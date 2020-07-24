UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 121 Assistant Professor, Assistant Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts including Medical Officer/Research Officer, Assistant Engineer, Senior Scientific Officer and other posts. Interested Candidates are required to apply only online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before 13 August 2020.

Candidates can check essential details about UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification in this article including essential qualification, age limit, pay scale, application fee and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application submission: 13 August 2020

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 14 August 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 36 Posts

Assistant Engineer - 3 Posts

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor - 60 Posts

Senior Scientific Officer - 21 Posts

Architect (Group A) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for MO, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - Degree in Homoeopathy of a recognised University.

Assistant Engineer - Master’s Degree in Science in one of the subjects viz. Physics, Chemistry (Inorganic) from a recognized University OR Bachelor’s Degree in Metallurgy Engineering from a recognized University.

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor - Candidate should have a recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956; Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or Diplomate National Board (Neuro Surgery).

Senior Scientific Officer - Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent.

Senior Scientific Officer (Biology) - Master’s Degree in Zoology or Botany or Anthropology or Life Science or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science with Zoology or Botany or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B. Sc. Level from a recognized University.

Architect (Group A) - Degree in Architecture of a recognized University or equivalent.

Age Limit for MO, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor and Other Posts

Medical Officer - 35 years

Assistant Engineer - 30 years

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor -40 years

Senior Scientific Officer - 35 years

Architect (Group A) - 40 years

Salary for MO, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor and Other Posts

Medical Officer - Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial

Assistant Engineer - Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘B’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor -Level-11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Central Health Services Teaching Specialist Sub-cadre, Group ‘A’.

Senior Scientific Officer - Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7 th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. Architect (Group A) - Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay Rs.7600. (Pre-revised). General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, NonMinisterial.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 13 August 2020. Candidates are not required to submit to the Commission either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document. They will be required to bring along with them the printouts of their online applications and the documents mentioned in the advertisement if called for an interview. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF hyperlink for reference.

Application Fee for MO, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor and Other Posts