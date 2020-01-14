KTET 2020: Application Process, Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus, Question Paper, Passing Marks

KTET 2020 Notification has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for February exam. The Kerala TET Registration is active at ktet.kerala.gov.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the KTET February 2020 exam till January 16, 2020. In order to apply for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2020, candidates need to fill the online form and pay the application fee. We have shared here the complete details of the KTET 2020 February exam such as application process, eligibility criteria, exam date & schedule, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Question Paper, Passing Marks and other important information. Have a look at these details below and start preparations to qualify the KTET Paper.

The Kerala TET 2020 exam will be held on February 15 - 16, 2020. KTET Category 1 2020 exam for Lower Primary Teacher will be held on 15 February in Morning shift; KTET Category 2 exam for Upper Primary Teacher will be conducted in the Afternoon shift of 15 February, KTET Category 3 exam for High School Teacher will be on 16 February and KTET Category 4 exam will be conducted on 16 February 2020 for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers.

Candidates who wish to get a teaching job in Kerala School need to compulsorily qualify the KTET exam. The KTET certificate is one of the main eligibility criteria to fetch recruitment in schools of the state. So, apply now for the KTET February 2020 exam and start your preparations now. First, look at the important dates of KTET exam:

KTET February 2020: Important Dates

Events Dates Start date of KTET Application Process 9 January 2020 Last date of KTET Application Process 16 January 2020 Last date to pay the fee 16 January 2020 Last Date to print out KTET Application Form 17 January 2020 Release of KTET Admit Card 2020 5 February 2020 KTET Exam Date 15 & 16 February 2020 KTET Result March 2020

KTET 2020: Application Process

Candidates need to apply for the KTET 2020 February exam till 16th January. Follow the given steps and register now:

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in OR keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Click on “New Registration February 2020”

Step 3: Click on New Registration

Step 4: Fill all details such as Candidate’s Name, Birth Date, Father’s Name, Category and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph & sign

Step 6: Pay Application Fee

Step 7: Save the Confirmation Page

KTET 2020: Eligibility Criteria; Age Limit & Educational Qualification

KTET Age Limit: The Pareeksha Bhavan has specified no age limit for the KTET 2020 exam.

KTET Educational Qualification

KTET Category 1 (Lower Primary; Class I-V)

12th passed with at least 45% marks and two-year teacher training course (TTC) of Kerala Board

OR

Higher/Senior Secondary passed with a minimum of 50% marks and a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

12th passed with at least 45% marks + 2-year diploma in Elementary Education

OR

12th passed with a minimum of 50% marks and 4 years B.El.Ed.

KTET Category 2 (Upper Primary; Class VI-VIII)

B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or Trained Teachers’ Certificate (TTC)

OR

12th passed with a minimum of 50% marks and 4-year B.El.Ed.

OR

B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. with a minimum of 45% marks + B.Ed.

OR

Higher Secondary with minimum 50% marks + 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed/B.A. Ed/B.Sc.Ed

KTET Category 3 (High School; Class IX-XII)

B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. degree with a minimum of 45% marks + B.Ed.

OR

MSc.Ed for Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics Teacher with at least 50% marks

OR

Degree in the concerned subject

KTET Category 4 (Language Teacher)

Certificate OR Diploma OR Degree in the chosen teaching field from a recognised University/NCTE/Kerala Government

KTET Exam Schedule 2020

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will hold the KTET 2020 exam on 15 & 16 February 2020. Here is the detailed exam schedule of Kerala TET 2020 exam:

Category Exam Date Duration Time KTET Category 1 15 February 2020 10:00 – 12:30 2.5 hrs KTET Category 2 15 February 2020 2:00 – 4:30 2.5 hrs KTET Category 3 16 February 2020 11:00 – 1:30 2.5 hrs KTET Category 4 16 February 2020 2:30 – 5:00 2.5 hrs

KTET Exam Pattern 2020: Category 1

Subject No. of Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada 30 30 Language II - English/Arabic* 30 30 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern 2020: Category 2

Subject No. of Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Mathematics and Science/Social Science 60 60 Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/English 30 30 Language II - Malayalam/English 30 30 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern 2020: Category 3

Subject No. of Questions Marks Adolescent Psychology, Learning and Teaching Aptitude Theories 40 40 Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 30 30 Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy 80 80 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern 2020: Category 4

Subject No. of Questions Marks Child Development, Pedagogy & Teacher Aptitude 30 30 Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 40 40 Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy 80 80 Total 150 150

KTET Syllabus 2020 for Category 1/2/3/4

We have shared here the detailed syllabus for all category papers of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 exam. PDF Download the KTET Syllabus 2020 for category 1/2/3/4 and the important topics as well.

Category PDF Download KTET Category 1 Syllabus Click Here KTET Category 2 Syllabus Click Here KTET Category 3 Syllabus Click Here KTET Category 4 Syllabus Click Here

KTET Question Paper 2020 (Mock Test)

The KTET Category 1/2/3/4 Mock Test or Model question paper is provided here. The given KTET Mock Test is provided by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Download the given model question papers and start practising now:

Category Question Paper KTET Category 1 Download Here KTET Category 2 Download Here KTET Category 3 Download Here KTET Category 4 Download Here

KTET Admit Card 2020

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the KTET Admit Card on 5 February 2020. The admit card will be released on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will be allowed to download the Kerala TET admit card by visiting the website. It is compulsory for the candidates to download and carry the admit cards to the exam centre.