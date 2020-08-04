Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: PM Modi and 4 others to share stage, 175 invitees- All you need to know

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will take place on August 5, 2020. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and before the grand ceremony, details of the guest list and invitation card have been unveiled.

The invite list of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan mentions PM Modi and three more names. In the light of widespread pandemic, the list has been vastly trimmed by the trust. The invitation card with a saffron theme also has an image of the idol of Ram Lalla or infant Lord Ram.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will be joined on stage by Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

Invitation for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Key Highlights

• As per Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust, invites have been sent to around 175 people for the elaborate Bhumi Pujan ceremony amid the nation’s COVID-19 fight.

• Each invitation of the ceremony has a security code that will work only once and if the guest exists the venue, they will not be allowed to come back.

• Invitations are only for the residents of Ayodhya and the first invite has been sent to Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim litigants of Ayodhya Ram Mandir case.

• Mohammad Sharif, Padma Shri recipient, who was honoured for cremating over 10,000 unclaimed bodies has also been invited.

• The invitees have been finalised only after they RSVP-ed on phone calls. As per the organisers, due to the COVID-19 situation and keeping up the norm of social distancing, we have also made personal calls and have apologized to many people.

Ram Mandir Guest List: Which prominent names are on the list? • Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Former BJP President LK Advani, key BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. • Other names on the list include MLA Lallu Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, Deputy CM’s of UP Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, UP Cabinet Ministers Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan Singh and Suresh Khanna, Narendra Giri of Akhada Parishad, Pawan Singh from Ashok Singhal’s family who is a VHP leader, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Yoga Guru Ramdev, Vinay Pandey HoD of NHU Jyotish Department. • Salil Singh, who is a nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the Yajmaan (ritual patron) at the ceremony, has been invited for the event. • Hindu seers from neighboring country Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Ayodhya.

Key faces of Ram Mandir campaign missing from the ceremony:

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be few faces who will not be attending the ceremony and will be able to observe the historic event virtually.

Mr. LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were invited for the event, will reportedly join the ceremony virtually to observe the COVID-19 precautions.

BJP leader Uma Bharti has also mentioned that for the safety of PM Modi and other guests, she has decided to stay away from the event and will visit the site after everyone will leave.

Another name added to the list who is unlikely to attend the event will be of Home Minister Amit Shah, who was tested positive for Coronavirus on August 2, 2020. As per the reports, he is unlikely to attend the event.

About Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Ceremony:

According to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust, PM Narendra Modi is expected to arrive for the ceremony at 11.30 am on August 5. During the ceremony, PM Modi is expected to establish a 40 kg silver brick paving way for the symbolic start of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya which has been central to BJP’s core agenda and election promises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also plant a ‘Parijat’ tree in the premises and the inscription of the temple will also be inaugurated. The ceremony is expected to go on till 2 pm.

The UP state government has also been planning to release a postal stamp which will be based on the temple design.

Background:

The historic event of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place after the years of dispute over the 2.77-acre site where Babri Mosque from the 16th century stood. Later, it was razed by the Hindu activists who believed that the mosque was built on the ruins of the ancient temple which marks the birthplace of Lord Ram.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India had announced that the site will be handed over for building a temple and an alternative 5-acre site will be given to Muslims.