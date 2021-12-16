Yearender 2021: 1st Female 100 Percentiler in JEE to Math Lover who got cracked Global Test – Meet Brightest Students of the Year

Yearender 2021 – Students of the Year: As curtains draw on 2021, it’s time to meet the brightest students who despite the challenge of the pandemic fought all odds to emerge victorious and scripts inspirational stories of success this year. From students who set new records in toughest competitive entrance exams including NEET and IIT JEE Mains 2021 to Math lover who found global recognition; and two Female JEE Main Toppers who broke the glass ceiling to secure 100 percentile marks. Here are the success stories some young student achievers who inspired in 2021! Kavya Chopra – 1st Female to Top IIT JEE Main Exam JEE Main – the nationa-level engineering entrance exam, has been a test that is traditionally dominated by male aspirants. However, 2021 was the year which marked the end of male dominance as far as JEE Main Toppers are concerned. Kavya Chopra – a female engineering aspirant from Delhi, scripted history by scoring 300/300 marks in the March attempt. Being a perfectionist, Kavya choose to better her score of 99.97 precentile in February Attempt and securing 100 percentile score in the following March attempt. Following her success in JEE Main, she also attempted the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 exam scoring 286 out of 360 marks, with an overall rank of 98. She also holds the top rank among females. Kavya’s brilliance is not only limited to Math and Computer Engineering; she also has a vivid creative side where in she enjoys reading Mystry Novels, especially by Agatha Christie. Her favourite books include ‘The Murder of Roger Ackroyd’ and ‘And Then There was None’. Apart from reading, she also enjoys penning poems and notes for friends and family. NEET Topper Mrinal Kutteri – Breaking Sterotypes around NEET Preparation Mrinal Kutteri – a native of Hyderabad, emerged as the all-India rank 1 in the NEET-UG 2021 results announced by NTA this year. With several postponements and pandemic-related challenges, NEET 2021 was already a very stressful exam; but nothing could challenge Mrinal’s zen and despite all the distractions he remained focused on cracking the medical entrance exam. Mrinal Kutteri has scored a perfect 720 marks to bag the AIR 1 position in one of the toughest competitive entrance exams of the country. What makes Mrinal’s success even more special is the way he decided scale this mountain and emerge victorious. Breaking the traditional stereotypes of 18 hours of study routine to crack NEET, Mrinal decided to keep his story hours limited to 4 hours per day. Unlike other aspirants, he also didn’t give-up on any of his hobbies or activities for NEET; instead decided to maintain a fine balance between academics and extra-curricular activities to avoid a burn-out. Check out his complete success-story below: Meet Mrinal Kutteri – the boy-wonder who cracked NEET with only 4 Hours of Studies Ruparel Yuvraj – World’s Brightest Student 14 year-old Mumbai student - Ruparel Yuvraj has been honoured this year as one of the brightest students in the world by the John Hopkins Center for Youth (CTY). Ruparel achieved the feat of being honoured for his academic brilliance based on his outstanding performance in SAT, ACT, and other exams conducted as part of the CTY Talent Search. The journey to being acknowledged as the World’s Brightest Student was not an easy one for Ruparel; he competed against 18,000 other brilliant students from across the globe for the honour. Talking about his achievement, Ruparel says that it was his love for Maths that helped him qualify for the CTY High Honors Awards. He had appeared for several international competitive exams focused on Mathematics and that enabled him to develop problem solving capability to ace SAT, ACT, and other exams which were part of the CYT Talent Search. Pal Agarwal – JEE Main 100 Percentiler and UP State Girl Topper In another story of girls breaking the glass ceiling, Pal Agarwal – a student from Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, bagged the AIR 1 by scoring 100 percentile marks in JEE Main 2021. The aspiring astronaut decided not to be satisfied with 99.98 percentile that she secured in the March attempt of the engineering entrance exam and instead took-upon the challenge to improve on it in the May attempt, securing a perfect score. With this feat, Pal became the UP State JEE Main Topper among Girl students. Like all success stories, there is more to Pal than just her academic brilliance. She is a trained Classical Dancer who also loves the new-gen hip-hop music. When she is not completely focused on her studies, she spends time practicing her dance move as it helps her relieve her stress. A few years ago, she had also bagged top honours in a Delhi-based Dance Competition judged by Bollywood dance legend Saroj Khan. Mridul Agarwal - Record for Highest –Even Marks in JEE Advanced Mridul Agarwal, who hails from the Pink City – Jaipur, secured the AIR – all India Rank 1 with 348 marks in JEE Advanced 2021 Exam – the entrance test for admission to IITs and other premium tech schools of the country. Securing the top rank in JEE Advanced 2021 exam is no mean feat, but Mridul Agarwal – a student from Jaipur has gone even beyond this. Mridul has created history by scoring 348 marks out of total 360 marks, which amounts to 96.66% marks. This is the highest ever scored by a students in the JEE Advanced examination since 2011. Earlier, Mridul also scored 300 out of 300 marks and a 100 percentile in the March attempt and had also secured 100 percentile in February attempt as well. Like all brilliant students, Mridul is also humble about his achievement and attributes it to strategy, hardwork and guidance of his mentors. In terms of preparation strategy, Mridul decided to adopt short focus sessions in which he would a topic or two per day and dig deep into each of them. Before JEE Advanced and JEE Main 2021, Mridul has also been an NTSE scholar and has secured an All India Rank 1 in KVPY. Meet Mridul Agarwal, who scripted record for the Highest –Even Marks in JEE Advanced