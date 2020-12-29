HTET Syllabus 2020: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for TGT/PGT/PRT Level Papers

HTET 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd and 3rd January 2021 for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 papers. Candidates who have applied for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 exam will be appearing for the exam to gain eligibility for teacher recruitment process in the state schools. Candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks to qualify the exam and obtain the HTET Certificate 2020. Here in this article, we have provided the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus for all the three level papers of Haryana TET 2020 exam. The HTET Syllabus 2020 provided here is based on the HTET Notification PDF. So, have a look at the syllabus provided here and boost your exam preparations.

The BSEH conducts the HTET Exam in three separate shifts for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 papers. The Level 1 exam for Primary Teacher, PRT (Class I to V); Level 2 exam is for Trained Graduate Teachers, TGT (Class VI to VIII) and Level 3 exam is for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) for Class IX to XII. The exam pattern and syllabus for all the three levels is different.

So, have a look at the detailed syllabus and exam pattern for all the levels below:

HTET 2020: Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Let's look at the paper-wise exam details below:

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for HTET Level 1 (Primary Teacher - Class I to V)

Exam Pattern for Level 1

Section Questions Total Marks Time Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2.5 Hours Languages (Hindi & English) - 15 MCQ each 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 General Studies (Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Haryana GK & Awareness) 30 30 Total 150 150 2.5 Hours

HTET Syllabus 2020 for Level 1

Subjects Topics Child Development and Pedagogy Educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to 6 to 11 years age group Questions will focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, Interaction with learners Understanding the Attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning Languages (Hindi & English) These sections will focus on proficiencies related to the medium of instruction. General Studies Questions will be asked from Quantitative Aptitude (10 MCQ), Reasoning (10 MCQ), and GK & Awareness (10 MCQ). Focus on the elements of Mental and Reasoning Ability and General Knowledge regarding Haryana State. Mathematics Questions will be focused upon the concepts, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding of the subjects Environmental Studies Questions will be focused upon the concepts, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding of the subjects

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for HTET Level 2 TGT (Class VI to VIII)

Exam Pattern for Level 2

Section Questions Total Marks Time Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2.5 Hours Languages (Hindi & English) - 15 MCQ each 30 30 Subject Specific - Mathematics/ Social Studies/ Science/ Misc 60 60 General Studies (Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Haryana GK & Awareness) 30 30 Total 150 150 2.5 Hours

HTET Syllabus 2020 for Level 2

HTET subjects Topics Child Development and Pedagogy Educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to 11 to 16 years age group Questions will focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, Interaction with learners Understanding the Attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning Languages (Hindi & English) These sections will focus on proficiencies related to the medium of instruction relevant to age group of 11 to 16 years General Studies Questions will be asked from Quantitative Aptitude (10 MCQ), Reasoning (10 MCQ), and GK & Awareness (10 MCQ). Focus on the elements of Mental and Reasoning Ability and General Knowledge regarding Haryana State. Subject Opted by the Candidates Questions will be focused upon the concepts, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding of the subject chosen by candidates

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for HTET Level 3 PGT (Class IX to XII)

Exam Pattern for Level 3

Section Questions Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2.5 Hours Languages (Hindi & English) - 15 MCQ each 30 30 Subject Specific - Mathematics/ Social Studies/ Science/ Misc 60 60 General Studies (Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Haryana GK & Awareness) 30 30 Total 150 150 2.5 Hours

HTET Syllabus 2020 for Level 3

HTET subjects Topics Child Development and Pedagogy Educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to 14 to 17 years age group Questions will focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, Interaction with learners Understanding the Attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning Languages (Hindi & English) These sections will focus on proficiencies related to the medium of instruction relevant to age group of 14 to 17 years General Studies Questions will be asked from Quantitative Aptitude (10 MCQ), Reasoning (10 MCQ), and GK & Awareness (10 MCQ). Focus on the elements of Mental and Reasoning Ability and General Knowledge regarding Haryana State. Subject Opted by the Candidates Questions will be focused upon the concepts, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding of the subject chosen by candidates

HTET 2020: Minimum Qualifying Marks or Passing Marks

Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks that you need to obtain to pass the HTET exam and fetch the certificate:

Category Minimum Qualifying % Minimum Qualifying Marks (Out of 150 Marks) General/Unreserved 60% 90 SC/ST/PwD 55% 82 SC/ST/PwD of other state 60% 90

Negative Marking

There will be no negative marking in the HTET 2020 examination.