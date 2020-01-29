West Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 200 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @mponline.gov.in

West Central Railway Recruitment 2020: West Central Railway is looking to recruit candidates for Apprenticeship Training. Candidates can apply for online applications West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment through MP Online official website www.mponline.gov.in from 27 January to 26 February 2020. West Central Railway Apprentice will be invited Candidates seeking to apply for WCR Apprentice recruitment 2020, should be 10th class passed and possess ITI certificate in relevant trade.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 26 February 2020

West Central Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 160

Fitter - 50 (UR-22, SC-7, ST-3, OBC-13, EWS-5

Welder (GAS & Electric) - 20 (UR-10, SC-3, ST-1, OBC-5, EWS-1)

Electrician - 60

COPA - 10

Secretarial Assistant - 5

Painter – 30

Driver cum Mechanic – 5

Mechanic Repair and Maintenance of Vehicle - 6

CNC Programmer cum Operator - 10

Eligibility Criteria for West Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Fitter - 10th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in fitter trade.

Welder (GAS & Electric) - 10th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in Welder (G & E) trade.

Electrician -10th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in Electrician

COPA – 12th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in COPA trade.

Secretarial Assistant – 12 th passed and ITI in Secretarial Assistant

passed and ITI in Secretarial Assistant Painter - 10th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in Painter trade.

Driver cum Mechanic – 10th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in Driver cum Mechanic trade.

Mechanic Repair and Maintenance of Vehicle- 10th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in Mechanic Repair and Maintenance of Vehicle

Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years

Selection Procedure for West Central Railway Apprentice Posts

The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in 10th Class.

How to Apply for West Central Railway Apprentice Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can submit their application online on MP Online official website www.mponline.gov.in from 27 January to 26 February 2020.

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

West Central Railway Apprentice Online Application Link

