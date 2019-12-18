PSTET 2019: Exam Date (Extended), Admit Card, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Answer Key, Marks, Result

PSTET 2019 Exam will now be held on 5 January 2020. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) once again extended the exam date of the Punjab PSTET 2018 exam. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 15 December, then it was rescheduled to 22 December and finally now the PSEB will conduct the PSTET exam on 5th January. The PSTET exam will be held in two sessions for Paper-I and Paper-II. The PSTET Paper-I is for Class I-V teachers; while the PSTET Paper-II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Candidates who would qualify the PSTET Paper-I & Paper-II will become eligible for the recruitment process of Punjab Government Schools.
The PSTET Admit Card is expected to be released on 30 December 2019 on the official website - pstet.net. Candidates who have applied for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 examination will be able to download the Punjab TET admit card by visiting the official website. Check here complete details of PSTET Exam such as Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut off Marks and other details.
PSTET Exam will be organised by the PSEB under the guidance of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab. The Punjab Board has termed the January 2020 exam as "PSTET 2018". Prior to this, the PSTET Exam was conducted in 2017 & 2015.
Download PDF PSTET Mock Test with Answers - Child Development & Pedagogy
PSTET 2019: Important Dates & Exam Date
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Start of PSTET Online Registration
|
3 November 2019
|
Last Date of Online Application
|
25 November 2019
|
PSTET Application Form Correction
|
26 - 28 November 2019
|
Release of PSTET Admit Card 2019
|
30 December 2019
|
PSTET Exam
|
5 January 2020
|
PSTET Result
|
February 2020
|
PSTET Answer Key
|
February 2020
PSTET Exam Pattern 2019
The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 exam will be conducted on two phases for Paper-I & Paper-II. The PSTET Paper-I is for the Class I-V Teachers and the Paper-II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern and structure of the PSTET 2018 Exam:
- 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in each paper
- Each question carries one mark
- There will be no negative marking.
- Candidates who wish to teach classes I to VIII will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II)
- Qualifying PSTET does not mean direct recruitment; it is one of the eligibility criteria for appointment as a teacher in Punjab schools.
PSTET Paper-I Exam Pattern 2019 (Classes I-V)
|
Subject
|
Number of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
1.5 Hours
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
PSTET Paper-II Exam Pattern 2019 (Classes VI-VIII)
|
Subject
|
Number of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
1.5 Hours
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science
(for Mathematics and Science teacher)
|
60
|
60
|
Social Studies/Social Science
(for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
Note: For any other teacher, it is compulsory to attempt either of the last two sections.
PSTET Syllabus 2019
PSTET Paper I Syllabus 2019
|
Section
|
Syllabus
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Principles of the development of children
Influence of Heredity & Environment
Socialization processes
Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky
Concepts of child-centered education
Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence
Language & Thought
Gender roles, gender-bias
Individual differences among learners
School-Based Assessment
Formulating questions for assessing levels of learners
Concept of Inclusive education
Learning and Pedagogy
|
Language I & Language – II
|
Reading unseen passages
Pedagogy of Language Development
Learning and acquisition
Principles of language Teaching
Role of listening and speaking
Role of grammar in learning a language
Challenges of teaching language
Language Skills
Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency
Teaching- learning materials
Remedial Teaching
|
Mathematics
|
Geometry
Shapes
Solids
Numbers
Addition and Subtraction
Multiplication
Division
Measurement
Weight
Time
Volume
Data Handling
Patterns
Money
Pedagogical issues -Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking, Mathematics in Curriculum, Language of Mathematics, Community Mathematics, Evaluation, Problems of Teaching, Error analysis, Remedial Teaching
|
Environmental Studies
|
Family and Friends
Food
Shelter
Water
Travel
Pedagogical Issues - Concept and scope of EVS, Significance of EVS, Environmental Education, Learning Principles, Activities, Experimentation/Practical Work, Discussion, Teaching material/Aids, Problems
PSTET Paper II Syllabus 2019
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Principles of the development of children
Influence of Heredity & Environment
Socialization processes
Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky
Concepts of child-centered education
Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence
Language & Thought
Gender roles, gender-bias
Individual differences among learners
School-Based Assessment
Formulating questions for assessing levels of learners
Addressing the needs of children with impairment
Addressing Specially abled Learners
How children think and learn
how and why children ‘fail’
Basic processes of teaching and learning
Child as a problem solver
Cognition & Emotions
Motivation and learning
Personal & environmental factors contributing to learning
|
Language I & II
|
Reading unseen passages
Pedagogy of Language Development
Learning and acquisition
Principles of language Teaching
Role of listening and speaking
Role of grammar in learning a language
Challenges of teaching language
Language Skills
Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency
Teaching- learning materials
Remedial Teaching
|
Mathematics and Science
|
Number System
Fractions
Algebra
Ratio and Proportion
Geometry
Basic geometrical ideas
Understanding Elementary Shapes
Symmetry
Construction
Mensuration
Data handling
Pedagogical issues - Nature of Mathematics, Place of Mathematics, Language of Mathematics, Community Mathematics, Evaluation, Remedial Teaching, Problem of Teaching
Science – Food, Sources of food, Components of food, Cleaning food, Materials, Materials of daily use, World of Living, Moving Things, How things work, Electric current and circuits, Magnets, Natural Phenomena, Natural Resources
|
Social Studies
|
History
Geography
Social and Political Life
Pedagogical issues - Concept & Nature of Social Science, Class Room Processes, Developing Critical thinking, Enquiry/Empirical Evidence, Problems of teaching Social Science, Sources, Projects Work, Evaluation
PSTET Cut off Marks/Qualifying Marks 2019
General Category candidates who attain more than 60% marks in the PSTET Exam are declared as passed. On the other hand, there is relaxation for OBC/SC/ST/PwD candidates; they need to score 55% marks in the PSTET Exam 2018.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying %
|
Passing Marks
|
General
|
60%
|
90 out of 150
|
OBC/SC/ST
|
55%
|
82 out of 150
PSTET Application Process 2019
The PSTET Application process involves payment of fees which is different for all categories. All these details are given below along with the direct application link. Have a look:
Step 1: Visit pstet.net
Step 2: Click on “New User”
Step 3: Mark on agree tab and click on Proceed button
Step 4: Register by entering your Name, Email Address, Mobile Number and Security Code
Step 5: After this start applying for the PSTET by clicking on the “Registered User” tab
Step 6: Enter all the credentials and details - Candidate Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s/Guardian’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Marital Status, Employment Status, Email ID, Mobile No, Language, Exam District, Question Paper Medium and Permanent Address
Step 7: Upload scanned images of photograph (maximum 50 kb) & signature (maximum 20 kb)
Step 8: Make fee payment through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking
Step 9: Save confirmation page of PSTET 2019
PSTET 2019: Application Fee
|
Category
|
Paper-I/Paper-II
|
Paper-I & Paper-II
|
GEN/OBC
|
Rs 600
|
Rs 1200
|
SC/ST/PH
|
Rs 300
|
Rs 600
PDF Download Guidelines for filling PSTET Application Form 2019
PSTET Eligibility Criteria 2019: GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PH
Candidates who fulfil the given eligibility criteria can apply for the PSTET 2019. Here are the eligibility criteria notified by the PSEB:
- Academic and professional qualifications as specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010.
- Candidate pursuing any teacher education courses recognized by the NCTE or RCI specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010.
- The eligibility is relaxed for the SC/ST/PH/OBC categories candidates