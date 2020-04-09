Bernie Sanders drops out of U.S. Presidential Elections Race 2020

Bernie Sanders dropped out from the race of U.S. Presidential elections 2020 on April 8. His decision paved the way for former vice-president Joe Biden to become the nominee of the democratic party against President Donald Trump in the elections.

The announcement was made by Vermont senator as he had not done well in the recent Democratic primaries against Biden, who has now taken a lead.

Bernie Sanders also addressed his supporters after making the announcement. Sanders mentioned that his campaign suspends but the struggle for justice continues.

Joe Biden took to Twitter and talked about defeating Donald Trump in Presidential Elections 2020. Showing solidarity to Bernie Sanders, he addressed Sanders’s supporters mentioning that he will earn their votes too.

Here is the following tweet:

President Donald Trump’s Reaction:

In a tweet, President Trump thanked Elizabeth warren for Sanders dropping out. He further mentioned if not for Warren, Bernie Sanders would have won in every state.

Here is the following tweet:

About Joe Biden:

Joe Biden is an American politician and a member of a democratic party. He served as 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

In October 2015, Biden made an announcement that he will not run for the 2016 presidential elections.

He announced his 2020 presidential candidacy on April 25, 2019. Biden is a presumptive presidential nominee for the 2020 elections after Bernie Sanders announced his campaign suspension on April 8, 2020.