WB ANM GNM Admit Card 2023 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in: Exam on 23 July

WB ANM GNM Admit Card has been released on the official website, on July 17, 2023, by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. The joint Entrance Test for ANM(R) & GNM Courses is scheduled to be held on July 23 from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. Students who have applied for West Bengal Joint Entrance exam for ANM(R) & GNM courses (WB ANM GNM) can log in to the official website and download WBJEE GNM ANM Admit Card. The official website for downloading the admit card is www.wbjeeb.nic.in.
wbjeeb.nic.in 2023 ANM & GNM Admit Card Download link
The admit card consists of all information related to the applicant and exam including the candidate’s name, photograph, examination date, venue, and exam instructions. The direct link to download WB ANM GNM Admit Card is provided below. Candidates can access this link to download the admit card using their login credentials and verify all the details available on the admit card before downloading.
|WB GNM ANM Admit Card
|Download Here
West Bengal Nursing Entrance Exam Pattern 2023
The exam will be held in offline mode. There will be 100 to 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and General Knowledge. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be allotted.
WB ANM GNM Admit Card Overview
|
Admit Card Releasing Body
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board
|
Name of Exam
|
WB ANM GNM 2023
|
Courses
|
WB Test for ANM(R) & GNM Courses
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
17 July 2023
|
Exam Date
|
23 July 2023 (12 Noon to 1:30 Pm)
|
Official Website
How to Download WB ANM and GNM Hall Ticket 2023?
- Go to the official website: Visit the West Bengal Health Department - www.wbjeeb.nic.in.
- Now, click ‘Admit Card for ANM(R) & GNM - 2023’
- Provide login credentials including your registration number, date of birth etc.
- Now, click “Submit” or “Download”
- The admit card will appear on youir screen
- Check your name, image, roll number, exam date, and location on the admit card
- Download and print your admit card
Details mentioned on WB ANM & GNM Nursing Admit Card 2023
|Name
|Photograph and Signature
|Roll Number
|Exam Date and Time
|Exam Center
|Reporting Time
|Instructions for the Exam
|Photo
|Contact Information
Documents to Carry for WB ANM & GNM Exam
Students must carry the following items at their exam centre:
- One ID Card such as Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, College ID/ Employee ID, , Passport, Voter ID, ID issued by any other Gazetted Officer
- Photograph
- Print out of the admit card