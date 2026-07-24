Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Round 1 & Round 2 Closing Ranks

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) cutoff for Round 1 and 2 has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. Candidates can now check their admission status on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Aspirants seeking admission to Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology can now check the branch-wise closing ranks for Round 1 and 2 and assess their selection chances for 2026.

Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks

This table shows the branch-wise Round 1 cutoff for VJCET under the State Merit (SM) category. The closing rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 24,835, while Computer Science & Design closed at 41,209.