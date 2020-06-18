HP TET 2020 Notification: Application, Eligibility, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off, Answer Key, Result

HP TET 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPTET June Notification 2020 at hpbose.org. The HP TET Application & Registration process has already begun on the official website. Interested candidates can apply online now for the HPTET 2020 Exam for TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), JBT, Language Teacher, Punjabi, Shastri and Urdu teachers. Here in this article, we have shared the details of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test notification details including the HP TET 2020 exam date, eligibility criteria, application process, exam pattern, marking scheme, syllabus, cut off, result and so much more. This article will not only make you familiar with the HP TET 2020 exam pattern, marking scheme, syllabus but will also give you a gist about the type of questions asked in the HP TET exam.

Let's now have a look at the important dates of HP TET 2020 Exam below:

HP TET 2020: Exam & Important Dates

Event Date Start Date of Online Application Process 16 June 2020 Last Date of Online Application Process 6 July 2020 Duration of HPTET Online Correction of Form 7 July - 9 July 2020 Release of HP TET Admit Card 2020 20 July 2020 (Tentative) HP TET Exam Dates 26 July - 9 August 2020

HP TET 2020: Registration & Application Process

Follow the given steps to apply online now for the HPTET June 2020 exam:

Step 1: Visit this link - www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx

Step 2: Click on Register link on the bottom of page

Step 3: Fill Registration Form & Application Form

Step 4: Upload Scanned pictures of your Photograph & Signature

Step 5: Pay Exam Fee

Step 6: Submit the form & Save confirmation page

HP TET Application Fee

GEN/EWS - Rs 800

SC/ST/OBS/PH - Rs 500

HP TET Exam Schedule 2020

Exam name Date Time Duration JBT 26 July 2020 2:30 Hours 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Shastri 26 July 2020 2:30 Hours 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Non Medical) 2 August 2020 2:30 Hours 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Language Teacher 2 August 2020 2:30 Hours 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Arts) 8 August 2020 2:30 Hours 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) 8 August 2020 2:30 Hours 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM Punjabi TET 9 August 2020 2:30 Hours 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Urdu TET 9 August 2020 2:30 Hours 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

HP TET Mode of Exam

The HP TET 2020 exam will be conducted in the Offline mode. The exam will be Objective-MCQ Type. Candidates will be required to answer on the OMR Response Sheet.

HP TET 2020 Admit Card

The Admit Card of HP TET 2020 is released by the HPBOSE on its website - hpbose.org in the online mode. Candidates can download the Admit card easily by just entering their application number and date of birth on the download link.

How to download HP TET Admit Card 2020?

Step 1: Visit hpbose.org

Step 2: Click ‘TET (June-2020)’ appearing on the top right.

Step 3: Click on ‘Download Admit Cards’

Step 4: Enter Registration Number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download the Admit Card and Print in for future use

HP TET 2020 Admit Card will be required to be taken to the examination centre. It will contain Applicant’s Name, Roll Number, Photograph, Signature, Test Center Address and Test Schedule.

HP TET 2020 Exam Pattern for Section – Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Shastri, Language, JBT, Punjabi, Urdu



Question Paper Type: Objective type multiple choice questions

Objective type multiple choice questions HPTET 2020 Total Marks: 150

150 HPTET Qualifying Marks: 90 (60% of total marks)

90 (60% of total marks) Exam Duration: 150 Minutes

150 Minutes Exam Language: English

Post Subjects Common subjects for TGT Arts, TGT Non-Medical, TGT Medical Child psychology and development, pedagogy, teaching learning process General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies TGT Arts English literature and grammar Social studies TGT Non-Medical Mathematics Physics and Chemistry TGT Medical Botany and Zoology Chemistry Shastri Shastri degree course General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies Language Teacher Hindi course of graduation level General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies JBT Child development and pedagogy, teaching learning process English literature and grammar Hindi literature and grammar Mathematics Social Sciences, Environmental Studies and General Awareness and Current Affairs including Himachal Pradesh Punjabi Language Teacher Punjabi course of graduation level General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies Urdu Language Teacher Urdu course of graduation level General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies

HP TET Marking Scheme: No Negative Marking

For every correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark. However, there will be no negative marking in the HP TET 2020 exam. Even for the un-attempted questions, no marks will be given or deducted.

HP TET Syllabus 2020

HP TET Arts Syllabus Child Psychology And Development

General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs

Pedagogy

Social Studies

Environmental Studies

English Literature & Grammar

Teaching-Learning Processes HP TET Non Medical Syllabus Child Psychology And Development

General Awareness Including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs

Mathematics

Pedagogy

Physics And Chemistry

Environmental Studies

English Literature & Grammar

Teaching-Learning Processes HP TET Medical Syllabus Child Psychology And Development

General Awareness Including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs

Pedagogy

Botany and Zoology

Environmental Studies

English Literature & Grammar

Teaching-Learning Processes Shastri TET Shastri Degree Course

General Awareness Including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs

Environmental Studies Language Teacher TET Hindi Course Of Graduation Level Of HP University

General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs

Environmental Studies JBT General Awareness Including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs

Mathematics

Social Sciences

Environmental Studies

Teaching Learning Processes

English Literature & Grammar

Hindi Literature & Grammar

Child Development and Pedagogy Punjabi Language Teacher Punjabi Course Of Graduation Level Of H.P. University

General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs & Environmental Studies Urdu Language Teacher Urdu Course Of Graduation Level Of H.P

General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs & Environmental Studies

Important Questions on Child Development

Child development and pedagogy is an important and indispensable part of any Teacher Eligibility Test. To make you familiar with the type of questions asked on the Child development and pedagogy section, here is the set of CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Sample Practice Questions with Explanatory answers.

Child Development & Pedagogy Practice Questions with Explanation

HPTET 2020 Answer Keys

The HP TET 2020 Answer keys will be published on the official website - hpbose.org after few days of the HP TET 2020 exam. The HP TET answer key will help the candidates in assessing their performance in the test.

HP TET 2020 Result

The HPTET Result 2020 will also be announced on the official website within a month of the induction of exam. The HP TET results will be declared in the form of a scorecard. Candidates, who score the passing marks or above, will be awarded the HP TET 2020 Certificate.

HP TET 2020 Cut Off or Passing Marks

The HP TET 2020 Cut off or the Passing Marks are already decided by the HPBOSE. General Category Candidates who score 60% marks in the exam are declared as passed. On the other hand, SC/ST/OBC Category candidates need to obtain 55% marks to pass the exam.

HP TET Certificate Validity

Candidates who qualify the HP TET 2020 will be awarded with the HP TET Certificate which will be valid up to five years from the date of result announcement for all category candidates. In case candidate is not able to secure a teaching position during this timeframe, he or she will have to re-appear for the HP TET exam again. Even candidates who intend to improve their HP TET score can re-appear for the exam.