WB Police Admit Card 2020 (Out) for Wireless Supervisor Technical Post @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Download Link

The West Bengal Police has released the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Admit Card 2020 on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Check download link here.

WB Police Wireless Supervisor Admit Card 2020 Download: The WB Police Wireless Supervisor Admit Card 2020 has been released by West Bengal Police on its official website. The Final Competitive Examination for recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications – 2020 is scheduled on 08 June 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II can download the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Admit Card 2020 from the official website-wbpolice.gov.in.

In a bid to download the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Admit Card 2020, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

The e-Admit Cards is available on the website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) & West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in).

Candidates should note that they will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the

allotted venue for appearing in the said examination with a proper and original proof of identity.

You can download the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Admit Card 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Wireless Supervisor Admit Card 2020 Check Steps