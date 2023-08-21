UUEMS Result 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Utkal University 1st Semester Result on uuems.in

UUEMS 1st Semester Result 2023 is released. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website at uuems.in. Get the direct link to download Utkal University Result 2023 for BA, B.Sc and B.Com program and the steps to access the same below.

UUEMS 1st Semester Result 2023: Utkal University has declared the results for +3 first semester results of BA, BSc and BCom regular exam 2022. Students can access their results by visiting the official website at uuems.in and entering their login credentials. Those candidates who have scored the minimum qualifying marks will be promoted to the next semester.

UUEMS Result 2023

UUEMS 1st Semester Result 2023 is declared in PDF format containing the marks scored by the candidates in each subject. Based on the aggregate performance in internals and externals examinations, candidates will be eligible to proceed to the next semester. If you are also pursuing BA, BSc and BCom from Utkal University and appeared for the first semester exam, can download their result by visiting the official website.

UUEMS 1st Semester Result 2023 Link

Utkal University has activated the link to download for +3 first semester results of BA, BSc and B.Com regular exam 2022. Students can check their marks by entering their login credentials or phone number. We have provided the direct link to check UUEMS result 2023 below for your convenience.

UUESMS 1st Semester Result Download Link

UUEMS 1st Semester Result - How to download?

Go to the official website of Utkal University - uuems.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Provisional Result of UG All Semester (BA, B.Com, B.Sc)'

You can either enter your mobile number or roll number and date of birth

Once entered, click on submit and your first-semester result for BA, B.Com or B.Sc program will be displayed on the screen. Check your marks and overall performance carefully

Download your mark sheet and save it for future reference

Details Mentioned on UUEMS Result 2023

Students are advised to check the following details after downloading the UUEMS 1st Semester Result 2023.

Student name

College Name

Photograph

Enrolment number

Contact number

Course Name

Date of examination

Signature of the candidate

Maximum Marks

Marks scored in each subject

UUEMS has successfully conducted the exam for the first semester students and results for the same are now available. The marksheet will consist of personal details of students including his/her name, roll number, marks, college name, parents name etc. Candidates are advised to download their marksheet and take its printout as they will need it later.