KTET May 2021 Notification Out: Registration Begins from April 28; Check Details

KTET 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala TET May 2021 notification on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the KTET May 2021 Exam can now check the complete details of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 exam such as KTET Exam Updates, Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, application process and other important information provided in the KTET Notification PDF 2021 in this article.

Candidates who wish to get a teaching job in Kerala School need to compulsorily qualify the KTET exam. The KTET certificate is one of the main eligibility criteria to fetch recruitment in schools of the state. KTET Exam is held for four different categories - Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. KTET Category 1 exam is for Lower Primary Teacher; KTET Category 2 exam is for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category 3 exam is for High School Teacher and KTET Category 4 exam is for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers.

KTET May 2021: Important Dates

Events Dates Release Date of Official Notification 22nd April 2021 Start date of KTET Application Process 28th April 2021 Last date of KTET Application Process 6th May 2021 Last Date to print out KTET Application Form 7th May 2021 Release of KTET Admit Card 2021 One week before exam date KTET Exam Date 2021 To be announced!

KTET May 2021: Application Process

Candidates need to apply for the KTET 2021 exam by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in OR keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Click on “New Registration 2021”

Step 3: Click on New Registration

Step 4: Fill all details such as Candidate’s Name, Birth Date, Father’s Name, Category and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph & sign

Step 6: Pay Application Fee

Step 7: Save the Confirmation Page

Kerala TET 2021: Eligibility Criteria; Age Limit & Educational Qualification

KTET Age Limit: The Pareeksha Bhavan has specified no age limit for the KTET May 2021 exam.

KTET Educational Qualification

KTET Category 1 (Lower Primary; Class I-V)

12th passed with at least 45% marks and two-year teacher training course (TTC) of Kerala Board

OR

Higher/Senior Secondary passed with a minimum of 50% marks and a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

12th passed with at least 45% marks + 2-year diploma in Elementary Education

OR

12th passed with a minimum of 50% marks and 4 years B.El.Ed.

KTET Category 2 (Upper Primary; Class VI-VIII)

B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or Trained Teachers’ Certificate (TTC)

OR

12th passed with a minimum of 50% marks and 4-year B.El.Ed.

OR

B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. with a minimum of 45% marks + B.Ed.

OR

Higher Secondary with minimum 50% marks + 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed/B.A. Ed/B.Sc.Ed

KTET Category 3 (High School; Class IX-XII)

B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. degree with a minimum of 45% marks + B.Ed.

OR

MSc.Ed for Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics Teacher with at least 50% marks

OR

Degree in the concerned subject

KTET Category 4 (Language Teacher)

Certificate OR Diploma OR Degree in the chosen teaching field from a recognised University/NCTE/Kerala Government

KTET May 2021: Application Fees

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is ₹500/- if belonging to the General/OBC category and ₹250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.

