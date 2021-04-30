Meghalaya TET 2021 Notification Out: Exam on August 28, Registration Begins on June 10; Check Details
The Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has released the official notification for the Meghalaya TET 2021 exam. Check exam details, Exam pattern and eligibility criteria.
Meghalaya TET 2021: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya, on April 29 released the official notification regarding the conduct of Meghalaya TET 2021 exam. As per the notification the Meghalaya TET 2021 exam will be held on August 28. The exam will be held for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8.
As per the notification ”Applications are invited for candidates who are citizens of India and who are permanent residents of Meghalaya, desirous of applying for appointment as Elementary School Teachers (Classes 1 to 8) and for teachers appointed to teach Classes 1 to 8 after the NCTE notification dated 23/10/2010 for applying the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021. Candidates who intend to sit for the test are instructed to check all details pertaining to the test from the education website- www.megeducation.gov.in”
|
Direct Link to Download the Official Meghalaya TET 2021 Notification
Meghalaya TET 2021: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Meghalaya TET 2021 Notification
|
April 29, 2021
|
Meghalaya TET 2021 Registration Begins
|
June 10, 2021, 10:00 am
|
Meghalaya TET 2021 Registration Ends
|
July 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
|
Meghalaya TET 2021 Exam Date
|
August 28, 2021
Meghalaya TET 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Citizenship: Candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya are only eligible to apply for the MTET 2021 exam.
Age limit: Candidates should not be over 32 years of age. However, age relaxation of five years is given to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) category.
» Meghalaya TET Eligibility for Primary School Teacher - Paper I
- Passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate (45 per cent for SC/ST) and
- Should pass a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) in accordance with NCTE regulations/four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/Diploma in Special Education.
» Meghalaya TET Eligibility for Middle School Teacher - Paper II
- Passed BA/BSc with at least 50 per cent aggregate and
- Possess a two-year D.El.Ed in accordance with NCTE regulations/one-year B.Ed/four-year B.El.Ed/Diploma in Special Education.
- Candidates who have cleared Class 12 with at least 50 per cent aggregate and possess a four-year BA.Ed/Bsc.Ed degree are also eligible to apply for the exam.
Meghalaya TET 2021: Exam Pattern
Meghalaya TET exam is conducted in two papers. If you are eligible to apply for the exam, follow the below-mentioned exam pattern for both the exams.
|
Contents
|
Meghalaya TET Paper I
|
Meghalaya TET Paper II
|
Subjects
|
|
|
No. of Questions
|
150
|
150
|
Duration of exam
|
2.5 hours
|
2.5 hours
|
Total Marks
|
150
|
150
|
Type of questions
|
MCQ
|
MCQ
» Meghalaya TET 2021: Paper I Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I (Khasi/Garo/Assamese/Bengali/Hindi/Nepali)
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
30
|
30
» Meghalaya TET 2021: Paper II Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I (Khasi/Garo/Assamese/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Mizo/Nepali)
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science
OR
Social Studies
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET or Meghalaya TET) is conducted by the Directorate of Educational Research & Training (DERT) to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of teachers in the schools of the state. Candidates who plan to become primary school teachers (Classes 1-5) need to appear for MTET paper-I and aspirants who plan to become middle school teachers (Classes 6-8) need to give MTET paper-II.