HP TET 2020 Notification: Application, Eligibility, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus, Cut Off, Answer Key, Result

HP TET 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPTET June Notification 2020 at hpbose.org. The HP TET Application & Registration process has already begun on the official website. Interested candidates can apply online now for the HPTET 2020 Exam for TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), JBT, Language Teacher, Punjabi, Shastri and Urdu teachers. Here in this article, we have shared the details of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test notification details including the HP TET 2020 exam date, eligibility criteria, application process, exam pattern, marking scheme, syllabus, cut off, result and so much more. This article will not only make you familiar with the HP TET 2020 exam pattern, marking scheme, syllabus but will also give you a gist about the type of questions asked in the HP TET exam.
Let's now have a look at the important dates of HP TET 2020 Exam below:
HP TET 2020: Exam & Important Dates
Event
Date
Start Date of Online Application Process
16 June 2020
Last Date of Online Application Process
6 July 2020
Duration of HPTET Online Correction of Form
7 July - 9 July 2020
Release of HP TET Admit Card 2020
20 July 2020 (Tentative)
HP TET Exam Dates
26 July - 9 August 2020
HP TET 2020: Registration & Application Process
Follow the given steps to apply online now for the HPTET June 2020 exam:
Step 1: Visit this link - www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx
Step 2: Click on Register link on the bottom of page
Step 3: Fill Registration Form & Application Form
Step 4: Upload Scanned pictures of your Photograph & Signature
Step 5: Pay Exam Fee
Step 6: Submit the form & Save confirmation page
HP TET Application Fee
GEN/EWS - Rs 800
SC/ST/OBS/PH - Rs 500
HP TET Exam Schedule 2020
Exam name
Date
Time Duration
JBT
26 July 2020
2:30 Hours
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
Shastri
26 July 2020
2:30 Hours
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
TGT (Non Medical)
2 August 2020
2:30 Hours
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
Language Teacher
2 August 2020
2:30 Hours
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
TGT (Arts)
8 August 2020
2:30 Hours
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
TGT (Medical)
8 August 2020
2:30 Hours
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
Punjabi TET
9 August 2020
2:30 Hours
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
Urdu TET
9 August 2020
2:30 Hours
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
HP TET Mode of Exam
The HP TET 2020 exam will be conducted in the Offline mode. The exam will be Objective-MCQ Type. Candidates will be required to answer on the OMR Response Sheet.
HP TET 2020 Admit Card
The Admit Card of HP TET 2020 is released by the HPBOSE on its website - hpbose.org in the online mode. Candidates can download the Admit card easily by just entering their application number and date of birth on the download link.
How to download HP TET Admit Card 2020?
Step 1: Visit hpbose.org
Step 2: Click ‘TET (June-2020)’ appearing on the top right.
Step 3: Click on ‘Download Admit Cards’
Step 4: Enter Registration Number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Download the Admit Card and Print in for future use
HP TET 2020 Admit Card will be required to be taken to the examination centre. It will contain Applicant’s Name, Roll Number, Photograph, Signature, Test Center Address and Test Schedule.
HP TET 2020 Exam Pattern for Section – Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Shastri, Language, JBT, Punjabi, Urdu
- Question Paper Type: Objective type multiple choice questions
- HPTET 2020 Total Marks: 150
- HPTET Qualifying Marks: 90 (60% of total marks)
- Exam Duration: 150 Minutes
- Exam Language: English
Post
Subjects
Common subjects for TGT Arts, TGT Non-Medical, TGT Medical
Child psychology and development, pedagogy, teaching learning process
General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies
TGT Arts
English literature and grammar
Social studies
TGT Non-Medical
Mathematics
Physics and Chemistry
TGT Medical
Botany and Zoology
Chemistry
Shastri
Shastri degree course
General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies
Language Teacher
Hindi course of graduation level
General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies
JBT
Child development and pedagogy, teaching learning process
English literature and grammar
Hindi literature and grammar
Mathematics
Social Sciences, Environmental Studies and General Awareness and Current Affairs including Himachal Pradesh
Punjabi Language Teacher
Punjabi course of graduation level
General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies
Urdu Language Teacher
Urdu course of graduation level
General awareness including HP, current affairs, environmental studies
HP TET Marking Scheme: No Negative Marking
For every correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark. However, there will be no negative marking in the HP TET 2020 exam. Even for the un-attempted questions, no marks will be given or deducted.
HP TET Syllabus 2020
HP TET Arts Syllabus
HP TET Non Medical Syllabus
HP TET Medical Syllabus
Shastri TET
Language Teacher TET
JBT
Punjabi Language Teacher
Urdu Language Teacher
Important Questions on Child Development
Child development and pedagogy is an important and indispensable part of any Teacher Eligibility Test. To make you familiar with the type of questions asked on the Child development and pedagogy section, here is the set of CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Sample Practice Questions with Explanatory answers.
Child Development & Pedagogy Practice Questions with Explanation
HPTET 2020 Answer Keys
The HP TET 2020 Answer keys will be published on the official website - hpbose.org after few days of the HP TET 2020 exam. The HP TET answer key will help the candidates in assessing their performance in the test.
HP TET 2020 Result
The HPTET Result 2020 will also be announced on the official website within a month of the induction of exam. The HP TET results will be declared in the form of a scorecard. Candidates, who score the passing marks or above, will be awarded the HP TET 2020 Certificate.
HP TET 2020 Cut Off or Passing Marks
The HP TET 2020 Cut off or the Passing Marks are already decided by the HPBOSE. General Category Candidates who score 60% marks in the exam are declared as passed. On the other hand, SC/ST/OBC Category candidates need to obtain 55% marks to pass the exam.
HP TET Certificate Validity
Candidates who qualify the HP TET 2020 will be awarded with the HP TET Certificate which will be valid up to five years from the date of result announcement for all category candidates. In case candidate is not able to secure a teaching position during this timeframe, he or she will have to re-appear for the HP TET exam again. Even candidates who intend to improve their HP TET score can re-appear for the exam.