Maharashtra TET 2019 @mahatet.in: Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Passing Marks, Result

Maharashtra TET 2019: Maha TET Exam will be held on 19 January 2020. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will soon release the Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2019 on its official website mahatet.in. Candidates who would appear for the Mahatet exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website. The release date of Maha tet admit card 2019 is 4 January 2020. Check here all the details about Maharashtra TET 2019 such as Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and cut off marks.

The MAHATET 2019 examination will be held on different shifts for Paper I & Paper II. The Maharashtra TET makes the candidates eligible to apply for teaching jobs in the state. Maha TET Paper I is for candidates who want to teach Primary Classes (Class I to Class V) and Paper-II is for those who want to teach Upper Primary Classes (Class VI to Class VIII). Even candidates who have already qualified the TET can apply again to improve their score. Candidates who qualify the TET will be eligible for 7 years to apply for the teaching recruitment in Maharashtra.

Have a look at the complete details of the Mahatet Notification 2019 below:

Maharashtra TET 2019 Important dates – Exam Date, Admit Card & Result Dates

Event Date Start Date of MAHA TET Application Process 8 November 2019 Last date to apply for Maharashtra TET 28 November 2019 Release of MAHA TET admit card 4 January 2020 Maharashtra TET Exam Date 19 January 2020 Maharashtra TET Answer key 2019 January 2020 Maharashtra TET Result date March 2020 Maha TET scorecard/ certificate April 2020

Maharashtra TET Exam Schedule 2019

Paper Date Timing Duration Maha TET Paper-I 19 January 2020 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM 2.30 hours Maha TET Paper-II 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours

Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2019

The Maha TET Admit Card 2019 is expected to be released around 4 January 2020. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on MAHA TET Admit Card download link

Step 3: Enter Registration ID & Date of Birth

Step 4: Download & save the admit card

Maharashtra TET Exam Pattern 2019

Maharashtra TET Paper-I

Subjects No. of MCQ Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Languages-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

Maharashtra TET Paper-II

Subjects No. of MCQ Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics & Science/Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150

Language – Candidates can choose the language 1 & 2 from these options – Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada and Hindi.

Maha TET Passing Marks/Cut off 2019-20

Candidates need to score the cut off marks to clear the examination and qualify it. The Maharashtra TET Cut off Mark is decided by the state council. Here are the minimum qualifying marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST category aspirants. Check here the passing marks.

Category Expected Cut Off General 60% OBC/SC/ST 55%

Maharashtra TET Result 2019 – Answer Key, Scorecard & Certificate

Maharashtra TET Result 2019 will be announced by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination in the month of April 2020 (Tentative) along with the Scorecard & Certificate. The Maharashtra Answer key will be released around January 2020 end.

Maharashtra TET Application Process 2019

Candidates can fill the Maharashtra TET application form 2019 by visiting the official website mahatet.in or just clicking on the direct link mentioned below. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit mahatet.in or Click on Maha TET Application Form 2019

Step 2: Enter Registration details – First Name, Middle Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Mobile No and Email-ID

Step 3: Now login via TET Registration ID & Password

Step 4: Enter all the required details – education, eligibility, personal details and others

Step 5: Upload scanned images of Photo & sign

Step 6: Make Fee Payment

Step 7: Preview and save the page

Maharashtra TET Application Fee 2019

Category Paper-I or Paper-II Paper I and Paper II GEN/OBC/SBC/Open/VJNT Rs. 500 Rs. 800 SC/ST/PwD Rs. 250 Rs. 400

Candidates can make the fee payment online through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallet.

Maharashtra TET Eligibility Criteria 2019

This year, the Maharashtra State Council has notified different eligibility criteria for both the papers. Have a look:

Level of Exam Educational Qualification Professional Qualification SSC & Graduation SSC Diploma in Teacher Edu. (D.Ed.) OR Graduate in Teacher Edu.(B.Ed.) SSC & Graduation SSC & Graduation Diploma in Teacher Edu. (D.Ed.) OR Graduate in Teacher Edu.(B.Ed.) Paper-I & Paper-II SSC & Graduation Diploma in Teacher Edu. (D.Ed.) OR Graduate in Teacher Edu.(B.Ed.)

Maha TET Age Limit: There is no age limit to apply or register for the exam.