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Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Round 1 & Round 2 Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 19:33 IST

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has announced the KEAM 2026 cutoff for Round 1 and 2. Candidates can now check the VJCET Ernakulam closing ranks and analyse their admission chances for 2026.

Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Round 1 & Round 2 Closing Ranks
Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Round 1 & Round 2 Closing Ranks

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) cutoff for Round 1 and 2 has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. Candidates can now check their admission status on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Aspirants seeking admission to Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology can now check the branch-wise closing ranks for Round 1 and 2 and assess their selection chances for 2026.

Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Closing Ranks

This table shows the branch-wise Round 1 cutoff for VJCET under the State Merit (SM) category. The closing rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 24,835, while Computer Science & Design closed at 41,209. 

College Name

Course Name

Cutoff Rank

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Civil Engineering

45367

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Computer Science & Design

41209

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Computer Science and Engineering

24835

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Electronics and Communication Engineering

21486

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

36564

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Information Technology

41138

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Mechanical Engineering

37429

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

27428

Viswajyothi College of Engineering KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the branch-wise Round 2 cutoff for VJCET under the State Merit (SM) category. Check the Closing Ranks:

  • Civil Engineering: 54439
  • Computer Science & Design: 45193
  • Computer Science and Engineering: 26645
  • Information Technology: 48553
  • Mechanical Engineering: 40409
  • Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: 29851

College Name

Course Name

Cutoff Rank

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Civil Engineering

54439

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Computer Science & Design

45193

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Computer Science and Engineering

26645

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Electronics and Communication Engineering

27143

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

44373

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Information Technology

48553

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Mechanical Engineering

40409

Viswajyothi College of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

29851

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 19:33 IST

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