HTET 2020: Notification, Registration, Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut off, Result

HTET 2020: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will soon release the Haryana TET 2020 notification on its official website htetonline.com for Level 1/2/3 exam. We have provided here the complete details regarding the HTET 2020 Exam such as important dates, exam schedule, exam pattern, syllabus, admit card, marking scheme, cut off marks and other details of the HTET Notification 2020. The HTET exam will be conducted in written, pen and paper mode. The language of the HTET Question Paper 2020 will be bilingual - Hindi and English. Have a look at the HTET Exam Schedule & Exam Pattern 2020 below.

The result of HTET 2019 exam has already been released by the board. Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 for the post of PGT-Lecturer (Level 3) was held on 16th November; HTET TGT Teacher Exam (Level 2) and HTET Primary Teacher Exam (Level 1) exams were held on 17th November 2019.

HTET 2020: Important Dates

Event Dates Start of HTET Online Registration Soon! Last Date to fill HTET Online Application Form Soon! Last Date to pay HTET Exam Fee Soon! HTET Application Form Correction Soon! Release of HTET Admit Card 2020 Soon! HTET Exam Soon! HTET Answer Key 2020 Soon! HTET Result 2020 Soon!

HTET Exam Schedule 2020

Candidates who will apply for the HTET 2020 Exam can check here the detailed exam schedule. Here we have provided the dates and timings of the HTET Exams – Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3. Have a look at the Haryana TET Exam schedule:

Exam Name Category Exam Date Exam Time Level 3 (Paper III) PGT- Lecturer - - Level 2 (Paper-II) TGT- Teacher (Class VI-VIII) - - Level 1 (Paper I) Primary Teacher (Class I – V) - -

HTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2020

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is compulsory for candidates to qualify to get recruitment as a teacher in Haryana government schools. The HTET exam is organised by the Board of School Education Haryana every year to qualify candidates as PRT, TGT and Primary Level teachers. HTET Level 1 exam is for Primary Teachers (Classes I - V), HTET Level 2 Exam is for Trained Graduate Teachers- TGT (Class VI-VIII) and HTET Paper I is for Primary Teachers who intend to teach Classes I to V.

HTET Exam Pattern 2020: Level I - (Primary Teacher – Class I - V)

Section Questions Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2.5 Hours Language I (Hindi) 15 15 Language II (English) 15 15 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 General Studies – Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Haryana GK & Current Affairs 30 30 Total 150 150 2.5 Hours

HTET Exam Pattern 2020: Level I - (Trained Graduate Teacher – Class VI-VIII)

Section Questions Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2.5 Hours Language I (Hindi) 15 15 Language II (English) 15 15 Mathematics/Social Studies/Science/subject chosen by the candidate 60 60 General Studies – Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Haryana GK & Current Affairs 30 30 Total 150 150 2.5 Hours

HTET Exam Pattern 2020: Level III - (PGT Lecturer)

Section Questions Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2.5 Hours Language I (Hindi) 15 15 Language II (English) 15 15 Mathematics/Social Studies/Science/subject chosen by the candidate 60 60 General Studies – Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Haryana GK & Current Affairs 30 30 Total 150 150 2.5 Hours

Marking Scheme

There will be no negative marking in the HTET 2020 Exam. Candidates need to attempt as many questions as possible to secure the HTET Cutoff marks 2020.

HTET Cut-off Marks/Minimum Qualifying Marks 2020

The cut off marks for Haryana TET 2020 vary for different categories candidates. General Category candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks to qualify the HTET 2020 Exam. Check here the HTET Cutoff 2020 for all categories: