Afghanistan occupied our attention: EAM Jaishankar during talks with Russian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 9, 2021, said that he had ‘productive’ talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a three-day visit to Russia that began on July 7, 2021.

Jaishankar discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov regarding the progress on space, nuclear, energy and defence sectors to step up bilateral cooperation between the two nations. Both leaders also discussed global and regional issues relating to Afghanistan, Iran, Libya and Syria.

Both ministers also deliberated on the Indo-Pacific region, connectivity regarding the North-South Corridor and the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor, cooperation in the RIC and BRICS, ASEAN, and reviewed the bilateral Annual Summit. Jaishankar expressed that India looks forward to hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Indo-Russian Bilateral Summit.

A warm and productive meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov. Reviewed preparations for our bilateral Annual Summit. Wide ranging discussion on regional issues - Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Libya & the Caucasus; ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/5HjSPTuXA3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 9, 2021

‘Time-tested and trust-based relationship’: EAM Jaishankar on India-Russia Ties

• Jaishankar during his speech on India-Russia’s ties in an ever-changing world at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow said India’s relationship with Russia has been the steadiest in the world since the Second World War and has contributed to global peace, stability and security.

• "Our time-tested and trust-based relationship is very much not just in place but remains very strong, continues to grow," Jaishankar said.

• Jaishankar further thanked his Russian counterpart Lavrov for Russia’s support to India during the deadly second wave of COVID-19. “Now India has become a partner of Russia in production of Sputnik V vaccine,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar discusses space, nuclear, defence cooperation with his Russian counterpart

• Jaishankar during his productive talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov said that a lot of their cooperation is focused on space, nuclear, energy and defence sectors.

• He noted that Russia has been India’s strongest and original partner in the space sector.

• Speaking of nuclear initiatives, he said the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant project is on track and Foreign Minister Lavrov further mentioned that the concrete first port for unit five has taken place.

• Further, Jaishankar said that energy cooperation has seen significant growth between the nations in the last few years. Both nations have agreed to new potential investments and long-term commitments in the field of oil and gas.

• Speaking of defence military-technical cooperation, he added that Russia’s interest in the Make in India programme has strengthened the industrial collaboration between the nations.

• Both ministers also expressed that the science and technology cooperation, and economic cooperation between the nations has also been very positive.

Afghanistan occupied our attention: EAM Jaishankar during talks with Russian counterpart

• EAM S Jaishankar further discussed Afghanistan and stated, “Afghanistan occupied a lot of attention because the country has a direct implication on regional security.”

• He further added that the immediate need for a reduction in violence and to ensure peace in and around Afghanistan, it is very important for India and Russia to work together to maintain the economic, democratic, and social progress in Afghanistan. We are committed to a democratic, united, sovereign, and independent Afghanistan.

• Both ministers also discussed the situation in Iran, Libya and Syria and expressed that maintaining stability and peace in such a sensitive region is crucial to global interest.