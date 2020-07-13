HP TET Syllabus 2020: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Paper 1 & 2, All Subjects - Download PDF

HP TET Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has successfully completed the online application process for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2020 Exam. HPBOSE is going to conduct the HP TET 2020 exam from 26th July for TGT (Medical/Non-Medical/Arts), JBT, Language Teacher, Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu teacher. In this article, we have shared the detailed syllabus and exam pattern for the HP TET June 2020 exam in PDF file format. Candidates who have applied for the HPTET exam can download the HP TET Syllabus for Child Development & Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning Process, Mathematics, English, General Awareness, Current Affairs, Environmental Studies and all other subjects.

In order to start the exam preparation for HP TET 2020 exam, it is essential to know the latest exam pattern and syllabus of all the papers. Once the candidates get familiar with these exam details, they can begin to prepare for the exam in order to gain the eligibility certificate to apply for Teacher posts in Himachal Pradesh Schools. To fetch the HP TET Certificate, candidate need to score the minimum qualifying marks in the exam. The HP TET passing marks are different for different categories. Have a look at the HP TET Qualifying Marks below along with the complete syllabus. First have a look at the HP TET Exam Schedule:

Exam name Date Time JBT TET 26 July 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Shastri TET 26 July 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Non Medical) 2 August 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Language Teacher 2 August 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Arts) 8 August 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) 8 August 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM Punjabi TET 9 August 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Urdu TET 9 August 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

HP TET Exam Pattern 2020

The exam pattern of HP TET exam is different for each paper. Here, we have shared the latest exam pattern of each HP TET paper below which makes you aware about the number of questions asked from each and total marks. The exam is conducted in written mode wherein multiple choice questions are asked from the candidates. Let's now have a look at the exam pattern of each paper below:

HP TET Exam Pattern for TGT (Arts)

Subject Questions Marks Child Psychology & Development Pedagogy Teaching-Learning process 30 30 General Awareness Current Affairs Environment Studies 30 30 English Literature & Grammar 30 30 Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150

HP TET Exam Pattern for TGT (Non-Medical)

Subject Questions Marks Child Psychology and Development Pedagogy Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs Environment Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Physics and Chemistry 60 60 Total 150 150

HP TET Exam Pattern for TGT (Medical)

Subject Questions Marks Child Psychology and Development Pedagogy Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs Environment Studies 30 30 Botany & Zoology 30 30 Chemistry 60 60 Total 150 150

HP TET Exam Pattern for Shastri Teacher

Subject Questions Marks Shastri Degree Course 120 120 General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

HP TET Exam Pattern for Language Teacher

Subject Questions Marks Hindi Course of Graduation Level 120 120 General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

HP TET Exam Pattern for JBT - Junior Basic Training

Subject Questions Marks Child Psychology and Development Pedagogy Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 English Literature & Grammar 30 30 Hind Literature & Grammar 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Social Science Environmental Studies General Awareness & Current Affairs 30 30 Total 150 150

HPTET Exam Pattern for Punjabi

Subject Questions Marks Punjabi Course of Graduation Level 120 120 General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

HPTET Exam Pattern for Urdu

Subject Questions Marks Urdu Course of Graduation Level 120 120 General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

HP TET Syllabus 2020

Now that you are familiar with the exam pattern of each paper, have a look at the detailed HP TET Syllabus containing the important topics of each subject:

Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus

Child Development

Concept of development and learning

Concepts of child-centric progressive education

Social World & Children

Critical perspective of construct of Intelligence

Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

Language & Thought

Assessment of readiness levels of learners

Learning and critical thinking in classroom

Gender as a social construct & gender roles

Concept of Inclusive education & understanding children with special needs

Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including children with special needs

Addressing needs of children with impairment and learning difficulties

Addressing Specially abled Learners

Learning and Pedagogy

Thinking & Learning in Children

Basic processes of teaching and learning

Child as a problem solver

Child as a ‘scientific investigator’

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Personal & environmental factors contributing to learning

Mathematics Syllabus

Numbers

Shapes & Spatial Understanding

Solids around Us

Addition and Subtraction

Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking

children’s thinking and reasoning patterns

Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

Language of Mathematics

Community Mathematics

Problems of Maths Teaching

Environmental Studies Syllabus

Family and Friends

Work and Play

Plants

Food

Shelter

Water

Travel

Things We Make and Do

Concept and scope of EVS

Environmental Studies & Environmental Education

Learning Principles

Experimentation/Practical Work

Discussion

Activities

Teaching material/Aids Problems

Social Studies Syllabus

History

Geography

Social & Political Life

Concept of Social Science/Social Studies

Class Room Processes & Activities

Critical thinking

Problems of teaching Social Science

Syllabus of Language Paper