Maharashtra TET 2019 @mahatet.in: Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Passing Marks, Result

Maharashtra TET 2019 Exam Date is 19 January 2020. The Maha TET Admit Card 2020 will be released on 4 January @ mahatet.in. Check here MAHATET 2019 Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Cut off, Passing Marks and Result Date.

Dec 26, 2019 13:05 IST
MAHATET 2019
MAHATET 2019

Maharashtra TET 2019: Maha TET Exam will be held on 19 January 2020. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will soon release the Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2019 on its official website mahatet.in. Candidates who would appear for the Mahatet exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website. The release date of Maha tet admit card 2019 is 4 January 2020. Check here all the details about Maharashtra TET 2019 such as Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and cut off marks.

The MAHATET 2019 examination will be held on different shifts for Paper I & Paper II. The Maharashtra TET makes the candidates eligible to apply for teaching jobs in the state. Maha TET Paper I is for candidates who want to teach Primary Classes (Class I to Class V) and Paper-II is for those who want to teach Upper Primary Classes (Class VI to Class VIII). Even candidates who have already qualified the TET can apply again to improve their score. Candidates who qualify the TET will be eligible for 7 years to apply for the teaching recruitment in Maharashtra.

Have a look at the complete details of the Mahatet Notification 2019 below:

Maharashtra TET 2019 Important dates – Exam Date, Admit Card & Result Dates

Event

Date

Start Date of MAHA TET Application Process

8 November 2019

Last date to apply for Maharashtra TET

28 November 2019

Release of MAHA TET admit card

4 January 2020

Maharashtra TET Exam Date

19 January 2020

Maharashtra TET Answer key 2019

January 2020

Maharashtra TET Result date

March 2020

Maha TET scorecard/ certificate

April 2020

Maharashtra TET Exam Schedule 2019

Paper

Date

Timing

Duration

Maha TET Paper-I

19 January 2020

10.30 AM to 1.00 PM

2.30 hours

Maha TET Paper-II

2.00 PM to 04.30 PM

2.30 hours

Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2019

The Maha TET Admit Card 2019 is expected to be released around 4 January 2020. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on MAHA TET Admit Card download link

Step 3: Enter Registration ID & Date of Birth

Step 4: Download & save the admit card

Maharashtra TET Exam Pattern 2019

Maharashtra TET Paper-I

Subjects

No. of MCQ

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Languages-I

30

30

Language-II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

Maharashtra TET Paper-II

Subjects

No. of MCQ

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I

30

30

Language-II

30

30

Mathematics & Science/Social Studies

60

60

Total

150

150

 Language – Candidates can choose the language 1 & 2 from these options – Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada and Hindi.

Maha TET Passing Marks/Cut off 2019-20

Candidates need to score the cut off marks to clear the examination and qualify it. The Maharashtra TET Cut off Mark is decided by the state council. Here are the minimum qualifying marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST category aspirants. Check here the passing marks.

Category

Expected Cut Off

General

60%

OBC/SC/ST

55%

Maharashtra TET Result 2019 – Answer Key, Scorecard & Certificate

Maharashtra TET Result 2019 will be announced by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination in the month of April 2020 (Tentative) along with the Scorecard & Certificate. The Maharashtra Answer key will be released around January 2020 end.

Maharashtra TET Application Process 2019

Candidates can fill the Maharashtra TET application form 2019 by visiting the official website mahatet.in or just clicking on the direct link mentioned below. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit mahatet.in or Click on Maha TET Application Form 2019

Step 2: Enter Registration details – First Name, Middle Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Mobile No and Email-ID

Step 3: Now login via TET Registration ID & Password

Step 4: Enter all the required details – education, eligibility, personal details and others

Step 5: Upload scanned images of Photo & sign

Step 6: Make Fee Payment

Step 7: Preview and save the page

Maharashtra TET Application Fee 2019

Category

Paper-I or Paper-II

Paper I and Paper II

GEN/OBC/SBC/Open/VJNT

Rs. 500

Rs. 800

SC/ST/PwD

Rs. 250

Rs. 400

Candidates can make the fee payment online through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallet.

Maharashtra TET Eligibility Criteria 2019

This year, the Maharashtra State Council has notified different eligibility criteria for both the papers. Have a look:

Level of Exam

Educational Qualification

Professional Qualification

SSC & Graduation

SSC

Diploma in Teacher Edu. (D.Ed.) OR Graduate in Teacher Edu.(B.Ed.)

SSC & Graduation

SSC & Graduation

Diploma in Teacher Edu. (D.Ed.) OR Graduate in Teacher Edu.(B.Ed.)

Paper-I & Paper-II

SSC & Graduation

Diploma in Teacher Edu. (D.Ed.) OR Graduate in Teacher Edu.(B.Ed.)

Maha TET Age Limit: There is no age limit to apply or register for the exam.

