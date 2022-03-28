Bharat Bandh 2022: Trade Unions call for nationwide strike on March 28, 29- Check what will be closed here!

Bharat Bandh on March 28, 29: A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a two-day Bharat Bandh on March 28-29 to protest against central government policies. The bank unions are also participating in the strike to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks.

The two-day nationwide strike of the trade unions is expected to impact essential services including banking, electricity, transportation and railways starting from March 28th. Several Trade unions including HMS, INTUC, AITUC, AIUTUC, TUCC, CITU, SEWA, LPF, AICCTU and UTUC are part of the joint forum.

The All India Bank Employees Association has also announced its support to the Bharat Bandh. Several banks including the State Bank of India have issued a statement informing customers that banking services may be impacted on March 28 and 29th. The workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments have also joined the strike.

The Bharat Bandh is expected to hit rural parts of India as well with informal workers joining the protest. All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, “We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies."

Delhi | All India Bank Employees Association have called for an all-India bank strike today & tomorrow, to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks pic.twitter.com/ovLNAq9UYI — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

What is the reason for Bharat Bandh?

The trade unions have called for a Bharat Bandh in protest against central government policies. The unions' demands include the scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and the national monetisation pipeline.

The trade unions are also demanding for increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers.

Why is there Bharat Bandh on Monday?

There is Bharat Bandh on Monday and Tuesday as central trade unions have called for a two-day strike against the central government's policies. The bank unions have also joined the strike.

What is the date of Bharat Bandh?

Bharat Bandh has been called on March 28 and 29th.

Is 28 and 29 strike?

Yes, a two-day nationwide strike has been called on March 28 and March 29 by the central trade unions.

Who is participating in the Bharat Bandh?

All central trade unions, bank unions, transport, railways and electricity department workers are participating in the Bharat Bandh today and tomorrow.

Some of the unions participating in the strike include AIBEA, INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

Besides banks, workers from other sectors including telecom, income tax, postal, steel, oil, coal, copper and insurance are also expected to participate in the strike.

Power Ministry Advisory

The Power Ministry has advised all state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid during the two-day Bharat Bandh.

The advisory issued to all states has asked the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and all Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) to reschedule shutdown activities and deploy additional manpower at all critical power stations to handle any emergency situation during the strike.

The Ministry has advised all the power utilities to take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity Grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations.

The advisory said that power supply to those engaged in essential services such as hospitals, defence, and railways must be ensured and it also suggested setting up of a 24x7 control room for information dissemination and handling any kind of contingency.

West Bengal Government mandates employees to report for duty, no casual or half-day leave

The West Bengal government has asked all its employees to report for duty mandatorily on March 28, 29 during the Bharat Bandh. The state government has strictly ordered that any employee who fails to report to duty will be issued a show-cause notice.

The West Bengal Government ordered that no casual leave or half-day leave would be granted to any employee on March 28 and March 29.

West Bengal | Members from the Left Front gather in huge numbers & block railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata, in view of the 2-day nationwide strike called by different trade unions. pic.twitter.com/WnWUTJHKNo — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

CPI(M) MP submits suspension notice in Rajya Sabha over Bharat Bandh

CPI (M) MP Binoy Viswam submitted a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the two-day Bharat Bandh called by trade unions across the country to protest against government's corporatisation and privatisation policies.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the "two-day nationwide strike called by workers across the country to protest against the corporatisation and privatisation policies of the Central Government". — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Kerala HC bars BPCL Trade Unions to participate in Bharat Bandh

The Kerala High Court on March 25, 2022 barred five trade unions at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) from participating in the Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29.