HTET Result 2020 released by BSEH @haryanatet.in: Check Level 1/2/3 Result now; Get Direct Link Here

HTET Result 2020 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on the official website haryanatet.in. Candidates who appeared for the HTET 2020 exam on 2nd & 3rd January 2021 can check their results now by visiting the official website. Here in this article, we have shared the direct link on which candidates can check their results without any difficulty. Also, have a look at the complete process below to get through the result of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT) papers.

Recently, the BSEH released the Iris Biometric Candidate List for Level 1, 2 & 3 exams on its official website bseh.org.in. The list contains the Roll Number and Names of candidates for biometric verification process. A total of 4702 candidates have been named in the HTET Level 1 list, 4934 have been named in Level 2 list and 3056 got named in the Level 3 list.

Let's now have a look at the process to check the Haryana TET Result below:

HTET Result 2020: Step-wise Process

Step 1: Visit the official website haryanatet.in

Step 2: Click on Result or Login link

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, Password and Captcha Code

Step 4: Check your result

Here's the direct link to check the HTET Result:

Check HTET Result 2020

Who all have been declared pass in the HTET 2020 Exam?

Candidates who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the HTET 2020 examination have been declared as pass in the exam. Have a look at the passing marks for each category below: