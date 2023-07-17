WB ANM GNM Admit Card 2023 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in: Exam on 23 July

WB ANM GNM Admit Card 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has uploaded the admit card of the exam scheduled for West Bengal Joint Entrance exam for ANM(R) & GNM courses. Check Direct Link, Important Instructions, Exam Pattern and Other Details Below.

WB ANM GNM Admit Card has been released on the official website, on July 17, 2023, by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. The joint Entrance Test for ANM(R) & GNM Courses is scheduled to be held on July 23 from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. Students who have applied for West Bengal Joint Entrance exam for ANM(R) & GNM courses (WB ANM GNM) can log in to the official website and download WBJEE GNM ANM Admit Card. The official website for downloading the admit card is www.wbjeeb.nic.in.

wbjeeb.nic.in 2023 ANM & GNM Admit Card Download link

The admit card consists of all information related to the applicant and exam including the candidate’s name, photograph, examination date, venue, and exam instructions. The direct link to download WB ANM GNM Admit Card is provided below. Candidates can access this link to download the admit card using their login credentials and verify all the details available on the admit card before downloading.

WB GNM ANM Admit Card Download Here

West Bengal Nursing Entrance Exam Pattern 2023

The exam will be held in offline mode. There will be 100 to 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and General Knowledge. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be allotted.

WB ANM GNM Admit Card Overview

Admit Card Releasing Body West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Name of Exam WB ANM GNM 2023 Courses WB Test for ANM(R) & GNM Courses Admit Card Release Date 17 July 2023 Exam Date 23 July 2023 (12 Noon to 1:30 Pm) Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in/

How to Download WB ANM and GNM Hall Ticket 2023?

Go to the official website: Visit the West Bengal Health Department - www.wbjeeb.nic.in. Now, click ‘Admit Card for ANM(R) & GNM - 2023’ Provide login credentials including your registration number, date of birth etc. Now, click “Submit” or “Download” The admit card will appear on youir screen Check your name, image, roll number, exam date, and location on the admit card Download and print your admit card

Details mentioned on WB ANM & GNM Nursing Admit Card 2023

Name Photograph and Signature Roll Number Exam Date and Time Exam Center Reporting Time Instructions for the Exam Photo Contact Information

Documents to Carry for WB ANM & GNM Exam

Students must carry the following items at their exam centre: