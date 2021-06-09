31st edition of Indo-Thai Coordinated Patrol being conducted to ensure safe and secure Indian Ocean

The 31st edition of the India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol (Indo-Thai CORPAT) between the Royal Thai Navy and the Indian Navy started on June 9 and will continue till June 11, 2021.

As per the official statement, the Indian Naval Ship Saryu which is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, and His Majesty’s Thailand Ship Krabi which is an offshore patrol vessel, along with the Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both India and Thai Navy have been participating in the Indo-Thai CORPAT.

As part of the Indian Government’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has been engaging with other nations in the Indian Ocean Region for enhancing regional maritime security.

This has been done through multilateral and bilateral exercises, Joint EEZ surveillance, Coordinated Patrols, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations.

What is the objective of Indo-Thai CORPAT?

• The CORPAT exercise builds up the interoperability and understanding between the two navies.

• It facilitates the institution of measures to prevent and suppress unlawful activities such as drug trafficking, Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, armed robbery, maritime terrorism, and piracy.

• The activity helps in enhancing the operational synergy by the exchange of information for the prevention of illegal immigration, smuggling and for the conduct of the SAR operations at sea.

Indo-Thai CORPAT:

For enforcing the maritime links between India and Thailand and to keep this vital part of the Indian Ocean safe and secure for International Trade, the navies of both countries have been undertaking CORPAT bi-annually along with their International Maritime Boundary Line since 2005.

The 31st edition of Indo-Thai CORPAT will be contributing towards the Indian Navy’s efforts of consolidating the inter-operability and forging strong bonds of friendships with the Royal Thai Navy.

Indian-Thailand Navy: Background

The navies of India and Thailand have always enjoyed close and friendly relations by covering a wide spectrum of interactions and activities, which have successfully strengthened over the years.