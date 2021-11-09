Astronaut Wang Yaping becomes first Chinese woman to walk in space

Who is Wang Yaping? Wang Yaping is a Chinese military pilot and astronaut. On November 7, 2021, Wang became the first Chinese woman to walk into space. She is the second female astronaut who entered space and the second female astronaut who got selected to the People’s Liberation Army Astronaut Corps. Wang belongs to Shandong province and is a mother of a 5-years-old girl. Wang had joined the People’s Liberation Army Force in August 1997 where she served as a Deputy Squadron Commander. As a pilot of the Wuhan Air Force crew, Wang undertook tasks such as combat readiness, the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, the Wenchuan Earthquake Relief. Wang has accumulated 1600 hours of safe flights and got named Air Force Class II pilot. In 2010, Wang joined the second group of astronauts at the PLA Astronaut Division. In 2012, Wang has entered space as the second Chinese female astronaut as a part of the backup crew of Shenzhou-9 as Liu Yang was selected as the astronaut member of the core team. In 2013, Wang became the second Chinese female astronaut member of the Shenzhou-10 core team. In 2019, Wang was selected as one of the three crew members for the Shenzhou-13 mission that was launched in October 2021 to the Tiangong space station.