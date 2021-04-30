Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Meghalaya TET 2021 Notification Out: Exam on August 28, Registration Begins on June 10; Check Details

The Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has released the official notification for the Meghalaya TET 2021 exam. Check exam details, Exam pattern and eligibility criteria.

Created On: Apr 30, 2021 11:55 IST
Meghalaya TET 2021: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya, on April 29 released the official notification regarding the conduct of Meghalaya TET 2021 exam. As per the notification the Meghalaya TET 2021 exam will be held on August 28. The exam will be held for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8. 

As per the notification ”Applications are invited for candidates who are citizens of India and who are permanent residents of Meghalaya, desirous of applying for appointment as Elementary School Teachers (Classes 1 to 8) and for teachers appointed to teach Classes 1 to 8 after the NCTE notification dated 23/10/2010 for applying the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021. Candidates who intend to sit for the test are instructed to check all details pertaining to the test from the education website- www.megeducation.gov.in

Direct Link to Download the Official Meghalaya TET 2021 Notification

Meghalaya TET 2021: Important Dates

Event

Date

Meghalaya TET 2021 Notification

April 29, 2021

Meghalaya TET 2021 Registration Begins

June 10, 2021, 10:00 am

Meghalaya TET 2021 Registration Ends

July 10, 2021, 5:00 pm

Meghalaya TET 2021 Exam Date

August 28, 2021

Meghalaya TET 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Citizenship: Candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya are only eligible to apply for the MTET 2021 exam.

Age limit: Candidates should not be over 32 years of age. However, age relaxation of five years is given to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) category.

» Meghalaya TET Eligibility for Primary School Teacher - Paper I

  1. Passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate (45 per cent for SC/ST) and 
  2. Should pass a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) in accordance with NCTE regulations/four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/Diploma in Special Education.

» Meghalaya TET Eligibility for Middle School Teacher - Paper II

  1. Passed BA/BSc with at least 50 per cent aggregate and
  2. Possess a two-year D.El.Ed in accordance with NCTE regulations/one-year B.Ed/four-year B.El.Ed/Diploma in Special Education. 
  3. Candidates who have cleared Class 12 with at least 50 per cent aggregate and possess a four-year BA.Ed/Bsc.Ed degree are also eligible to apply for the exam.

Meghalaya TET 2021: Exam Pattern 

Meghalaya TET exam is conducted in two papers. If you are eligible to apply for the exam, follow the below-mentioned exam pattern for both the exams.

Contents

Meghalaya TET Paper I

Meghalaya TET Paper II

Subjects
  1. Child Development and Pedagogy
  2. Language-I (Khasi/Garo/Assamese/Bengali/Hindi/Nepali)
  3. Language-II (English)
  4. Mathematics
  5. Environmental Studies
  1. Child Development and Pedagogy
  2. Language-I (Khasi/Garo/Assamese/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Mizo/Nepali)
  3. Language-II (English)
  4. Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science

No. of Questions

150

150

Duration of exam

2.5 hours 

2.5 hours 

Total Marks

150

150

Type of questions

MCQ

MCQ

» Meghalaya TET 2021: Paper I Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I (Khasi/Garo/Assamese/Bengali/Hindi/Nepali)

30

30

Language-II (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

30

30

» Meghalaya TET 2021: Paper II Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I (Khasi/Garo/Assamese/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Mizo/Nepali)

30

30

Language-II (English)

30

30

Mathematics and Science

OR

Social Studies

60

60

Total

150

150

Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET or Meghalaya TET) is conducted by the Directorate of Educational Research & Training (DERT) to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of teachers in the schools of the state. Candidates who plan to become primary school teachers (Classes 1-5) need to appear for MTET paper-I and aspirants who plan to become middle school teachers (Classes 6-8) need to give MTET paper-II.
