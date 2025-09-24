WBBPE TET Result 2025 Releasing Today? West Bengal TET Answer Key Released at wbbpe.wb.gov.in - Scorecard Soon

WBTET 2023 Final Answer Key Download: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is expected to release the WBBPE TET Result 2025 soon on its official website. WBBPE has released the final answer key for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2023) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on December 24, 2023 for the Teacher Eligibility Test
2023 (TET-2023) (for Classes I-V, Primary) can download the final answer key. The final answer key is available in the pdf format on the official website.
WBTET 2023 Final Answer Key Download
The direct link to download the WBTET 2023 Final Answer Key pdf is avaialble on the official website. Alternatively the WBTET 2023 Final Answer Key can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|WBTET 2023 Final Answer Key
|Download Link
WBTET Result 2023
Candidates should note that the result willThe Subject Expert Committee examined all disputes, pertaining to respective question, exhaustively, which were raised by the applicant/ participant.Now TET - 2023 results will be declared according to such final answer keys soon on the official website. No grievance pertaining to such final answer key(s) will be entertained henceforth.
Steps To Download WBTET 2023 Final Answer Key?
You can download the final answer key after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website www.wbbpe.org or http://wbbprimaryeducation.org
- Click on the Link: "Teacher Eligibility Test
- 2023 (TET-2023) (for Classes I-V, Primary) conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary
- Education (WBBPE) final answer key pdf on the home page.
- You will be redirected to your pdf preview screen and you will be able to print the same.
- Download the final answer key pdf and save the same for future reference.
