Time for Tech-solutions designed in India but deployed for World: PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on November 19, 2020. During his inaugural speech, the Prime Minister highlighted how the central government has successfully managed to create a market for digital and tech solutions and made technology a key part of all its schemes.

PM Modi stated that their governance model is 'Technology First' and through technology, they have managed to enhance human dignity. He highlighted how millions of farmers received monetary support in just one click.

Further, he stated that at the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was a technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance.

The Prime Minister also added saying that India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. He stressed that we have the best minds as well as the biggest market and our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. He stated that it is time for tech-solutions that are "Designed in India but Deployed for the World."

While addressing the summit participants, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the Prime Minister has a great vision of making India a 5-trillion dollar economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2025. He further pledged the participation of his government in the government's vision towards this.

Yediyurappa added saying that the state government is keen on making Karnataka the most attractive destination for investment, especially in high-end technologies.

Theme: Next is Now

The theme of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 is "Next is Now".

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020:Key Highlights

•The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled to take place from November 19 to November 21.

•The summit will see participation from many prominent international figures including Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Swiss Confederation Vice President Guy Parmelin.

•Many leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and around the world will also be participating in the summit.

•The summit will mainly focus on the key challenges arising in the post-pandemic world.

•The summit will hold deliberations on the impact of prominent innovations and technologies in Information Technology and Electronics and Biotechnology.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is being organised by the Karnataka Government along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS). Karnataka government's Vision Group on Information Technology and Biotechnology & StartUp Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications are also among the organisers.