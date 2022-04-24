Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Ravi Dahiya clinches gold; Bajrang Punia, Gourav Baliyan settle for silver in freestyle wrestling

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022:  Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and top-seeded Bajrang Punia lost 1-3 to junior world champion Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili in the men's 65kg freestyle final. Check Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 medal table and India's full medal tally here.

Created On: Apr 24, 2022 13:54 IST
Ravi Dahiya clinches gold at Asian Wrestling Championships 2022
Ravi Dahiya clinches gold at Asian Wrestling Championships 2022

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched the gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 in Ulaanbaatar on April 23, 2022. This is Ravi Kumar Dahiya's third straight Asian Championships title. He registered a comprehensive 12-2 win by technical superiority over Kazakhstan's Rakhat Kalzhan in the 57kg men's freestyle final. Dahiya had reached the final after beating Mongolia's Zanabazar Zanadanbud in the semifinals.

Ravi Dahiya is the only Indian gold medallist in the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships. Other Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Gourav Baliyan settled for silver after losing their respective finals at the championship. Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and top-seeded Bajrang Punia lost 1-3 to junior world champion Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili in the men's 65kg freestyle final. Punia was in scintillating form had swept through his previous bouts with great ease. He ousted Uzbekistan’s Abbos Rakhmonov and Haji Mohamad Ali of Bahrain to book his place in the final but went down against the junior world champion.

Gourav Baliyan lost to Ali Bhaktiar Savadkouhi of Iran in the men's 79kg final despite a terrific comeback to make it 9-9 right at the end of the bout. This is Gourav Baliyan's second silver medal at the Asian Championships, as he was the runner-up in the 2020 championship as well.

Two other Indian wrestlers Naveen and Satywart Kadian clinched a bronze each at the continental championship. Overall, all five Indian freestyle wrestlers in action on the fifth day of the championship returned with medals, taking India's medal tally to 15. Naveen won bronze after defeating Mongolia's Temuulen Enkhtuya in the men's 70 kg freestyle wrestling event. He had lost in the quarter-finals but fought for third place. Satywart Kadian defeated Turkmenistan's Zyyamuhammet Saparov in the men's 97 kg freestyle event by technical superiority. 

World silver medallist Deepak Punia will be in action today,  which is the last day of the championship.

Greco-Roman Event

Overall, 10  Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers participated in the Greco-Roman events at the championship in Ulaanbaatar. They concluded their campaign with 5 bronze medals. Five Greco-Roman wrestlers – Sunil Kumar (87kg), Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Neeraj (63kg), Sachin (67kg) and Harpreet (60kg) won bronze in their respective weight divisions. 

Women's Wrestling

In the women's wrestling event, India won five medals including two silver and three bronze. Anshu Malik settled for silver after losing the women's 57kg finals against Japan's Tsugumi Sakurai and Radhika Jaglan also won silver after losing against Japan's Miwa Morikawa in the 65kg finals. The three women wrestlers who won bronze include Sarita Mor in the 59kg event, Manisha Bhanwala in 62 kg and Sushma Shokeen in the 55kg event. 

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 Medal Table: Check Ranking of Top 8 Nations

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 Medal Table
Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  Japan 9 2 8 19
2  Iran 7 1 2 10
3  Kazakhstan 4 6 6 16
4  Kyrgyzstan 4 3 5 12
5  India 1 4 10 15
6  Mongolia 0 5 5 10
7  Uzbekistan 0 2 5 7
8  South Korea 0 2 0 2

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Event-wise Team Ranking

 

Men's freestyle
Rank Team Points
1  India 95
2  Iran 91
3  Japan 76
4 Mongolia 60
5  Kyrgyzstan 56
6  Kazakhstan 56
7  Uzbekistan 47
8  South Korea 36
9  Turkmenistan 30
10  Bahrain 10

 

Men's Greco-Roman
Rank Team Points
1 Kazakhstan 190
2 Iran 176
3  Kyrgyzstan 148
4  Japan 134
5  Uzbekistan 131
6  India 113
7  South Korea 108
8  Mongolia 77
9  Qatar
 Singapore		 10

 

Women's freestyle
Rank Team Points
1  Japan 227
2  Mongolia 167
3  Kazakhstan 142
4  India 137
5  Uzbekistan 107
6  Kyrgyzstan 65
7  South Korea 47
8  Singapore
 Sri Lanka		 8

 

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Indian Medalists

 

Event

Wrestler

Medal
Freestyle 57 kg

 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Gold
Freestyle 65 kg Bajrang Punia Silver
Freestyle 79 kg  Gourav Baliyan  Silver
Freestyle 70 kg Naveen  Bronze
Freestyle 97kg Satyawart Kadian Bronze
Greco-Roman 55 kg  Arjun Halakurki Bronze
Greco-Roman 63 kg  Neeraj Bronze
Greco-Roman 67 kg  Sachin Sahrawat Bronze
Greco-Roman 82 kg  Harpreet Singh Sandhu Bronze
Greco-Roman 87 kg  Sunil Kumar Bronze
Women's Freestyle 57 kg Anshu Malik Silver
Women's Freestyle 65 kg Radhika Jaglan Silver
Women's Freestyle 55 kg Sushma Shokeen Bronze
Women's Freestyle 59 kg Sarita Mor Bronze
Women's Freestyle 62 kg Manisha Bhanwala Bronze

Asian Wrestling Championships 2022

The Asian Wrestling Championships 2022  is the 35th edition of the tournament and it began on April 19 and will conclude on April 24 at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Around 250 wrestlers are participating in the tournament from 19 nations. 

