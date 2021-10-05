WB Police PET Admit Card 2021 to release on this date @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Exam Date & Details Here

WB Police PET Admit Card 2021 is likely to release the admit card on 8 October 2021. Check Admit Card Date, Exam Date, Exam Pattern and other details here.

WB Police PET Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the physical test dates for recruitment to the posts of Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. The candidates who applied for WB Police Agragami Recruitment 2021 can check the PET schedule through the official website of wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the notice, The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Agragami [West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF)] & [Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD)] in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal will commence under Barrackpore Special Range Recruitment Board on and from 26 October 2021 to 03 November 2021 (except 31 October 2021). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on 8 October 2021.

How to Download WB Police PET Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the Recruitment Section. Click on the notification that reads ‘Recruitment of Agragami in WBCEF and WWCD in Civil Defence Organisation, WB 2021’. Then, click on the admit card login. Enter your credentials and click on login. Then, WB Police PETAdmit Card will be displayed. Download WB Police PETAdmit Card and save it for future reference.

All candidates are requested to download admit of PMT/PET through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in ) or website of Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal (http://wbdmd.gov.in/Civil_Defence/CD_Default.aspx) on the keying of their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth in the appropriate fields. The candidates can download WB Police PET Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the Admit cards for PMT/PET. The candidate should note that no candidate shall be allowed to take part in the PMT/PET without wearing a fresh 3 ply mask and no further date of PMT/PET shall be fixed for such candidates. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit cards and visit the websites as mentioned above on a regular basis.