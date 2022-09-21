WB Police Wireless Supervisor Interview Admit Card 2022 (Released), Check Download Link

The West Bengal Police has released the Admit Card for the Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II interview round on its official website- wbpolice.gov.in. Check download link here.

WB Police Wireless Supervisor Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: The West Bengal Police has released the Admit Card for the interview round for the Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020. The interview for the Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020 post is scheduled on 27 September 2022.

Those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II post can download the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website-wbpolice.gov.in.



Alternatively you can download the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Interview Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WB Police Wireless Supervisor Interview Admit Card 2022





The West Bengal Police will be conducting the Personality test for the candidates qualified for interview round on 27 September 2022. The result of Final Competitive Examination for recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications – 2020 has already been declared by West Bengal Police.

In a bid to download the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Interview Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application No/Date Of Birth to the link available on the official website.

You can download the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Interview Admit Card 2022 after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: WB Police Wireless Supervisor Interview Admit Card 2022