Maharashtra TET 2019 @mahatet.in: Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Passing Marks, Result

Maharashtra TET 2019: Maha TET Exam will be held on 19 January 2020. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will soon release the Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2019 on its official website mahatet.in. Candidates who would appear for the Mahatet exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website. The release date of Maha tet admit card 2019 is 4 January 2020. Check here all the details about Maharashtra TET 2019 such as Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and cut off marks.
The MAHATET 2019 examination will be held on different shifts for Paper I & Paper II. The Maharashtra TET makes the candidates eligible to apply for teaching jobs in the state. Maha TET Paper I is for candidates who want to teach Primary Classes (Class I to Class V) and Paper-II is for those who want to teach Upper Primary Classes (Class VI to Class VIII). Even candidates who have already qualified the TET can apply again to improve their score. Candidates who qualify the TET will be eligible for 7 years to apply for the teaching recruitment in Maharashtra.
Have a look at the complete details of the Mahatet Notification 2019 below:
Maharashtra TET 2019 Important dates – Exam Date, Admit Card & Result Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Start Date of MAHA TET Application Process
|
8 November 2019
|
Last date to apply for Maharashtra TET
|
28 November 2019
|
Release of MAHA TET admit card
|
4 January 2020
|
Maharashtra TET Exam Date
|
19 January 2020
|
Maharashtra TET Answer key 2019
|
January 2020
|
Maharashtra TET Result date
|
March 2020
|
Maha TET scorecard/ certificate
|
April 2020
Maharashtra TET Exam Schedule 2019
|
Paper
|
Date
|
Timing
|
Duration
|
Maha TET Paper-I
|
19 January 2020
|
10.30 AM to 1.00 PM
|
2.30 hours
|
Maha TET Paper-II
|
2.00 PM to 04.30 PM
|
2.30 hours
Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2019
The Maha TET Admit Card 2019 is expected to be released around 4 January 2020. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit mahatet.in
Step 2: Click on MAHA TET Admit Card download link
Step 3: Enter Registration ID & Date of Birth
Step 4: Download & save the admit card
Maharashtra TET Exam Pattern 2019
Maharashtra TET Paper-I
|
Subjects
|
No. of MCQ
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Languages-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Maharashtra TET Paper-II
|
Subjects
|
No. of MCQ
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics & Science/Social Studies
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Language – Candidates can choose the language 1 & 2 from these options – Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada and Hindi.
Maha TET Passing Marks/Cut off 2019-20
Candidates need to score the cut off marks to clear the examination and qualify it. The Maharashtra TET Cut off Mark is decided by the state council. Here are the minimum qualifying marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST category aspirants. Check here the passing marks.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
60%
|
OBC/SC/ST
|
55%
Maharashtra TET Result 2019 – Answer Key, Scorecard & Certificate
Maharashtra TET Result 2019 will be announced by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination in the month of April 2020 (Tentative) along with the Scorecard & Certificate. The Maharashtra Answer key will be released around January 2020 end.
Maharashtra TET Application Process 2019
Candidates can fill the Maharashtra TET application form 2019 by visiting the official website mahatet.in or just clicking on the direct link mentioned below. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit mahatet.in or Click on Maha TET Application Form 2019
Step 2: Enter Registration details – First Name, Middle Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Mobile No and Email-ID
Step 3: Now login via TET Registration ID & Password
Step 4: Enter all the required details – education, eligibility, personal details and others
Step 5: Upload scanned images of Photo & sign
Step 6: Make Fee Payment
Step 7: Preview and save the page
Maharashtra TET Application Fee 2019
|
Category
|
Paper-I or Paper-II
|
Paper I and Paper II
|
GEN/OBC/SBC/Open/VJNT
|
Rs. 500
|
Rs. 800
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
Rs. 250
|
Rs. 400
Candidates can make the fee payment online through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallet.
Maharashtra TET Eligibility Criteria 2019
This year, the Maharashtra State Council has notified different eligibility criteria for both the papers. Have a look:
|
Level of Exam
|
Educational Qualification
|
Professional Qualification
|
SSC & Graduation
|
SSC
|
Diploma in Teacher Edu. (D.Ed.) OR Graduate in Teacher Edu.(B.Ed.)
|
SSC & Graduation
|
SSC & Graduation
|
Diploma in Teacher Edu. (D.Ed.) OR Graduate in Teacher Edu.(B.Ed.)
|
Paper-I & Paper-II
|
SSC & Graduation
|
Diploma in Teacher Edu. (D.Ed.) OR Graduate in Teacher Edu.(B.Ed.)
Maha TET Age Limit: There is no age limit to apply or register for the exam.