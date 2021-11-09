Astronaut Wang Yaping becomes first Chinese woman to walk in space
Astronaut Wang Yaping became the first Chinese woman to walk in space during her first extravehicular operation on the Shenzhou-13 mission. Know who is Wang Yaping aboard China’s Shenzhou-13 mission.
Astronaut Wang Yaping became the first Chinese woman to walk in space on November 7, 2021, during her first extravehicular operation on the Shenzhou-13 mission. 41-years-old Wang as a crewmember of China’s Shenzhou-13 mission moved out of the space station core module called Tianhe and carried out extravehicular activities for over 6.5 hours along with her colleague Zhai Zhigang. Wang marked the first spacewalk of a woman astronaut in China’s space history.
Astronaut Wang along with her colleague astronaut Zhai Zhigang went out of China’s Shenzhou-13 space station module Tianhe to install equipment and conduct tests. They successfully transferred connectors, installed a suspension device, and returned to the module.
Who is Wang Yaping?
Wang Yaping is a Chinese military pilot and astronaut. On November 7, 2021, Wang became the first Chinese woman to walk into space. She is the second female astronaut who entered space and the second female astronaut who got selected to the People’s Liberation Army Astronaut Corps. Wang belongs to Shandong province and is a mother of a 5-years-old girl.
Wang had joined the People’s Liberation Army Force in August 1997 where she served as a Deputy Squadron Commander. As a pilot of the Wuhan Air Force crew, Wang undertook tasks such as combat readiness, the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, the Wenchuan Earthquake Relief. Wang has accumulated 1600 hours of safe flights and got named Air Force Class II pilot.
In 2010, Wang joined the second group of astronauts at the PLA Astronaut Division. In 2012, Wang has entered space as the second Chinese female astronaut as a part of the backup crew of Shenzhou-9 as Liu Yang was selected as the astronaut member of the core team. In 2013, Wang became the second Chinese female astronaut member of the Shenzhou-10 core team.
In 2019, Wang was selected as one of the three crew members for the Shenzhou-13 mission that was launched in October 2021 to the Tiangong space station.
About Shenzhou-13 Mission
The Shenzhou-13 mission was launched on a Long March 2F launch vehicle from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on October 16, 2021, for a six-month duration to the Tiangong Space Station core module called Tianhe. The Shenzhou-13 crew includes three crew members namely Zhai Zhigang, commander of Shenzhou-13 mission and China’s first spacewalker (2008); Wang Yaping, the first Chinese female astronaut to walk in space; and Ye Guangfu, a first-time space flyer.
Significance
The Shenzhou-13 mission in the China space industry is a step towards building space infrastructure and capacities for larger space stations. China aims to develop space logistics and become a leader in the space industry, space technology demonstration, and deep space exploration.
The mission aims to accomplish the longest human space mission in China’s space history. China’s civil-military fusion space program is also a key aspect of the mission involving three astronauts from the PLA Army.
