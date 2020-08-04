Ram Mandir Ayodhya full programme: Rama Puja, Bhumi Pujan, Ram Temple Foundation ceremony, Know all details!

Ram Mandir Ayodhya full programme: The much-awaited ceremony for laying the foundation stone of the iconic Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held tomorrow, on August 5, 2020. The ceremony will be telecasted live from 6 am in the morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to place a 40kg silver brick to mark the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram Temple. Before this, PM Modi will visit the Hanumangarhi temple and pray there for 10 minutes.

The entire foundation laying programme is expected to take place from 11 am to 2 pm. All the guests will be required to reach the venue two hours earlier.

When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive in Ayodhya?

PM Narendra Modi is expected to arrive for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan at 11:30am tomorrow. He will first reach Lucknow in a special flight and then fly to Ayodhya in a helicopter, The helicopter is set to land in a college in Ayodhya.

Ramarchan puja begins

The Ramarchan puja has begun at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. The puja is to be conducted ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is a prayer inviting all the major gods and goddesses ahead of Lord Ram's arrival.

The Ramarchan puja is being conducted at the temporary seat of Ramlalla. It will be conducted in four phases, out of which the third phase will involve worship of Lord Ram’s father Dashrath and his wives, worship of Lord Ram’s brothers- Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan with their wives and worship of Lord Hanuman. Lord Ram will be worshiped in the fourth phase.

Security Tightened in Ayodhya

The security has been heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony, as the high-profile guests have begun arriving in the city. Section 144 has been imposed in Kalaburagi from Aug 4-6, in the wake of the ‘bhumi pujan’ for Ayodhya’s Ram temple.

Ram Mandir Guest List

Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The list includes Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya dispute.

Which guests have already arrived in Ayodhya?

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Lucknow and is on his way to Ayodhya.

Ramdev, Yoga Guru has arrived in Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Will outsiders be allowed for the ceremony?

Due to concerns of Coronavirus spread, the authorities have urged outsiders not to come to the temple city and to mark the occasion from their homes. The ceremony will be telecasted live by Doordarshan.

Ayodhya Lit Up

The temples across Ayodhya have been decorated with diyas, lights and flowers ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the grand Ram Temple.

Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna has reportedly prepared over 1.25 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' for the occasion. The laddoos will be distributed as 'prasad' to all the visiting devotees.