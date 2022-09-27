Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission completes its one-year launch

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission completed one year of its launch on September 27, 2022. The motto of the scheme is to transform India’s Digital Healthcare landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mission on September 27, 2021, to provide the benefits of digital health services to the citizens of the country.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that in the phase of technology, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission today is emerging as a revolutionary step in the health department. He also called upon everyone to be a part of the digital health ecosystem.

#AyushmanBharat Digital Mission is building a health model that is holistic, easily accessible & time-saving.



ABDM is enhancing ease of living for patients & healthcare service providers.



Become a part of the digital health ecosystem!#1YearofABDM pic.twitter.com/7K9oUjCjpI — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 27, 2022

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Significance

The scheme is transforming India’s Digital Healthcare landscape. As of now, over 24.38 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account ABHA IDs have been generated. Over one lakh 59 thousand health facilities have been registered. Also, over 90 thousand healthcare professionals have been registered and over 1.36 crore health records have been linked. The mission is constructing a health model that is holistic, accessible, and time-saving. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is also enhancing the ease of living for patients and healthcare service providers.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Importance

The mission helps to transfer medical data efficiently in digital form. Patients can have their medical records in digital forms including medicine diagnose, tests, prescriptions, etc. These records can help patients to keep their data secured and handy. The scheme helps medical professionals of various disciplines to access the patient’s medical records. This also enables doctors to examine and treat patients more effectively and efficiently. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Scheme is also necessary to make policymakers and the government aware of people’s overall health and make appropriate decisions.

What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission?

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, generally known as ABDM, is a government-backed plan that enables all Indian citizens to keep their health records using Ayushman Bharat Digital Health ID Card. While all Indian citizens are eligible for the scheme, participation is entirely voluntary. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Health ID Card linked to your account contains all your digital health-related data such as diseases, tests, medicines are taken, diagnosis of the conditions, etc.

