KTET 2020 Exam on 15 February: Check Passing Marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PH

KTET Passing Marks: The Kerala Pareeksha Bahwan is going to conduct the KTET 2020 Exam on 15 – 16 February. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the Kerala TET exam this year. Those who are able to fetch the KTET Passing Marks 2020 will be declared as passed in KTET February 2020 exam. As KTET is a qualifying exam, there is no cut off set by the Pareeksha Bhawan. We have shared here the KTET Minimum Qualifying Marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PH category candidates. Go through the passing marks below and attempt the paper to fetch these minimum marks based on your category.

In Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2020, candidates appear for KTET Category 1/Category 2/Category 3/Category 4 papers to get the KTET Eligibility Certificate. In each category paper, candidates are asked a total of 150 questions on the basis of KTET Syllabus. Each question is of 1 Mark. However, there is no negative marking in KTET Exam. For instance, out of the total answers given by you in OMR Sheet, if only 80 are correct, then you fetch 80 marks in the Kerala TET exam. In order to qualify the KTET exam, you need to obtain the standard passing marks.

For the ease of candidates, we have listed down the KTET Qualifying Marks for each category along with the exam tips to fetch these passing marks. Have a look at these details below before appearing for the KTET 2020 February exam.

KTET Passing Marks 2020

The KTET Cut off Marks are different from KTET Passing or Qualifying Marks. The cut off is set on the basis of the highest marks scored by candidates of each category. However, the KTET Passing Marks are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates of a particular category (GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PH) need to fetch to pass the exam. Have a look at the passing marks below:

Category KTET Passing Percentage KTET Passing Marks General 60% 90 Marks OBC 55% 82 Marks SC/ST 55% 82 Marks PH 55% 82 Marks

Last-Minute Tips to crack KTET Exam with high marks

Revise Important Topics

The last few days before the examination are meant for revision, instead of deep studies. So, devote this time for quick revision of most important topics from all subjects including Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages, Mathematics and others.

Analyse solved KTET Mock Tests

Go through the already attempted KTET mock tests or model papers. This will make you aware of your weak and strong areas. By knowing your strong areas, you can get sure of which section to attempt first and which section should be left for the last while giving the exam.

Focus on Time Management

In the KTET Exam, 150 questions will be asked. These 150 MCQs need to be attempted within a time frame of 2 hours 30 minutes. So, manage your time accordingly while attempting the KTET Question Paper 2020. Try not to give more than a minute to any question.

Carry your KTET Hall Ticket 2020

Do not forget to carry your hall ticket or admit card of KTET February 2020 exam on the day of examination. Also, reach your exam centre on the reporting time as mentioned in your KTET Hall Ticket.