Another Top ICC Role for India: Sanjog Gupta Appointed ICC CEO

Sanjog Gupta becomes ICC CEO, marking a major leadership shift. His media background may reshape global cricket, Olympics push, and digital coverage.

Jul 7, 2025, 12:45 IST

In one of the biggest leadership changes in cricket and sports media, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Sanjog Gupta, JioStar's CEO of sports and live experiences, as its next CEO on Monday. Gupta will take over as CEO immediately. 

Ishan Chatterjee, chief business officer for sports revenue, SMB, and creative monetization, will oversee the combined company's extensive sports business across TV and digital after his departure, according to an internal announcement from JioStar.

ICC's New CEO Appointed

As cricket seeks to grow globally and secure its spot in the Olympics, Gupta's selection as ICC CEO represents a unique move for an Indian media executive to hold the top position at the world's governing organization. He will replace Geoff Allardice as the ICC's sixth CEO.

According to the ICC, Gupta was chosen after a worldwide search that drew over 2,500 applications from 25 nations. A nominations committee headed by ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja and others compiled and assessed a shortlist of twelve candidates, which was then unanimously suggested to and accepted by ICC chairman Jay Shah.

Sanjog Gupta Career

After joining Star India in 2010, Gupta advanced through the ranks in strategy and content until assuming leadership of the company's sports division in 2020. He was appointed CEO-sports at JioStar after the 2024 Viacom18-Disney merger, where he oversaw a portfolio that included the English Premier League, Wimbledon, ICC events, Pro Kabaddi, and the Indian Premier League.

In addition to increasing the commercial worth of franchises like the IPL and ISL, Gupta has been instrumental in changing the Indian sports viewing experience over the last ten years by introducing multilingual, digital-first, and women-focused content. He has frequently been used as a case study in sports broadcasting for his work developing narrative-led coverage and broadening regional reach.

Gupta's Role in ICC

Gupta's appointment to the ICC is interpreted as just another illustration of India's expanding power in cricket administration worldwide. Although the ICC's formal headquarters are in Dubai, its recent strategy has been influenced by India's commercial heft, particularly given that the country hosts major tournaments and advocates for cricket's inclusion in the Olympics and the US market.

It is anticipated that Gupta will give top priority to women's cricket, tech innovation, Olympic alignment, and the expansion of emerging markets. His experience in the media might indicate a change in the way ICC information is presented and disseminated around the world, especially in the age of streaming.

