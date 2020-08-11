WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: 2794 Vacancies Announced for Anganwadi and Helper Posts in Various Districts of Gujarat, Opportunity for 7th & 10th Pass

WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Women & Child Development Department has invited for Anganwadi and Helper Posts in the districts of Gujarat.i.e. Tapi, Valsad, Kachch, Narmada, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Morbi, Amreli, Botad, Dang, Kheda, Mahisagar, Patan, Junagadh, Porbandar, Bharuch. Interested candidates holding the minimum qualification of 7th and Maximum 10th are eligible to apply to the posts.

A total of 2794 vacancies are announced for Anganwadi and Helper out of which 132 are for Tapi, 208 are for Valsad, 439 are for Kachchh, 67 are for Narmada, 189 are for Gandhinagar, 166 are for Aravalli, 219 are for Morbi, 203 Vacancies are Amreli, 73 are for Botad, 56 are for Dang, 140 are for Kheda, 121 Mahisagar, 189 are for Patan, 275 are for Junagadh, 80 are for Porbandar and 237 are Bharuch. The application process for Tapi, Valsad, Kachch, Narmada, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Morbi districts will end on 31 August 2020 while the application window for Morbi, Amreli, Botad, Dang, Kheda, Mahisagar, Patan, Junagadh, Porbandar, Bharuch Districts will be closed on 13 August 2020. All candidates are advised to apply to the posts before the closure of the application. Check eligibility, experience, selection criteria, pay scale and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 13 August 2020

WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Tapi - 132 Posts

Valsad - 208 Posts

Kachchh - 439 Posts

Narmada - 67 Posts

Gandhinagar - 189 Posts

Aravalli - 166 Posts

Morbi - 219

Amreli - 203 Posts

Botad - 73 Posts

Dang - 56 Posts

Kheda - 140 Posts

Mahisagar - 121 Posts

Patan - 189 Posts

Junagadh - 275 Posts

Porbandar - 80 Posts

Bharuch - 237 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Helper and Anganwadi & Helper Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding the qualification of 7th, and 10th are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Tapi

Valsad

Kachchh

Narmada

Gandhinagar

Aravalli

Morbi

Amreli

Botad

Dang

Kheda

Mahisagar

Patan

Junagadh

Porbandar

Bharuch

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at wcd.gujarat.gov.in on or before 13 August 2020. All candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF links for more details such as educational qualification, eligibility, selection criteria, application fee etc.

Latest Government Jobs:

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 16 Senior Administrative Officer & Store Officer Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 121 Assistant Professor, Assistant Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Online Application Started @csbc.bih.nic for 720 Forester and Forest Guard Posts, Check Complete Details Here