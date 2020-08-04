Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Telecast Streaming: When & Where to Watch; Date & Time of Ram Janmabhoomi Puja

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Streaming: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya tomorrow on August 5, 2020. The Ram Mandir groundbreaking ceremony will witness the presence of PM Modi and four others on the stage including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas. Only 175 people have been invited to witness the ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi will place the a silver brick at the Ram Janmabhoomi between 8 am and 12 noon on August 5 to mark the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple construction. Have a look below at the details of When, Where and How to Watch Ram Mandir groundbreaking ceremony online or on television.

Post the successful completion of Bhumi Pujan, the construction of Ram Mandir will begin at 2.77 acre site after years of dispute over the demolition of 16th century Babri mosque in 1992.

PM Modi's Itenary for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

Prime Minister Modi will leave for Lucknow by a special flight on August 5 morning. After landing, the Prime Minister will fly by chopper to Ayodhya, which will land at a helipad in a college of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will first visit Hanumangarhi temple.

Post this, he will proceed to Ram Janmabhoomi and will offer prayers to "Ram Lalla" or infant Ram idol before laying 40 kg silver brick for Bhumi Pujan.

Who all will attend Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya?

At the stage, PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel will be addressing the public during the ceremony. Senior leaders including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will attend the event through videoconferencing.

A total of 175 people have been sent invites to attend the ceremony including the Iqbal Ansari, a Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi case.

The invitation has a security code that will work only once, which implies, that the invitation cannot be used twice even when the guests exit and seek re-entry.

When will PM Modi lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir?

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Mandir on 'Abhijit Muhurta' at 12.15 pm on August 5, 2020. Abhijit Muhurta is considered as the most auspicious time for the Bhumi Pujan and is capable of removing all obstacles.

The date has been fixed set by NR Vijayendra Sharma of Karnataka and considered ideal for Bhumi Pujan and also suitable for Vaastu Muhurta.

When & Where to watch Live Streaming of Ram Temple bhumi pujan?

The Ram Mandir groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live by Doordarshan. People can watch the live streaming of complete ceremony from 6:00 am on August 5 at DD News Live, DD India Live and DD National.

DD Channels will telecast live main events of the Bhumi Pujan covering various locations - Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir.

People can watch the live streaming of events online on the Twitter handles of DD News Line, DD National and other DD Channels.