HS TET Certificate 2020, you will become eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in the Assam schools to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

