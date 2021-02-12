Tripura TET Notification 2021 to release soon @trb.tripura.gov.in: Registration begins from 10 March; Check Details

Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura is going to release the Tripura TET Notification 2021 on its official website @trb.tripura.gov.in in the first week of March 2021. The Tripura board has released a short notice on its website detailing about the Tripura TET 2021 examination. As per the notice, the Tripura TET (T- TET) Registration will begin from 10th March and will continue till 31st March 2021. Here in this article, we have shared below the details of the notice such as release of Notification, Application Process and Fee. Have a look at these details below.

The Tripura TET 2021 exam will be held in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Tripura TET Paper I is for applicants who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. The details of the exam will be specified in the Prospectus-cum-Instructions or Notification of T-TET 2021 that will be released in the first week of March.

Download Tripura TET 2021 Notice here

Let's have a look at the important dates below:

Tripura TET 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Tripura TET Notification release date First week of March 2021 Start of Online Application Process 10th March 2021 Last Date of Application & Fee Payment 31st March 2021 Exam Date To be revealed soon

Tripura TET Application Process 2021

The application link will become active on 10th March. Candidates will be required to register and fill application form. Candidates also need to upload their passport size photograph of JPEG Format of 4 - 100 KB and their Signature in JPEG Format of 1 - 20 KB size. The detailed process will be shared after the release of notification.

Who can apply for Tripura TET 2021 Exam?

Indian nationals who reside in Tripura and have minimum academic & professional qualifications as specified in the NCTE Notification of 2014. The detailed eligibility criteria will be mentioned in the notification.

Exam Fee for Tripura TET 2021

Candidates who want to appear for the Tripura TET 2021 exam will have to pay an examination fee while filling the application form. The test fee is as follows for reserved and unreserved category candidates:

Gen/Unreserved - Rs 300

SC/ST - Rs 200

PH - Rs 200

Watch this space for updates on the T- TET 2021 Exam.