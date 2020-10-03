Atal Tunnel: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates world’s longest highway tunnel at Rohtang

Atal Tunnel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Tunnel, the world's longest highway tunnel at Rohtang on October 3, 2020. The 9.02 kilometres long tunnel, built at an altitude of 3000 meters, will connect Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

Previously, Lahaul-Spiti valley was cut off from other parts of the country for almost six months every year due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather. The Atal tunnel has huge strategic significance as it will greatly assist in the movement of armed forces.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel that connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/zAjGQj1sHH — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

While speaking at the inauguration of the tunnel, PM Narendra Modi said that the Atal tunnel will give new strength to India's border infrastructure. He stated that it is an example of world-class border connectivity and continued saying that there have been demands to improve border infrastructure but for a long time, such projects either couldn't get out of planning stage or got stuck midway.

Connectivity in border areas directly related to security issues: PM

The Prime Minister further continued by saying that connectivity has a direct connection with development and connectivity in border areas is directly related to security issues. He highlighted that many other important projects were treated in the same way as Atal tunnel.

Connectivity has a direct connection with development. Connectivity in border areas is directly related to security issues: PM Modi at the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/OX7xdnFE3P — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

He added saying that lately emphasis has been put on the development of border infrastructure and its benefits are being extended to the common people as well as our armed forces personnel. The Prime Minister reiterated that there is nothing more important for us than protecting the country.

There is nothing more important for us than protecting the country. But the country has also seen that a period when the defense interests of the country were compromised: PM Modi at Rohtang https://t.co/cHtMC0pNGp — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Case study of Atal Tunnel

The Prime Minister further requested the Ministry of Education that the students of engineering & technical studies related universities should be given a chance to do a case study of Atal Tunnel. He stated that the students must learn how this tunnel was built. He added saying that the world should know how our jawans can do such a wonderful job in limited resources.

I want the Ministry of External Affairs to invite some universities for case studies on this tunnel. The world should know how our jawans can do such a wonderful job in limited resources: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/SaK0EdkArw — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

PM Modi further stated that the Atal Tunnel will also become a lifeline for the new union territory Ladakh. He stated that with this tunnel, Leh-Ladakh, and this big region of Himachal Pradesh will always stay connected with the other parts of the country, and will quickly move forward on the path to progress.

We completed 26 years work in just six years: PM Modi

He continued by saying that the construction of the tunnel, whose foundation was laid by PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, was delayed under the previous UPA government. He stated that Atal Ji laid the foundation stone of approach road of this tunnel in 2002. However, the construction got delayed once his government went out of power.

PM Modi highlighted that till 2013-2014, progress was made only on 1,300 meters of this tunnel and as per experts. if the pace of progress had continued at the same rate then the tunnel would have likely been completed by 2040. However, after 2014, the project progressed with unprecedented pace and the work on the tunnel was completed in just six years, which otherwise would have taken 26 years.

Atal Ji laid the foundation stone of approach road of this tunnel in 2002. Till 2013-2014, progress was made only on 1,300 meters of this tunnel. After 2014, the project progressed with unprecedented pace: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/B56Q9F2AgC — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Key Highlights

• The Atal tunnel has been built in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas. It is located at an altitude of 10,000 Feet from the Mean Sea Level (MSL).

• The construction of the Atal tunnel was undertaken at unprecedented pace by the Border Roads Organisation within its estimated cost of construction. The Defence Minister dedicated the tunnel to the soldiers guarding our borders and those living near border areas.

Border Roads Organisation completed construction of Atal Tunnel within its estimated cost of construction. This tunnel is dedicated to the soldiers guarding our borders & those living near border areas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Rohtang pic.twitter.com/OEExfnoLNI — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

• Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State (MoS) Anurag Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane were present at the Atal tunnel inauguration ceremony.

• The Prime Minister traveled from the Atal Tunnel's South Portal at Rohtang to its North Portal located in Sissu, in Lahaul-Spiti Valley.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi travels from South Portal of Atal Tunnel at Rohtang to North Portal of the tunnel located in Sissu, Lahaul Valley. (Source - DD) pic.twitter.com/JDbKdDk4iJ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

• PM Narendra Modi also flagged off a bus carrying 15 passengers from the north portal of Atal tunnel in Sissu, Lahaul Valley to the south portal of the tunnel in Rohtang.

Himachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi flags off a bus carrying 15 passengers from the north portal of Atal tunnel in Sissu, Lahaul Valley for south portal for the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/4lOmB9ywKe — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

• The decision to construct the strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 03, 2000 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

Significance

The Atal tunnel will ensure movement in the area throughout the year. Earlier, the Lahaul-Spiti valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall. Besides proving year-round connectivity, the tunnel will also reduce the road distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres and the time by about four to five hours.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister CM Jai Ram Thakur stated after the inauguration of the tunnel that after its construction at the height of 10,040 feet, Himachal Pradesh, a small state, has got recognition not only in the nation but in the whole world. He highlighted that there is no other tunnel of this length at this height.