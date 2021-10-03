Bhabanipur bypoll results: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur by a margin of 568,835 votes

Bhabanipur bypoll results: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee registered a resounding victory from Bhabanipur constituency by defeating BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal by a huge margin of 568,835 votes on October 3, 2021.

West Bengal Chief Minister & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur constituency against BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, as per Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/p51DBheWlU — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted her supporters outside her residence in Kolkata as she inched closer to victory in Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll. The victory will help the TMC Chief retain her CM post.

I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/EjK8htjUmC — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal said after the result, "I am 'Man of the Match' of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work."

I am 'Man of the Match' of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work: Bhabanipur BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal pic.twitter.com/pAiQMutcHi — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

The Election Commission had written to the West Bengal government earlier, asking it to ensure that no victory celebration/procession takes place during or after the counting of votes for by-elections. The EC also asked the state to take all necessary steps to ensure that post-poll violence doesn't happen.

The Election Commission has reportedly arranged for a three-tier security system and has called in 24 companies of central forces and deployed them at the counting centre.

Bhabanipur bypolls

The Bhabanipur assembly constituency had gone to polls on September 30th along with two other assembly seats -Samserganj and Jangipur. The voter turnout recorded in Bhabanipur was very modest in comparison to other two seats, which recorded a high voter turnout.

Voter turnout in the assembly constituencies:

Bhabanipur-53.32 percent

Samserganj- 78.60 percent

Jangipur -76.12 percent

Other West Bengal bypoll results

Samserganj bypolls- TMC's Amirul Islam is leading against Congress' Zaidur Rahaman.

Jangipur- TMC candidate Jakir Hossain is leading against nearest rival, BJP’s Sujit Das.

Background

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently not a member of the state legislative assembly as she narrowly lost from Nandigram constituency against Suvendu Adhikari during West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

She has to enter the state assembly before the end of her 6-month period of being the Chief Minister, hence, this contest at Bhabanipur was a must-win for her. The Bhabanipur constituency is the traditional seat of the TMC Chief. She had given up the seat to fight from Nandigram and TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had won from Bhabanipur but he vacated it to make way for the CM after she lost her battle.