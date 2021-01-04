HTET Answer Key 2020 released @bseh.org.in: PDF Download All Subject Keys Set A/B/C/D; Raise Objections Now

HTET Answer Key 2020 has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on its official website bseh.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the HTET 2020 exam on 2nd January and 3rd January can download the HTET 2020 Answer Key of Level I, II and III papers of all subjects and Set A/B/C/D. Here in this article, we have shared here the direct link on which candidates can PDF download the Answer keys. Also, check below the process to raise objections against the faulty or incorrect keys, if any.

HTET 2020 exam was conducted in pen and paper mode on 2nd & 3rd January 2021. Over 2.5 lakh candidates registered to appear for the exam. Candidates who will qualify the exam with the passing marks or above will be awarded with the HTET Certificate which will make them eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in Haryana schools. The answer keys of the exam have been released already and the HTET Result may release anytime now.

Here are the direct links of answer keys all the sets of question paper:

HTET Answer Key 2020: Download PDF

How to raise objections against HTET 2020 Answer Key?

- Candidates can raise objections during 4th January - 8th January 2021.

- Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs. 200 per question. Once paid, the fee will not be refunded. The Board will only refund the fee in case the objection raised is found to be correct after a thorough analysis by the subject expert.

- The BSEH will not entertain any Objection raised through offline mode such as fax or email.

Have a look at the detailed process to challenge the incorrect answer keys with authentic proof:

Step 1: Visit resultonline.co.in or the direct link - HTET Answer Key Objection Link

Step 2: Fill the details, upload PDF and add questions.

Step 3: Make fee payment of Rs 200 per question

Step 4: Save the page

Watch this space for updates on final answer key of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test.