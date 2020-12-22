Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020: Get here Assam Higher Secondary TET Syllabus & Exam Pattern-Download PDF

The Secondary Education Department, Assam is going to conduct the Assam TET 2020 exam for Higher Secondary level (for Post Graduate Teachers) on 10th January 2021. As of now, the Assam department is accepting the online applications for Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 on the official website of Assam Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission- ssa.assam.gov.in. Candidates who will be applying online for the Assam TET exam for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) will be required to appear for the offline exam in January 2021. Here we have shared the latest exam pattern and syllabus for Assam TET Paper I and Paper II below. PDF Download the Assam Higher Secondary TET Syllabus and start your preparations now to score high in the examination.

The Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 exam is comprised of two papers - Paper I and Paper II. Both the papers are of 100 marks each. Assam HS TET Paper 1 is common for all candidates. However, in Assam HS TET Paper 2, candidates need to choose the subject from one of three options:

Option A - Exclusively commerce related

Option B - Exclusively Science related

Option C - General Studies and Current Affairs

Candidates need to qualify both the papers separately to pass the examination and fetch the Assam TET Certificate.

So, let's have a look at the exam pattern and syllabus for the exam in detail below:

Assam TET 2020: Exam Pattern for Higher Secondary TET

Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Paper I Pedagogy General English Basic Numerical Assam & its People 100 100 2 Hours Paper II Choose from the given 3 Options: Option A- Commerce Option B - Science Option C - General Studies & Current Affairs 100 100 2 Hours Total 200 Questions 200 Marks 4 Hours

- Paper I is common for all candidates

- For Paper II, candidates can choose from the three options - Option A/B/C

-Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice (MCQ) Format in both the papers

-Each question carries 1 mark

-Candidates need to qualify both the papers to pass the HS TET Exam

Assam TET Syllabus 2020 for Higher Secondary (HS) PGT Teachers

Let's have a look at the detailed syllabus for Paper I and Paper II below:

Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020 for Paper I

Subject Syllabus Pedagogy (20 Marks) TEACHING-LEARNING PROCESS & PEDAGOGY General Principles of Teaching Maxims of Teaching Significant trends in Modern Teaching Learning Process Process of Learning - Major Laws of Learning, Role of Motivation in Learning Teaching Methods and Technique Teaching Skills Teaching Devices Taxonomy of Educational Objectives: Cognitive, Affective & Psychomotor Lesson Plan: Essentials of a good Unit Teaching Aids EDUCATIONAL PSYCHOLOGY Educational Psychology: Meaning and Nature; Application of Educational Psychology Attention and Interest Personality - Its Concept; role of family & school in personality development Education of Children with Special Needs Mental Health and Hygiene Intelligence- concept & nature Individual differences in intelligence & creativity PSYCHOLOGY OF ADOLESCENCE Significance of Adolescence Period Dimensions of Development during Adolescence Emotional problems in the classroom Understanding the adolescent learner Juvenile Delinquency Guidance and Counseling Understanding Developmental Hazards during adolescence General English (40 Marks) Remedial Grammar Determiners Tense Forms Auxiliaries Direct and indirect narration Active and passive voice Appropriate prepositions Vocabulary Pairs of Words Composition Clauses Punctuation Types of Sentences Sentence Structure Common Errors Basic Numericals (Class X Level) (20 Marks) Algebra Set theory Quadratic equation Ratio, proportion and variation Geometry Theorems of circle, locus, symmetry & similar triangle Construction of quadrilateral and co-ordinate geometry Commercial Arithmetic (Banking and tax) Trigonometry Statistics and probability Mensuration Assam & its People (20 Marks) HISTORY OF ASSAM Ancient Assam: Bhagadutta, Bhaskar Varman Medieval Assam : Sukapha, Naranarayana, Vaishnava movement, Sufi movement Modern Assam: Advent of the British rule, Assam under colonial rule, Assam’s role in the freedom movement. GEOGRAPHY OF ASSAM Physical, economic and human-physical division Climate, biodiversity Agriculture, tea, oil, cottage and small scale industries Census Assam 2011

Assam HS TET Syllabus 2020 for Paper II:

The detailed syllabus for all three options under Paper II is given below in PDF Download format. Download and go through the syllabus now and choose your option accordingly for the Assam HS TET 2020 exam:

Title Subject Download PDF Option A: Commerce Related Business Studies (20 Marks) Accountancy (30 Marks) Salesmanship & Advertising (20 Marks) Banking (15 Marks) Insurance (15 Marks) Download Here Option B: Science Related Choose any two subjects: Physics (50 Marks) Chemistry ( 50 Marks) Biology (50 Marks) Mathematics (50 Marks) Download Here Option C: General Studies & Current Affairs India’s freedom movement National Symbols Constitution of India Right issues: Human rights, consumer’s rights, right to information Right to education, right to food, women’s right Economic Planning in India: Five Year Plans Poverty liberalization, privatization and globalization Indian Economy Census 2011 inclusive growth Physical & Economic geography of India Bio-diversity Climate Change Information technology Fairs, festivals, dances & music National institutions of India International Institutions Major tribes of North Eastern India Events of current importance: State, national and international (From 1991 to present) Download Here

Assam HS TET 2020: Minimum Qualifying Marks OR Passing Marks

Candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in each paper separately. Have a look at the minimum qualifying or passing marks for each paper for different category candidates below:

Category Qualifying Marks General/ Unreserved 60% SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PH/Reserved 55%

Assam HS TET Certificate 2020: Validity

Candidates who will be able to fetch the minimum qualifying marks in the Assam HS TET 2020 Exam will get awarded with the Certificate that will be valid for 7 years from the date of issue.

What happens after passing Assam HS TET 2020 Exam?

Once you get the Assam HS TET Certificate 2020, you will become eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in the Assam schools to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).