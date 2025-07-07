Another Top ICC Role for India: Sanjog Gupta Appointed ICC CEO

In one of the biggest leadership changes in cricket and sports media, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Sanjog Gupta, JioStar's CEO of sports and live experiences, as its next CEO on Monday. Gupta will take over as CEO immediately.

Ishan Chatterjee, chief business officer for sports revenue, SMB, and creative monetization, will oversee the combined company's extensive sports business across TV and digital after his departure, according to an internal announcement from JioStar.

ICC's New CEO Appointed

As cricket seeks to grow globally and secure its spot in the Olympics, Gupta's selection as ICC CEO represents a unique move for an Indian media executive to hold the top position at the world's governing organization. He will replace Geoff Allardice as the ICC's sixth CEO.

According to the ICC, Gupta was chosen after a worldwide search that drew over 2,500 applications from 25 nations. A nominations committee headed by ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja and others compiled and assessed a shortlist of twelve candidates, which was then unanimously suggested to and accepted by ICC chairman Jay Shah.