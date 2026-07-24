Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Round 1 & Round 2 Closing Ranks
Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has announced the KEAM 2026 cutoff for Round 1 and 2. Candidates can now check the VJCET Ernakulam closing ranks and analyse their admission chances for 2026.
The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) cutoff for Round 1 and 2 has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. Candidates can now check their admission status on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
Aspirants seeking admission to Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology can now check the branch-wise closing ranks for Round 1 and 2 and assess their selection chances for 2026.
Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks
This table shows the branch-wise Round 1 cutoff for VJCET under the State Merit (SM) category. The closing rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 24,835, while Computer Science & Design closed at 41,209.
|
College Name
|
Course Name
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Civil Engineering
|
45367
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Computer Science & Design
|
41209
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
24835
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
21486
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
36564
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Information Technology
|
41138
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
37429
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
27428
Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the branch-wise Round 2 cutoff for VJCET under the State Merit (SM) category. Check the Closing Ranks:
- Civil Engineering: 54439
- Computer Science & Design: 45193
- Computer Science and Engineering: 26645
- Information Technology: 48553
- Mechanical Engineering: 40409
- Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: 29851
|
College Name
|
Course Name
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Civil Engineering
|
54439
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Computer Science & Design
|
45193
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
26645
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
27143
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
44373
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Information Technology
|
48553
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
40409
|
Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
29851
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.