HP TET Syllabus 2020: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Paper 1 & 2, All Subjects - Download PDF

HP TET Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has successfully completed the online application process for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2020 Exam. HPBOSE is going to conduct the HP TET 2020 exam from 26th July for TGT (Medical/Non-Medical/Arts), JBT, Language Teacher, Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu teacher. In this article, we have shared the detailed syllabus and exam pattern for the HP TET June 2020 exam in PDF file format. Candidates who have applied for the HPTET exam can download the HP TET Syllabus for Child Development & Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning Process, Mathematics, English, General Awareness, Current Affairs, Environmental Studies and all other subjects.
In order to start the exam preparation for HP TET 2020 exam, it is essential to know the latest exam pattern and syllabus of all the papers. Once the candidates get familiar with these exam details, they can begin to prepare for the exam in order to gain the eligibility certificate to apply for Teacher posts in Himachal Pradesh Schools. To fetch the HP TET Certificate, candidate need to score the minimum qualifying marks in the exam. The HP TET passing marks are different for different categories. Have a look at the HP TET Qualifying Marks below along with the complete syllabus. First have a look at the HP TET Exam Schedule:
|
Exam name
|
Date
|
Time
|
JBT TET
|
26 July 2020
|
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Shastri TET
|
26 July 2020
|
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
|
TGT (Non Medical)
|
2 August 2020
|
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Language Teacher
|
2 August 2020
|
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
|
TGT (Arts)
|
8 August 2020
|
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|
TGT (Medical)
|
8 August 2020
|
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
|
Punjabi TET
|
9 August 2020
|
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Urdu TET
|
9 August 2020
|
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
HP TET Exam Pattern 2020
The exam pattern of HP TET exam is different for each paper. Here, we have shared the latest exam pattern of each HP TET paper below which makes you aware about the number of questions asked from each and total marks. The exam is conducted in written mode wherein multiple choice questions are asked from the candidates. Let's now have a look at the exam pattern of each paper below:
HP TET Exam Pattern for TGT (Arts)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Psychology & Development
Pedagogy
Teaching-Learning process
|
30
|
30
|
General Awareness
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
English Literature & Grammar
|
30
|
30
|
Social Studies
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HP TET Exam Pattern for TGT (Non-Medical)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Psychology and Development
Pedagogy
Teaching-Learning processes
|
30
|
30
|
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Physics and Chemistry
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HP TET Exam Pattern for TGT (Medical)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Psychology and Development
Pedagogy
Teaching-Learning processes
|
30
|
30
|
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Botany & Zoology
|
30
|
30
|
Chemistry
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HP TET Exam Pattern for Shastri Teacher
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Shastri Degree Course
|
120
|
120
|
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HP TET Exam Pattern for Language Teacher
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Hindi Course of Graduation Level
|
120
|
120
|
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HP TET Exam Pattern for JBT - Junior Basic Training
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Psychology and Development
Pedagogy
Teaching-Learning processes
|
30
|
30
|
English Literature & Grammar
|
30
|
30
|
Hind Literature & Grammar
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Social Science
Environmental Studies
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HPTET Exam Pattern for Punjabi
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Punjabi Course of Graduation Level
|
120
|
120
|
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HPTET Exam Pattern for Urdu
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Urdu Course of Graduation Level
|
120
|
120
|
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HP TET Syllabus 2020
Now that you are familiar with the exam pattern of each paper, have a look at the detailed HP TET Syllabus containing the important topics of each subject:
Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus
Child Development
- Concept of development and learning
- Concepts of child-centric progressive education
- Social World & Children
- Critical perspective of construct of Intelligence
- Multi-Dimensional Intelligence
- Language & Thought
- Assessment of readiness levels of learners
- Learning and critical thinking in classroom
- Gender as a social construct & gender roles
Concept of Inclusive education & understanding children with special needs
- Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including children with special needs
- Addressing needs of children with impairment and learning difficulties
- Addressing Specially abled Learners
Learning and Pedagogy
- Thinking & Learning in Children
- Basic processes of teaching and learning
- Child as a problem solver
- Child as a ‘scientific investigator’
- Cognition & Emotions
- Motivation and learning
- Personal & environmental factors contributing to learning
Mathematics Syllabus
- Numbers
- Shapes & Spatial Understanding
- Solids around Us
- Addition and Subtraction
- Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking
- children’s thinking and reasoning patterns
- Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
- Language of Mathematics
- Community Mathematics
- Problems of Maths Teaching
Environmental Studies Syllabus
- Family and Friends
- Work and Play
- Plants
- Food
- Shelter
- Water
- Travel
- Things We Make and Do
- Concept and scope of EVS
- Environmental Studies & Environmental Education
- Learning Principles
- Experimentation/Practical Work
- Discussion
- Activities
- Teaching material/Aids Problems
Social Studies Syllabus
- History
- Geography
- Social & Political Life
- Concept of Social Science/Social Studies
- Class Room Processes & Activities
- Critical thinking
- Problems of teaching Social Science
Syllabus of Language Paper
- Two unseen passages with questions
- Role of listening and speaking
- Function of language
- Role of grammar in learning a language
- Challenges of teaching language
- Evaluating language comprehension
- Teaching-learning materials such as Textbook & multimedia materials