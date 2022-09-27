Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2020: Veteran Actress Asha Parekh to be bestowed with prestigious award

The legendary actress Asha Parekh will be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award will be presented at the National Film Award Ceremony in New Delhi on September 30, 2022.

The National Film Award will be presided over by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu. Asha Parekh has also been awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. Union Minister announced the decision and said “I am honored to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognize & award Ms. Asha Parekh Ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema”.

Asha Parekh: All you need to know

Asha Parekh is a renowned actress who started her career at the age of 10 in Maa. She made her debut as a lead heroine in the movie Dil Deke Dekho. She is an actress, producer, and director. Asha Parekh has appeared in over 95 movies. Some of her famous movies are Kati Patang, Love in Tokyo, Aan Milo Sajna, Teesri Manzil, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh. Asha Parekh has received the Padma Shri award in 1992. She also worked as the head of the Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001. The actress has also worked in Punjabi, Kannada, and Gujurati films. Asha Parekh also directed the Gujarati serial Jyoti (1990) and produced shows such as Palash Ke Phool, Baaje Payal, Kora Kagaz, and Dal Mein Kaala.

What is the significance of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award?

Dada Saheb Phalke award was introduced by the Government of India to celebrate Dada Saheb’s contribution to Indian cinema. He directed the first full-length feature movie of India, Raja Harischandra in 1913. Dada Saheb Phalke award is given to the recipients who are recognized for their excellent and outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Indian Cinema. The award consists of a Swarna Kamal medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of 10 lakhs. Devika Rani was the first winner of this award. Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikant, and some more are recipients of the Dada Saheb Phalke award.

Background

The best actor award for 2020 is shared between Ajay Devgan and Suriya for the movies Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively. Manoj Muntashir got the award for Best Lyrics in the Hindi movie “Saina”.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission completes its one-year launch