PSTET 2019: Exam Date (Extended), Admit Card, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Answer Key, Marks, Result

PSTET 2019 Exam will now be held on 5 January 2020. PSEB has extended the date of the Punjab Tet PSTET 2018 exam. Check here details of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET ) such as Admit Card date, Exam Schedule, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut off, Result and PSTET Certificate. 

Dec 18, 2019 11:11 IST
PSTET 2019 Exam will now be held on 5 January 2020. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) once again extended the exam date of the Punjab PSTET 2018 exam. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 15 December, then it was rescheduled to 22 December and finally now the PSEB will conduct the PSTET exam on 5th January. The PSTET exam will be held in two sessions for Paper-I and Paper-II. The PSTET Paper-I is for Class I-V teachers; while the PSTET Paper-II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Candidates who would qualify the PSTET Paper-I & Paper-II will become eligible for the recruitment process of Punjab Government Schools. 

The PSTET Admit Card is expected to be released on 30 December 2019 on the official website - pstet.net.  Candidates who have applied for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 examination will be able to download the Punjab TET admit card by visiting the official website. Check here complete details of PSTET Exam such as Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut off Marks and other details.  

PSTET Exam will be organised by the PSEB under the guidance of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab. The Punjab Board has termed the January 2020 exam as "PSTET 2018". Prior to this, the PSTET Exam was conducted in 2017 & 2015. 

Download PDF PSTET Mock Test with Answers - Child Development & Pedagogy

PSTET 2019: Important Dates & Exam Date

Event

Dates

Start of PSTET Online Registration

3 November 2019

Last Date of Online Application

25 November 2019

PSTET Application Form Correction

26 - 28 November 2019

Release of PSTET Admit Card 2019

30 December 2019

PSTET Exam

5 January 2020

PSTET Result

February 2020

PSTET Answer Key

February 2020

PSTET Exam Pattern 2019

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 exam will be conducted on two phases for Paper-I & Paper-II. The PSTET Paper-I is for the Class I-V Teachers and the Paper-II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern and structure of the PSTET 2018 Exam:

- 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in each paper

- Each question carries one mark

- There will be no negative marking.

- Candidates who wish to teach classes I to VIII will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II)

- Qualifying PSTET does not mean direct recruitment; it is one of the eligibility criteria for appointment as a teacher in Punjab schools.

PSTET Paper-I Exam Pattern 2019 (Classes I-V)

Subject

Number of MCQs

Marks

Duration

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

30

30

1.5 Hours

Language I (Compulsory)

30

30

Language II (Compulsory)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

PSTET Paper-II Exam Pattern 2019 (Classes VI-VIII)

Subject

Number of MCQs

Marks

Duration

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

30

30

1.5 Hours

Language I (Compulsory)

30

30

Language II (Compulsory)

30

30

Mathematics and Science

(for Mathematics and Science teacher)

60

60

Social Studies/Social Science

(for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: For any other teacher, it is compulsory to attempt either of the last two sections.

PSTET Syllabus 2019

PSTET Paper I Syllabus 2019

Section

Syllabus

Child Development and Pedagogy

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity & Environment

Socialization processes

Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky

Concepts of child-centered education

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

Language & Thought

Gender roles, gender-bias

Individual differences among learners

School-Based Assessment

Formulating questions for assessing levels of learners

Concept of Inclusive education

Learning and Pedagogy

Language I & Language – II

Reading unseen passages

Pedagogy of Language Development

Learning and acquisition

Principles of language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking

Role of grammar in learning a language

Challenges of teaching language

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency

Teaching- learning materials

Remedial Teaching

Mathematics

Geometry

Shapes

Solids

Numbers

Addition and Subtraction

Multiplication

Division

Measurement

Weight

Time

Volume

Data Handling

Patterns

Money

Pedagogical issues -Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking, Mathematics in Curriculum, Language of Mathematics, Community Mathematics, Evaluation, Problems of Teaching, Error analysis, Remedial Teaching

Environmental Studies

Family and Friends

Food

Shelter

Water

Travel

Pedagogical Issues - Concept and scope of EVS, Significance of EVS, Environmental Education, Learning Principles, Activities, Experimentation/Practical Work, Discussion, Teaching material/Aids, Problems

PSTET Paper II Syllabus 2019

Subject

Syllabus

Child Development and Pedagogy

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity & Environment

Socialization processes

Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky

Concepts of child-centered education

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

Language & Thought

Gender roles, gender-bias

Individual differences among learners

School-Based Assessment

Formulating questions for assessing levels of learners

Addressing the needs of children with impairment

Addressing Specially abled Learners

How children think and learn

how and why children ‘fail’

Basic processes of teaching and learning

Child as a problem solver

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Personal & environmental factors contributing to learning

Language I & II

Reading unseen passages

Pedagogy of Language Development

Learning and acquisition

Principles of language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking

Role of grammar in learning a language

Challenges of teaching language

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency

Teaching- learning materials

Remedial Teaching

Mathematics and Science

Number System

Fractions

Algebra

Ratio and Proportion

Geometry

Basic geometrical ideas

Understanding Elementary Shapes

Symmetry

Construction

Mensuration

Data handling

Pedagogical issues - Nature of Mathematics, Place of Mathematics, Language of Mathematics, Community Mathematics, Evaluation, Remedial Teaching, Problem of Teaching

Science – Food, Sources of food, Components of food, Cleaning food, Materials, Materials of daily use, World of Living, Moving Things, How things work, Electric current and circuits, Magnets, Natural Phenomena, Natural Resources

Social Studies

History

Geography

Social and Political Life

Pedagogical issues - Concept & Nature of Social Science, Class Room Processes, Developing Critical thinking, Enquiry/Empirical Evidence, Problems of teaching Social Science, Sources, Projects Work, Evaluation

PSTET Cut off Marks/Qualifying Marks 2019

General Category candidates who attain more than 60% marks in the PSTET Exam are declared as passed. On the other hand, there is relaxation for OBC/SC/ST/PwD candidates; they need to score 55% marks in the PSTET Exam 2018.

Category

Minimum Qualifying % 

Passing Marks

General 

60%

90 out of 150

OBC/SC/ST

55%

82 out of 150

PSTET Application Process 2019

The PSTET Application process involves payment of fees which is different for all categories. All these details are given below along with the direct application link. Have a look:

Step 1: Visit pstet.net

Step 2: Click on “New User”

Step 3: Mark on agree tab and click on Proceed button

Step 4: Register by entering your Name, Email Address, Mobile Number and Security Code

Step 5: After this start applying for the PSTET by clicking on the “Registered User” tab

Step 6: Enter all the credentials and details - Candidate Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s/Guardian’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Marital Status, Employment Status, Email ID, Mobile No, Language, Exam District, Question Paper Medium and Permanent Address

Step 7: Upload scanned images of photograph (maximum 50 kb) & signature (maximum 20 kb)

Step 8: Make fee payment through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking

Step 9: Save confirmation page of PSTET 2019

PSTET 2019: Application Fee

Category

Paper-I/Paper-II

Paper-I & Paper-II

GEN/OBC

Rs 600

Rs 1200

SC/ST/PH

Rs 300

Rs 600

PDF Download Guidelines for filling PSTET Application Form 2019

PSTET Eligibility Criteria 2019: GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PH

Candidates who fulfil the given eligibility criteria can apply for the PSTET 2019. Here are the eligibility criteria notified by the PSEB:

- Academic and professional qualifications as specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010.

- Candidate pursuing any teacher education courses recognized by the NCTE or RCI specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010.

- The eligibility is relaxed for the SC/ST/PH/OBC categories candidates

 

 

