Asia’s longest high-speed track for automobiles inaugurated in India 

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar on June 29, 2021 inaugurated NATRAX- the High-Speed Track(HST) for automobiles in Indore. The track is the longest such track in Asia and world's fifth-longest.

The high-speed track has been developed in an area of 1000 acres of land. It is a one-stop solution for all sorts of high-speed performance tests for the widest categories of vehicles ranging from 2 wheelers to heavy tractor-trailers.

While speaking at the virtual inauguration of the world-class High-Speed Track, Javadekar said that India is destined to become a hub of automobiles, manufacturing and spare parts. He said that we are moving fast towards an ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ and all-round efforts are being made in this direction.

High-Speed Track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore.



A proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising PM Shri @narendramodi 's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat

Significance

The Union Ministery of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises is committed to fulfilling Prime Minister’s dream of ensuring that India becomes a hub of auto manufacturing. Expanding the automobiles and manufacturing industries will help generate employment.

Many projects in the railways, highways etc. which were languishing for years are today getting completed because of the strong political will. NATRAX- the high speed track completed and inaugurated today is another example that shows how Modi govt. works.

High-Speed Track for automobiles: Key Highlights

• The high-speed track for automobiles will be used for measuring the maximum speed capability of high-end cars like BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Tesla, which cannot be measured on any of the Indian test tracks.

• It is located centrally in Madhya Pradesh, which makes it accessible for most of the major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

• The foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will be looking at NATRAX high-speed track for the development of prototype cars for Indian conditions.

• These manufacturers at present go to their respective high-speed track abroad for high-speed test requirements.

• The high-speed track will be one-stop solution for all sorts of high-speed performance tests, being one of the largest in the world.

• It will cater to the widest category of vehicles, ranging from two-wheelers to the heaviest tractor-trailers.

• The vehicles can achieve a max speed of 375 Kmph on curves with steering control and it has less banking on ovals, making it also one of the safest test tracks globally.

NATRAX centre

The NATRAX centre has multiple test capabilities such as measurements of maximum speed, acceleration, emission tests through real road driving simulation, constant speed fuel consumption, high-speed handling and stability evaluation during maneuvered such as lane change and high-speed durability testing.