Assam gov’t to launches longest river ropeway over Brahmaputra on August 24

Assam government has launched India’s longest ropeway over Brahmaputra river on August 24, 2020. The ropeway will connect Guwahati to North Guwahati.

While making the announcement regarding the launch of the longest ropeway, the Assam government also informed that the service of ropeway will become operational from August 24, 2021.

The longest ropeway service in Assam was inaugurated by the state’s Senior Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who termed it as one of the advanced and longest river crossing aerial systems in India.

With the blessings of Umananda, we dedicate the ropeway between Guwahati and North Guwahati to the people of Assam.



Apart from substantially reducing travel time, the ropeway will provide a breathtaking view of the mighty Brahmaputra and promote tourism in the State.

Key Highlights:

• The ropeway which will connect Guwahati to North Guwahati will be the longest one over a river in India.

• The total length of the ropeway will be 2 km within approximately 8-9 minutes.

• A total of Rs. 56 crores have been invested in the projected by the Assam government.

• At one time around 32 passengers can get on board. The ticket fare for one way will be Rs. 60 while Rs. 100 will be charged for the to and fro commute.

• The government has also installed CCTV cameras for monitoring the ropeway service and ensuring safety.

Construction of the longest ropeway in Assam:

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Assam Minister had earlier informed that the construction of India’s longest ropeway on Assam was nearing completion. Through a tweet, he had mentioned that the work of the ropeway between Kachari in Guwahati and North Guwahati has almost been completed and he himself had inspected the system by traveling through the newly built ropeway during the trial run.

The construction of the ropeway which reportedly began in 2019 was expected to be launched for the public in April 2020 but the launch was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The longest ropeway over Brahmaputra river will provide the users with the beautiful landscapes of river Brahmaputra, Guwahati city and the Umananda temple.