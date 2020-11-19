Assam TET 2020 Application begins tomorrow @ssa.assam.gov.in for Higher Secondary HS Level; Download Notification PDF

Assam's Secondary Education Department has released the Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 Notification on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in to invite online applications for Higher Secondary (HS) level TET exam for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). The Assam TET 2020 Registration process begins tomorrow on 20th November 2020. Interested candidates can apply online for the Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 examination by visiting the website of Assam Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). Here we have shared below the important dates of the Assam TET 2020 HS Level exam along with the direct link to download the Notification in PDF file format. Have a look at these details below and fill the application form once the link becomes active.

The SSA Website clearly states that "ONLINE APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FROM INTENDING APPLICANTS FOR APPEARING IN THE TEACHERS' ELIGIBILITY TEST (TET) FOR POST GRADUATE TEACHERS UNDER SECONDARY EDUCATION, ASSAM."

As per the Assam TET Notification 2020, the online application process begins on 20th November 2020 and will last till 30th November 2020. Candidates can pay the examination fee till 3rd December 2020. Have a look at the important dates of HS Assam TET 2020 Exam below in the table given below along with the exam date:

Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020: Important Dates & Exam Date

Event Date Start of online application process 20th November 2020 Last date to submit applications 30th November 2020 Last date to pay exam fee 3rd December 2020 Assam Higher Secondary TET Exam Date 10th January 2021

Assam TET Notification 2020 for Higher Secondary Level

The official Notification is available now on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in in the PDF Download format. Candidates can check the important details of Assam TET Higher Secondary exam such as eligibility criteria, exam schedule, exam centre list, exam pattern, minimum qualifying marks and so much more. Download the notification from the link given below:

Download PDF Assam Higher Secondary TET Notification 2020

Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020: Application Process

Let's now look at the detailed step-by-step application process to fill the Assam TET 2020 Application Form without any difficulty:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Apply Online" link

Step 3: Click on Registration link & fill the required details such as Name, Date of Birth, & others

Step 4: Upload the scanned images of Photograph & Signature

Step 5: Fill the complete application form

Step 6: Pay the examination fee

Step 7: Submit & Save the confirmation page

Application Fee:

General Category: Rs 500

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD Category: Rs 300