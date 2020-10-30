Anti-Ship missile fired by INS Kora hits target with extreme accuracy in Bay of Bengal

An anti-Ship missile fired by Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora of Indian Navy hit its target at the maximum range with meticulous accuracy in the Bay of Bengal.

The spokesperson of the Indian Navy shared the news on Twitter and stated that Anti-Ship Missile (AShM) was fired by Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora of Indian Navy with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal. It was also added that the target ship was severely damaged and was in flames.

Launch of Anti-Ship Missile (AShM) by INS Prabal:

The Indian Navy, earlier on October 23, 2020, had shared a video of AShM being launched by its Missile Corvette INS Prabal with extreme accuracy at a maximum range and sinking the ship in the target.

The missile was launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea which was homed in on its target-an old ship- and had hit with accuracy at its maximum range.

The spokesperson of the Indian Navy had also tweeted about the launch of AShM by Missile Corvette INS Prabal and had highlighted that the target ship had sunk.